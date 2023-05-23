Scott Smith: What we’ve been up to in the Beechgrove Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Smith: What we’ve been up to in the Beechgrove Garden

Gardener Scott Smith offers an update on the latest comings and going in popular television show the Beechgrove Garden  

Scott teaches us garden skills. Image: Tern TV.
Scott teaches us garden skills. Image: Tern TV.
By Scott Smith

If you’re a regular viewer of Beechgrove Garden every week then you’ll know we’ve now laid the groundwork for this season.

I love grabbing a piping hot cuppa, sticking my feet up and settling down to watch this week’s episode.

I always have done long before I began working on the show. Admittedly now it feels a bit more surreal to watch it as a viewer knowing I was a person standing behind (or occasionally in front!) of the camera.

Kirsty does houseplants and Lizzie creates a dream new build garden. Image: Tern TV.

Working here has genuinely been a dream come true. I was a long-time fan of the show and now being a big part of it, I still feel like pinching myself.

I can honestly say everyone both in front of and behind the camera is brilliant to work with. Professionals that just prop each other up and support each other to get the show made.

It’s such a team spirited atmosphere that leaves a loving glow at the end of each work day. I wake up looking forward to getting into the garden. That surely is anyone’s sign that things are good; when you can’t wait to get to work!

What we up to?

There is plenty going at the Beechgrove Garden. A big theme of the year is gardening for wildlife.

Carole is revamping the garden for life to become the garden for wildlife. Alongside ecologist James Silvey, Carole is planting up both shady and sunny areas with specialist plants to help out all shapes of fauna in the garden.

From bees, to butterflies; lacewings to long tailed tits. Carole is also doing a large mix of flowers for drying in the trial beds.

We hope to harvest these flowers and dry them for lovely floral displays in the home, long after the rest of the garden is dying back into winter hibernation. Another exciting topic is windowsill tomatoes.

George keeps us right with our fruit and veg. Image: Tern TV.

We acquired a number of cultivars from Camilla Fredrikson from Camillas Countryliving. We hoped to show that we can successfully grow a dozen different types of window sill tomatoes on a small staging area in the greenhouse.

This is in order to prove you can have a bountiful crop of delicious home-grown, fresh tomatoes even if you have no garden at home. Rounding off Carole’s exploits?

Well it wouldn’t be Beechgrove Garden without the usual sweet peas and tatties.

Sapphire theme

As it’s the 45th anniversary of Beechgrove Garden being on air we are hosting a blue theme.

This extends from the tasteful spring bedding mixes of various blue shades of pansies and primroses up to the usual veg.

The tatties I’ve chosen this year include main crops of Blue Annalise, Blue Danube and Salad Blue.

I’ve gone for blue chillis like Christmas Blue and Blue Filus. The sweet peas are various shades and mixes of purply blues including Allbutt Blue and Ballerina Blue.

George planted Blueberries, Bluecrop,  Chandler and Liberty. The blue delphiniums Blue Lace, Cliveden Beauty and Delphi Hollands Glorie planted to mark King Charles’s coronation are thriving and thankfully not too munched by slugs!

Diana creates a vertical garden. Image: Tern TV.

What else we up to?

Back to basics has been a running strand of the year where we dive into some important basic skills such as sowing and pricking out, splitting herbaceous plants, and I’ll be showing how and when to pot on.

Diana Yates has taken on an area of Beechgrove terrace to transform the small space into an area that is both productive and beautiful.

By maximising the use of the walls, hanging baskets and containers; Diana has shown how to pack in maximum crops and flowers.

Lizzie Schofield has taken on the bare triangles in the box alternative hedging trials area and implemented a border designed to deal with drought and still provide a stunning, flora rich display.

She also has been busy redesigning and transforming a bland new build into dream space.

Carole busy on the Beechgrove Garden. Image: Tern TV.

Brian Cunningham has been keeping us abreast of developments down at his place at old Scone.

Kirsty Wilson has been educating us all on houseplants this year with her very trendy set full of glorious houseplants that I’m very envious of!

Calum Clunie has been revisiting his garden for a young person up on Beechgrove terrace.

We’ve sorted out a few drainage issues, got the roses back and will soon be looking into lawn issues.

Calum and Lizzie potting up dahlias. Image: Tern TV.

He also keeps us up to date with his allotment in Leven, while just down the road in the perennially sunny Joppa, George does the same.

Plenty more still to come and plenty to keep checking in for!

Catch Beechgrove Garden, Thursdays at 8pm on BBC Scotland. Followed by showing on BBC 2 on Fridays at 7:30pm and another repeat on Sunday morning at 8:30am on BBC 2. It can also be seen anytime on BBC iPlayer too.

Take care and happy gardening.

