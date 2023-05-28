East coast energy infrastructure project: Will your land be affected?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers and landowners who could be affected by the east coast 400KV Phase 2 project have until June 9 to put their concerns and queries across.

In making a vast contribution to lowering carbon emissions and driving forward the supply of green renewable energy, large-scale energy infrastructure projects are in the pipeline right across Scotland, particularly along the east coast.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is currently in consultation with the public on the proposed route and substation options, and plans to install a new 400kV pylon line along the east coast from Kintore south to Tealing.

It also proposes to upgrade the existing line from Tealing to Glenrothes together with proposed new substation sites at Fiddes and Tealing.

Lewis Anderson, chartered surveyor and director at Davidson & Robertson has first-hand experience of land affected by infrastructure projects in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Anderson already has an existing 275kV pylon line and three oil and gas pipelines running through his farm and his land is a preferred corridor for this latest project.

“At Davidson and Robertson, we have a specialist utilities, energy and infrastructure team that is well versed in providing advice on access agreements, wayleaves and servitudes, crop loss and compensation,” he said.

“It’s a great resource to tap into and very reassuring to know the team has dealt with similar projects throughout Scotland and northern England.”

Mr Anderson said it is important that anyone potentially affected is aware that they are likely to have their reasonable professional advice costs covered by the energy company (it forms part of the compensation due under the Electricity Act 1991).

“This means you can receive professional advice from the earliest stage and throughout the development process to ensure that you are fully compensated for loss and inconvenience,” he added.

“Time is of the essence, feedback and options need to be submitted by June 9, so if you are likely to be affected – speak to a professional as soon as possible.”