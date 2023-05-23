Scott Begbie: We need a Local Hero to open a film and TV studio in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: We need a Local Hero to open a film and TV studio in the north

If movie companies are flocking here to shoot, we are missing a trick by not offering them facilities to complete filming.

From left to right, actors Denis Lawson and Peter Riegert ad director Bill Forsyth on the set of Local Hero in 1983 (Image: Enigma/Goldcrest/Kobal/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

And, just like that, the past four decades melted away, courtesy of the magic of Local Hero.

There I was, sitting in the Montrose Playhouse (the sooner we get the Belmont reopened, the better) for the 40th anniversary screening of Bill Forsyth’s legendary film, and loving every moment of being 21 again.

It was more than a nostalgia rush. I felt like I was meeting old friends again as I rediscovered the characters and story that made this one of my favourite films of the 1980s.

More than that, I was struck by just how stunning the movie made Scotland look – especially Pennan and that iconic phone box.

But, then, it would look magnificent, wouldn’t it? Because it is. So is most of the north and north-east – something more and more filmmakers are discovering.

Peaky Blinders was filmed in Portsoy, The Crown did extensive shooting at Macduff, Star Wars series Andor brought the Force to Cruachan Dam, and even Aberdeen has got in on the act, both in Jon S Baird’s Tetris and the BBC Scotland crime drama, Granite Harbour.

We should also thrown in Bond classic Skyfall, the Harry Potter films and Hamlet. No doubt there are many others I’ve missed.

All these film companies are heading for the north and north-east because they recognise what a magnificent backdrop our corner of the world offers. But, once the cameras stop rolling and the props and sets are stripped own, off they go down the road again.

Scenes from popular TV show Peaky Blinders were filmed at Portsoy Harbour in 2021 (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Which is why Moray company Openbrolly deserves a massive round of applause for its call to see a film and TV studio built here, with either Aberdeen or Inverness as ideal locations. After all, if movie companies are flocking here to shoot, we are missing a trick by not offering them facilities to stay here and complete the filming with the studio set-ups they need.

Take The Rig, for example. The Prime Video series was set on a North Sea rig; the creative team researched extensively with north-east oil companies – then filmed the whole thing at a studio in Leith.

Wouldn’t it be great if we had the likes of Martin Compston and Iain Glen spending their time in the Granite City itself?

Work and investment are needed to make this idea a reality

A film studio would help attract movie companies, then keep them in the area, kick-starting a homegrown film and telly industry right here on our doorstep.

That would not only have kudos but financial benefits, with the spending power of film and television companies – especially the burgeoning streaming services – turbocharging our economy.

Film locations are now a major and growing tourism draw – you just need to look at the Outlander effect to see that

It would extend beyond that, too. Film locations are now a major and growing tourism draw – you just need to look at the Outlander effect to see that.

Of course, a film studio won’t spring up overnight with a wave of Harry Potter’s wand. It will take dedication, hard work and investment: and an iron will to see it happen.

Openbrolly has asked the question about whether we can create a film studio here. Let’s hope we have Local Heroes who will answer: “Yes.”

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

