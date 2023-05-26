5 things to do this weekend: The Gathering, Grampian Pride and the Granite City Chilli Cook Off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: The Gathering, Grampian Pride and the Granite City Chilli Cook Off

There's something to keep you entertained no matter where you are this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Torridon performing at The Gathering in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Torridon performing at The Gathering in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

It’s festivals and events galore across the north and north-east this weekend.

An eclectic mix of music, vintage cars and even chillis are at the ready to keep you entertained.

If you’re stuck for things to do then take a look at our top picks, hopefully the weather will be in our favour and allowing us to enjoy them as much as possible.

The Gathering

Have you got your tickets for The Gathering yet?We have loads to keep you entertained….🎻 Main Stage with a music…

Posted by The Gathering Festival on Tuesday, 23 May 2023

The Gathering is returning to the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness this Saturday with a line-up that is sure to wow festival goers.

On the main stage are the likes of Ho-Ro and Torridon, with The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Tide Lines as big finishers.

On the Tomatin Whisky Stage you’ll find Highland dancers, meet the makers sessions and more.

The rest of the park will be filled with local makers, food and drink producers and activities all the family will enjoy.

There are still tickets available to the festival which kicks off at 11.30 on Saturday and will have you dancing into the night.

Secure yours at www.thegatheringscotland.com.

Grampian Pride

Grampian Pride in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Grampian Pride is a safe space for all LGBT+ people and their straight allies to come together to celebrate one and all.

It will be taking over the city on Saturday, kicking off with a parade down Aberdeen’s Union Street at 11am.

Everyone can then congregate in the Pride Village in Duthie Park between 1pm and 8pm to enjoy food, drink and information stalls and music from acts including Basshunter.

Glitter, rainbows and costumes are not only welcome, but encouraged.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Orkney Folk Festival

Here it is… your full line-up for the 2023 Orkney Folk Festival! Our festival programme is now available to browse online, at orkneyfolkfestival.com/programme. See you soon!

Posted by Orkney Folk Festival on Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Orkney Folk Festival is one of the biggest events of the islands’ calendar and its 40th year looks like it could be one of the best yet.

The jam-packed programme features 48 acts from across the world who will descend upon Stromness for a weekend of folk music and fun.

This year’s festival line-up includes folk legends Capercaillie and indie-folk band Elephant Sessions.

Buy tickets for festival events at www.orkneyfolkfestival.com.

Granite City Chilli Cook Off

Hola amigos, Introducing this years contestants…….Who wins? You decide 🤌ALL PROFITS FROM TICKET SALES GO TO…

Posted by The Granite City Chilli Cook Off on Friday, 19 May 2023

If you are a chilli fan then this is your lucky weekend.

Become an ‘official’ chilli judge as you make your way around a number of Aberdeen venues who are putting forward their best chilli recipes.

Contestants are The Spiritualist, Smoke and Soul, The Globe Inn, Revolucion de Cuba, Cafe Drummond, Siberia, Revolution, Moka and Soul.

Book tickets for the event – which starts on Sunday at 12pm – at www.eventbrite.com.

Vintage Day

A range of vintage cars will be on show this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Vintage Day is back at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore this Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Expect vintage cars, tractors, stationary engines, buses, fire engines, threshing machines, motorbikes, bicycles, coracles and more.

You can wander through the museum’s exhibitions, enjoy stalls and get a bite to eat at the cafe or barbecue.

Entry is by donation and car parking charges will apply.

