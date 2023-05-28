East coast energy infrastructure project: Will your land be affected?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

East coast energy infrastructure project: Will your land be affected?

Large-scale energy infrastructure projects are in the pipeline right across Scotland, particularly along the east coast.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lewis Anderson of Davidson and Robertson.
Farmers and landowners who could be affected by the east coast 400KV Phase 2 project have until June 9 to put their concerns and queries across.

In making a vast contribution to lowering carbon emissions and driving forward the supply of green renewable energy, large-scale energy infrastructure projects are in the pipeline right across Scotland, particularly along the east coast.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is currently in consultation with the public on the proposed route and substation options, and plans to install a new 400kV pylon line along the east coast from Kintore south to Tealing.

It also proposes to upgrade the existing line from Tealing to Glenrothes together with proposed new substation sites at Fiddes and Tealing.

Lewis Anderson, chartered surveyor and director at Davidson & Robertson has first-hand experience of land affected by infrastructure projects in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Anderson already has an existing 275kV pylon line and three oil and gas pipelines running through his farm and his land is a preferred corridor for this latest project.

“At Davidson and Robertson, we have a specialist utilities, energy and infrastructure team that is well versed in providing advice on access agreements, wayleaves and servitudes, crop loss and compensation,” he said.

“It’s a great resource to tap into and very reassuring to know the team has dealt with similar projects throughout Scotland and northern England.”

Mr Anderson said it is important that anyone potentially affected is aware that they are likely to have their reasonable professional advice costs covered by the energy company (it forms part of the compensation due under the Electricity Act 1991).

“This means you can receive professional advice from the earliest stage and throughout the development process to ensure that you are fully compensated for loss and inconvenience,” he added.

“Time is of the essence, feedback and options need to be submitted by June 9, so if you are likely to be affected – speak to a professional as soon as possible.”

