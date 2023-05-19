My week in 5 pictures: Scottish trad duo celebrate release of their new album Elan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

My week in 5 pictures: Scottish trad duo celebrate release of their new album Elan

The pair will soon set off on tour.

By Lauren Robertson
Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy have released their new single, Elan. Image: Rachel Hair
Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy have released their new single, Elan. Image: Rachel Hair

Two of Scotland’s most in-demand traditional musicians Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy have just released their second duo album, Elan.

The album, available now, combines Rachel’s playing of the clarsach with Ron’s talents on acoustic guitar.

Elan – an ancient French word meaning ‘with energy, style and enthusiasm’ – features a wide range of tempos and moods and lends a fresh take to some traditional tunes.

We caught up with Rachel before the duo set off to tour Japan and Australia.

Rachel Hair and Joy Dunlop playing Guitar Hero at NQ64 Arcade Bar in Glasgow.
Joy smashed it on Guitar Hero. Image: Rachel Hair

Mondays are musicians days off, meaning a night at a night out in Glasgow at NQ64 Arcade Bar playing computer games with Ron and fellow musician Joy Dunlop.

Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy.
Getting ready for live shows on tour. Image: Rachel Hair

Myself and Ron are about to head off on tour to Japan and Australia so we’ve been rehearsing the new album material.

Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy's new album Elan.
Our new album came out on Friday. Image: Rachel Hair

My hand hurts after addressing many Élan pre-order envelopes. Excited to give folk a listen via CD and our new guilt-free streaming pack.

Overcast skies at Schiphol Airport.
Not the prettiest of days for flying. Image: Rachel Hair

I spend a lot of time travelling and much of it is done through Schiphol airport, which was rather grey and gloomy. Just a short flight which was thankfully at a sensible time.

Inside Rhenen, a harp store in the Netherlands.
A quick trip to the Netherlands. Image: Rachel Hair

I’m out in the Netherlands to teach at Europe’s biggest harp store in Rhenen. I come here around eight times a year to teach Scottish tunes (and stock up on Tony’s Chocolonely).

Conversation

