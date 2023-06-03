How Sean Connery’s £480,000 gift is helping young Aberdeen talent flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Sean Connery’s £480,000 gift is helping young Aberdeen talent flourish

The late actor's son Jason Connery praises the work of Station House Media Unit (SHMU) which received £480,000 from the Sean Connery Foundation Rosemary Lowne reports.

Rosemary Lowne
The charity Station House Media Unit (SHMU) has received £480,000 from the Sean Connery Foundation to support young people into the film industry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The charity Station House Media Unit (SHMU) has received £480,000 from the Sean Connery Foundation to support young people into the film industry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An unrealistic dream was Katherine Low’s first thoughts when she contemplated a career in the film industry.

“When I first thought that I wanted to go into film, I thought it was such a white male-dominated industry,” says the 17-year-old from Aberdeen.

“I’m half Asian and I only know one female Asian director so there was a lot of hesitancy from me to commit to pursuing that because I didn’t know if it was possible to get that far.”

Close to abandoning her dream, it was Station House Media Unit (SHMU) in the city’s Woodside that reignited a belief in Katherine that she could become a successful film director.

Now Katherine is preparing to embark on a filmmaking course at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Katherine Low
Katherine Low says Station House Media Unit (SHMU) gave her the confidence to pursue her dream of becoming a director. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I used to think film was just a dream that I didn’t really have any way of getting to,” says Katherine.

“But SHMU has opened up a lot of opportunities for me.”

How financial backing from Sir Sean Connery’s legacy is helping to change young people’s lives in Aberdeen

Stories like Katherine’s are 10 a penny when it comes to SHMU, a charity which has spent the last 20 years supporting young people from deprived areas of the city pursue their dreams of working in the film industry.

The charity has made such an impact on the lives of young people that it came to the attention of the family of one of Scotland’s all-time greatest actors – the late Sir Sean Connery.

Sean Connery
The late Sir Sean Connery was passionate about helping young people from working-class backgrounds like his own get into the film industry. Image: PA

Keen to continue Sir Sean’s legacy of encouraging young people from working-class backgrounds into the film industry, his family have, through the Sean Connery Foundation, donated £480,000 to SHMU over three years.

Your Life visited SHMU to find out what impact the funding will have on the lives of young people in Aberdeen, and also hears what the late actor’s son Jason Connery has to say about it all.

Meet the four budding young stars benefitting from Sir Sean Connery’s cash in Aberdeen

A few years ago Connor McGuigan wouldn’t have known the first thing about using a camera.

Today it’s hard to tear the 17-year-old away from behind the lens, his happy place.

Since joining SHMU in 2018, Connor has learned everything there is to know about filming.

Through the British Film Institute (BFI) Academy, a course run by the charity, Connor has turned his hand to everything from screenwriting and directing to editing and sound.

Connor McGuigan
Connor McGuigan says he wouldn’t have got into college without the support he received from SHMU. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“SHMU and the BFI course they run has really pushed my love for film forward as we get to use more advanced equipment,” says Connor.

“It has also helped me to get into the film course I’m doing at college – I wouldn’t have got to college without SHMU.

“It’s also very enjoyable as I’ve had the chance to meet new people who are as into film as I am.

“Coming to SHMU has allowed me to push my skills.”

Learning life skills

Unsure what to do after leaving school, Edith Glad says SHMU has given her a focus and drive for the future.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do after school but this has given me the confidence to know that I really like the camera work and editing – that’s what I want to do,” says Edith, 17.

Edith Glad
Lights, camera, action: Edith Glad has secured a place at the European Film College in Denmark. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Thanks to the new-found confidence she has found in filmmaking, Edith is soon off to enjoy the experience of a lifetime.

“I decided that I wanted to do a gap year so I applied for the European Film College in Denmark and I got in,” says Edith.

“I wasn’t expecting it but definitely having the skills and experience I gained at SHMU really helped.”

Finding a voice

For Molly Duncan, SHMU is where she found her voice.

“I really struggled talking to people,” says Molly, 15.

“Then one of my friends left SHMU so I just started talking to people.

“It’s helped me to have a voice as you’re encouraged to speak out.”

Molly Duncan
Thanks to support from the charity Molly Duncan is on her way to a career in journalism or music. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Molly now has her sights sets on a career in journalism or music.

“I’ve learned radio, film and journalism skills and we’ve also done some science workshops.”

And although Szymon Dziegielewski, 12, has only recently embarked on his journey at SHMU, he says he feels more confident.

Szymon Dziegielewski
Szymon Dziegielewski says he has made so many friends since joining SHMU. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I felt shy when I first came here as I didn’t know anyone, but now I have lots of friends,” says Szymon.

“I look forward to coming here every week.

He added: “I also love the toast here and the fruit and cereal bars.”

Confidence building

Busy dishing out a huge plate of cheese toasties, Megan Rollo, a youth support worker at the charity, says it has changed her life.

Joining as a shy little girl, Megan is now a confident 26-year-old who is about to embark on a career as a primary teacher.

“The communication and social skills I learned at SHMU have helped me massively,” says Megan.

Megan Rollo
Megan Rollo became the first person in her family to go to university thanks to support from SHMU. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“For example, when I applied for my first job interview I didn’t feel scared as I had learned interview skills at SHMU.

“SHMU also supported me when applying to university so I became the first person in my family to go to uni.

“Now I’m about to start teaching and I’m so excited.”

Murray Dawson, founder and chief executive of SHMU

When a random email popped into his inbox saying that an American philanthropist’s family would be interested in having a conversation about investing in SHMU, Murray Dawson initially thought it was a wind up.

Intrigued, he attended the meeting and was pleasantly surprised to discover that the family of the late Sir Sean Connery were keen to invest £480,000 in the charity over three years.

Murray Dawson
Murray Dawson, the founder and chief executive of SHMU, says the funding they have received from The Sean Connery Foundation will help them to offer more opportunities to young people. Image: Murray Dawson

“It’s enormous,” says Murray.

“This investment will support some of the work we’re already doing but will also enable us to do much more of it.

“We work with young people across the regeneration areas of the city – Northfield, Cummings Park, Middlefield, Woodside, Tillydrone, Seaton and Torry – to get involved in filmmaking, radio and music, so this funding will allow us to do much more film-based work.”

Developing new film curriculum

It was through Murray’s links as chair of Film Access Scotland, the national organisation supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into film, that drew the Connery family’s attention.

Thanks to the huge funding boost Murray says it has allowed them to expand their training and activities.

“On a Saturday the young people are able to come to SHMU all day and take part in taster workshops and we’ll also be starting up a film club where the young people can come along on a Friday night and watch a film and talk about the film,” says Murray.

“We also have a young filmmakers club which will be for those aged between 14 and 17.

“And we’re also going to do more stuff in schools as well.

“We use film, radio and music as a hook to develop a whole range of skills so not everyone who is involved in SHMU will become film makers, but we embed a lot of other skills like working as part of a team, confidence, all the really important life skills.”

The funding will also help to shape the Scottish school curriculum.

“We’re working with Screen Scotland to develop a new curriculum for film in Scotland so we’re going to test that in St Machar Academy and then roll it out to other schools,” says Murray.

Jason Connery

As passionate as his late father was about helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds break into the film industry, Jason Connery is in awe of the work Murray Dawson and the team at SMHU have done in the local community.

“Murray Dawson, as a leader, is a force of nature,” says Jason, an actor and director.

“So full of energy, it is almost impossible not to be infected by his desire to help his community in Aberdeen.

“SHMU, is a shining example of what can be done, if you have a leader like Murray at the helm.

Jason Connery, the son of actor Sean Connery.
Jason Connery is keen to continue his late father’s legacy of supporting young people from working-class backgrounds to break into the film industry. Image: The Sean Connery Foundation

“He is a collaborator with local schools, councils and universities and since he started in the late ’90s, SHMU has gone from strength to strength, providing programmes for 10 to 19-year-olds in Aberdeen across all forms of media including film and television, radio and streaming shows but also, podcasts, training films, short films, corporate videos, and social media reels, some of which didn’t exist when Murray first started with SHMU.

“These platforms are new and exciting but also not something that parents in Scotland can easily see as a future career so may feel reluctant about supporting.”

Bright future

Jason also praises Murray and SHMU for the work they are doing in teaching young people life skills.

“When you talk to Murray, it is easy to see that so much of the work that he does is opening avenues and new horizons for young people to explore,” says Jason.

Jason Connery
Jason Connery says he’s in awe of the incredible community work already going on at SHMU. Image: The Sean Connery Foundation

“These explorations might not lead to a career but can help with all aspects of the individual’s development, from professional and social skills, confidence, team work, personal expression.

“SHMU are creating programmes and delivering to young people.”

Fostering ambition across areas

Looking to the future, Jason is confident that organisations like SHMU will continue to make a big difference.

“Although The Sean Connery Foundation is in its infancy, our aim is to help,” says Jason.

“Help starts with investment in organisations like SHMU: organisations that are embedded in their communities and that have earned the trust of their communities.

“The Foundation, as a representation of my father, seeks to support young people across Scotland who have ambition and skill but may not have access – regardless of postcode.

“Aberdeen is geographically distant from the central belt, so although fundamental needs may be similar to those, say in East Lothian, there are important differences.

“Local knowledge and understanding are key.

“We are pleased to support the work that Murray is leading at SHMU, changing lives for the better.

