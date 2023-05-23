Scott Begbie: We need a Local Hero to open a film and TV studio in the north

And, just like that, the past four decades melted away, courtesy of the magic of Local Hero.

There I was, sitting in the Montrose Playhouse (the sooner we get the Belmont reopened, the better) for the 40th anniversary screening of Bill Forsyth’s legendary film, and loving every moment of being 21 again.

It was more than a nostalgia rush. I felt like I was meeting old friends again as I rediscovered the characters and story that made this one of my favourite films of the 1980s.

More than that, I was struck by just how stunning the movie made Scotland look – especially Pennan and that iconic phone box.

But, then, it would look magnificent, wouldn’t it? Because it is. So is most of the north and north-east – something more and more filmmakers are discovering.

Peaky Blinders was filmed in Portsoy, The Crown did extensive shooting at Macduff, Star Wars series Andor brought the Force to Cruachan Dam, and even Aberdeen has got in on the act, both in Jon S Baird’s Tetris and the BBC Scotland crime drama, Granite Harbour.

We should also thrown in Bond classic Skyfall, the Harry Potter films and Hamlet. No doubt there are many others I’ve missed.

All these film companies are heading for the north and north-east because they recognise what a magnificent backdrop our corner of the world offers. But, once the cameras stop rolling and the props and sets are stripped own, off they go down the road again.

Which is why Moray company Openbrolly deserves a massive round of applause for its call to see a film and TV studio built here, with either Aberdeen or Inverness as ideal locations. After all, if movie companies are flocking here to shoot, we are missing a trick by not offering them facilities to stay here and complete the filming with the studio set-ups they need.

Take The Rig, for example. The Prime Video series was set on a North Sea rig; the creative team researched extensively with north-east oil companies – then filmed the whole thing at a studio in Leith.

Wouldn’t it be great if we had the likes of Martin Compston and Iain Glen spending their time in the Granite City itself?

Work and investment are needed to make this idea a reality

A film studio would help attract movie companies, then keep them in the area, kick-starting a homegrown film and telly industry right here on our doorstep.

That would not only have kudos but financial benefits, with the spending power of film and television companies – especially the burgeoning streaming services – turbocharging our economy.

Film locations are now a major and growing tourism draw – you just need to look at the Outlander effect to see that

It would extend beyond that, too. Film locations are now a major and growing tourism draw – you just need to look at the Outlander effect to see that.

Of course, a film studio won’t spring up overnight with a wave of Harry Potter’s wand. It will take dedication, hard work and investment: and an iron will to see it happen.

Openbrolly has asked the question about whether we can create a film studio here. Let’s hope we have Local Heroes who will answer: “Yes.”

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express