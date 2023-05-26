5 things to do this weekend: The Gathering, Grampian Pride and the Granite City Chilli Cook Off

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s festivals and events galore across the north and north-east this weekend.

An eclectic mix of music, vintage cars and even chillis are at the ready to keep you entertained.

If you’re stuck for things to do then take a look at our top picks, hopefully the weather will be in our favour and allowing us to enjoy them as much as possible.

The Gathering

Have you got your tickets for The Gathering yet?We have loads to keep you entertained….🎻 Main Stage with a music… Posted by The Gathering Festival on Tuesday, 23 May 2023

The Gathering is returning to the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness this Saturday with a line-up that is sure to wow festival goers.

On the main stage are the likes of Ho-Ro and Torridon, with The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Tide Lines as big finishers.

On the Tomatin Whisky Stage you’ll find Highland dancers, meet the makers sessions and more.

The rest of the park will be filled with local makers, food and drink producers and activities all the family will enjoy.

There are still tickets available to the festival which kicks off at 11.30 on Saturday and will have you dancing into the night.

Secure yours at www.thegatheringscotland.com.

Grampian Pride

Grampian Pride is a safe space for all LGBT+ people and their straight allies to come together to celebrate one and all.

It will be taking over the city on Saturday, kicking off with a parade down Aberdeen’s Union Street at 11am.

Everyone can then congregate in the Pride Village in Duthie Park between 1pm and 8pm to enjoy food, drink and information stalls and music from acts including Basshunter.

Glitter, rainbows and costumes are not only welcome, but encouraged.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Orkney Folk Festival

Here it is… your full line-up for the 2023 Orkney Folk Festival! Our festival programme is now available to browse online, at orkneyfolkfestival.com/programme. See you soon! Posted by Orkney Folk Festival on Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Orkney Folk Festival is one of the biggest events of the islands’ calendar and its 40th year looks like it could be one of the best yet.

The jam-packed programme features 48 acts from across the world who will descend upon Stromness for a weekend of folk music and fun.

This year’s festival line-up includes folk legends Capercaillie and indie-folk band Elephant Sessions.

Buy tickets for festival events at www.orkneyfolkfestival.com.

Granite City Chilli Cook Off

Hola amigos, Introducing this years contestants…….Who wins? You decide 🤌ALL PROFITS FROM TICKET SALES GO TO… Posted by The Granite City Chilli Cook Off on Friday, 19 May 2023

If you are a chilli fan then this is your lucky weekend.

Become an ‘official’ chilli judge as you make your way around a number of Aberdeen venues who are putting forward their best chilli recipes.

Contestants are The Spiritualist, Smoke and Soul, The Globe Inn, Revolucion de Cuba, Cafe Drummond, Siberia, Revolution, Moka and Soul.

Book tickets for the event – which starts on Sunday at 12pm – at www.eventbrite.com.

Vintage Day

Vintage Day is back at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore this Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Expect vintage cars, tractors, stationary engines, buses, fire engines, threshing machines, motorbikes, bicycles, coracles and more.

You can wander through the museum’s exhibitions, enjoy stalls and get a bite to eat at the cafe or barbecue.

Entry is by donation and car parking charges will apply.