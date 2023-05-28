Sister Act star Sandra Marvin says hit musical set for Eden Court Theatre has a ‘lot of heart’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to bringing the iconic Deloris Van Cartier to life in hit musical Sister Act, Sandra Marvin is channelling her inner child… well Deloris’s inner child.

“I hone in on the humour in the role and my main reference is Whoopi Goldberg’s performance (in the film)”, said the star of stage and screen who is arriving at Eden Court in Inverness with the UK tour of Sister Act next week.

“But I also reference a character that made me laugh but I think gets forgotten about and that’s little Deloris at the very start of the film. She was just mischievous and naughty and liked to show off and the little girl who played that role has always stayed in my mind.

“I think we all have the element of a little naughtiness in us, so I love playing the humour of the character and her mischievousness and energy. I’m quite knackered by the end of the night, but gosh, I’ve had a lot of fun.”

‘It’s just joyous’

Sandra, who has starred in West End musicals ranging from Hairspray to Chicago is clearly having a ball playing Deloris in this rollicking musical comedy about a nightclub singer who witnesses a mob murder and is put into protective custody in a convent.

“It is just joyous, that’s a word we hear a lot about the show. It has so much heart,” she said.

“And it also has an amazing soundtrack. Our score was written by Alan Menken – if there’s a Disney film you love, he’s written the score – and it is a throwback to mid to late 70s disco tracks. You’ll hear songs that remind you of the Stylistics, of Barry White, and obviously Donna Summer.

“So for the audience, not only are they laughing and going on this journey, they have got these songs they can relate to, and clap and dance along to. It ticks all the boxes.”

But behind the laughter, Sister Act carries a very meaningful and relevant message for today’s audiences, said Sandra, who became a household name as Jessie Dingle in Emmerdale.

A journey of self-discovery

“It’s about Deloris going on a journey and discovering what she really needs, rather than all the superficial things that she thought she’d need to be a success and to be somebody in the world,” said Sandra.

“She realises what she actually needed was the love of her community, being part of a community, giving to a community and that’s what she finds in the convent with all her sisters.”

“I think during lockdown a lot of people went on that journey as well and started to reassess what they really need to do and what really makes them happy. Actually, I just want to sit in my garden, I want to talk to a neighbour, I want to work from home. It reaches out to a lot of people.”

Sandra – who performed with Kate Bush during the singer’s legendary Before The Dawn series of concerts in 2016 – is delighted Sister Act is selling out theatres wherever it is playing. It’s not something she takes for granted.

“It is such a blessing, to be honest, because in the current economic climate, a ticket to the theatre is a major thing and a luxury for many people. So we are going to give you the show of a lifetime, because we appreciate everyone who comes through the door.”

Sandra, who recently toured the UK in the West End hit Waitress, said she is looking forward to her first visit to Inverness and meeting new fans and old. Which raises the question of what do people ask her about her varied and glittering career?

A great night out

“I get people wondering what Kate Bush was like – she was just an inspiring, phenomenal lady. I get asked about Waitress, the last musical I was touring in. And I also get asked ‘oooh, when are you going to come and sort your sons out in Emmerdale-,” she said, laughing.

The answer to that is she isn’t.

Away from a friendly natter before and after performances, Sandra is focused on delivering a great night out with the rest of the cast, including Birds Of A Feather legend Lesley Joseph as the Mother Superior.

“If you want a night where you are swept away by your emotions, where you have joy and happiness, and a really moving story with amazing music, then come down and see Sister Act.”

Sister Act will be at Eden Court from Tuesday May 30 to Saturday June 3. For information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 234234