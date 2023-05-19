My week in 5 pictures: Scottish trad duo celebrate release of their new album Elan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two of Scotland’s most in-demand traditional musicians Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy have just released their second duo album, Elan.

The album, available now, combines Rachel’s playing of the clarsach with Ron’s talents on acoustic guitar.

Elan – an ancient French word meaning ‘with energy, style and enthusiasm’ – features a wide range of tempos and moods and lends a fresh take to some traditional tunes.

We caught up with Rachel before the duo set off to tour Japan and Australia.

Mondays are musicians days off, meaning a night at a night out in Glasgow at NQ64 Arcade Bar playing computer games with Ron and fellow musician Joy Dunlop.

Myself and Ron are about to head off on tour to Japan and Australia so we’ve been rehearsing the new album material.

My hand hurts after addressing many Élan pre-order envelopes. Excited to give folk a listen via CD and our new guilt-free streaming pack.

I spend a lot of time travelling and much of it is done through Schiphol airport, which was rather grey and gloomy. Just a short flight which was thankfully at a sensible time.

I’m out in the Netherlands to teach at Europe’s biggest harp store in Rhenen. I come here around eight times a year to teach Scottish tunes (and stock up on Tony’s Chocolonely).