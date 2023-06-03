How Sean Connery’s £480,000 gift is helping young Aberdeen talent flourish

An unrealistic dream was Katherine Low’s first thoughts when she contemplated a career in the film industry.

“When I first thought that I wanted to go into film, I thought it was such a white male-dominated industry,” says the 17-year-old from Aberdeen.

“I’m half Asian and I only know one female Asian director so there was a lot of hesitancy from me to commit to pursuing that because I didn’t know if it was possible to get that far.”

Close to abandoning her dream, it was Station House Media Unit (SHMU) in the city’s Woodside that reignited a belief in Katherine that she could become a successful film director.

Now Katherine is preparing to embark on a filmmaking course at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

“I used to think film was just a dream that I didn’t really have any way of getting to,” says Katherine.

“But SHMU has opened up a lot of opportunities for me.”

How financial backing from Sir Sean Connery’s legacy is helping to change young people’s lives in Aberdeen

Stories like Katherine’s are 10 a penny when it comes to SHMU, a charity which has spent the last 20 years supporting young people from deprived areas of the city pursue their dreams of working in the film industry.

The charity has made such an impact on the lives of young people that it came to the attention of the family of one of Scotland’s all-time greatest actors – the late Sir Sean Connery.

Keen to continue Sir Sean’s legacy of encouraging young people from working-class backgrounds into the film industry, his family have, through the Sean Connery Foundation, donated £480,000 to SHMU over three years.

Your Life visited SHMU to find out what impact the funding will have on the lives of young people in Aberdeen, and also hears what the late actor’s son Jason Connery has to say about it all.

Meet the four budding young stars benefitting from Sir Sean Connery’s cash in Aberdeen

A few years ago Connor McGuigan wouldn’t have known the first thing about using a camera.

Today it’s hard to tear the 17-year-old away from behind the lens, his happy place.

Since joining SHMU in 2018, Connor has learned everything there is to know about filming.

Through the British Film Institute (BFI) Academy, a course run by the charity, Connor has turned his hand to everything from screenwriting and directing to editing and sound.

“SHMU and the BFI course they run has really pushed my love for film forward as we get to use more advanced equipment,” says Connor.

“It has also helped me to get into the film course I’m doing at college – I wouldn’t have got to college without SHMU.

“It’s also very enjoyable as I’ve had the chance to meet new people who are as into film as I am.

“Coming to SHMU has allowed me to push my skills.”

Learning life skills

Unsure what to do after leaving school, Edith Glad says SHMU has given her a focus and drive for the future.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do after school but this has given me the confidence to know that I really like the camera work and editing – that’s what I want to do,” says Edith, 17.

Thanks to the new-found confidence she has found in filmmaking, Edith is soon off to enjoy the experience of a lifetime.

“I decided that I wanted to do a gap year so I applied for the European Film College in Denmark and I got in,” says Edith.

“I wasn’t expecting it but definitely having the skills and experience I gained at SHMU really helped.”

Finding a voice

For Molly Duncan, SHMU is where she found her voice.

“I really struggled talking to people,” says Molly, 15.

“Then one of my friends left SHMU so I just started talking to people.

“It’s helped me to have a voice as you’re encouraged to speak out.”

Molly now has her sights sets on a career in journalism or music.

“I’ve learned radio, film and journalism skills and we’ve also done some science workshops.”

And although Szymon Dziegielewski, 12, has only recently embarked on his journey at SHMU, he says he feels more confident.

“I felt shy when I first came here as I didn’t know anyone, but now I have lots of friends,” says Szymon.

“I look forward to coming here every week.

He added: “I also love the toast here and the fruit and cereal bars.”

Confidence building

Busy dishing out a huge plate of cheese toasties, Megan Rollo, a youth support worker at the charity, says it has changed her life.

Joining as a shy little girl, Megan is now a confident 26-year-old who is about to embark on a career as a primary teacher.

“The communication and social skills I learned at SHMU have helped me massively,” says Megan.

“For example, when I applied for my first job interview I didn’t feel scared as I had learned interview skills at SHMU.

“SHMU also supported me when applying to university so I became the first person in my family to go to uni.

“Now I’m about to start teaching and I’m so excited.”

Murray Dawson, founder and chief executive of SHMU

When a random email popped into his inbox saying that an American philanthropist’s family would be interested in having a conversation about investing in SHMU, Murray Dawson initially thought it was a wind up.

Intrigued, he attended the meeting and was pleasantly surprised to discover that the family of the late Sir Sean Connery were keen to invest £480,000 in the charity over three years.

“It’s enormous,” says Murray.

“This investment will support some of the work we’re already doing but will also enable us to do much more of it.

“We work with young people across the regeneration areas of the city – Northfield, Cummings Park, Middlefield, Woodside, Tillydrone, Seaton and Torry – to get involved in filmmaking, radio and music, so this funding will allow us to do much more film-based work.”

Developing new film curriculum

It was through Murray’s links as chair of Film Access Scotland, the national organisation supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into film, that drew the Connery family’s attention.

Thanks to the huge funding boost Murray says it has allowed them to expand their training and activities.

“On a Saturday the young people are able to come to SHMU all day and take part in taster workshops and we’ll also be starting up a film club where the young people can come along on a Friday night and watch a film and talk about the film,” says Murray.

“We also have a young filmmakers club which will be for those aged between 14 and 17.

“And we’re also going to do more stuff in schools as well.

“We use film, radio and music as a hook to develop a whole range of skills so not everyone who is involved in SHMU will become film makers, but we embed a lot of other skills like working as part of a team, confidence, all the really important life skills.”

The funding will also help to shape the Scottish school curriculum.

“We’re working with Screen Scotland to develop a new curriculum for film in Scotland so we’re going to test that in St Machar Academy and then roll it out to other schools,” says Murray.

Jason Connery

As passionate as his late father was about helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds break into the film industry, Jason Connery is in awe of the work Murray Dawson and the team at SMHU have done in the local community.

“Murray Dawson, as a leader, is a force of nature,” says Jason, an actor and director.

“So full of energy, it is almost impossible not to be infected by his desire to help his community in Aberdeen.

“SHMU, is a shining example of what can be done, if you have a leader like Murray at the helm.

“He is a collaborator with local schools, councils and universities and since he started in the late ’90s, SHMU has gone from strength to strength, providing programmes for 10 to 19-year-olds in Aberdeen across all forms of media including film and television, radio and streaming shows but also, podcasts, training films, short films, corporate videos, and social media reels, some of which didn’t exist when Murray first started with SHMU.

“These platforms are new and exciting but also not something that parents in Scotland can easily see as a future career so may feel reluctant about supporting.”

Bright future

Jason also praises Murray and SHMU for the work they are doing in teaching young people life skills.

“When you talk to Murray, it is easy to see that so much of the work that he does is opening avenues and new horizons for young people to explore,” says Jason.

“These explorations might not lead to a career but can help with all aspects of the individual’s development, from professional and social skills, confidence, team work, personal expression.

“SHMU are creating programmes and delivering to young people.”

Fostering ambition across areas

Looking to the future, Jason is confident that organisations like SHMU will continue to make a big difference.

“Although The Sean Connery Foundation is in its infancy, our aim is to help,” says Jason.

“Help starts with investment in organisations like SHMU: organisations that are embedded in their communities and that have earned the trust of their communities.

“The Foundation, as a representation of my father, seeks to support young people across Scotland who have ambition and skill but may not have access – regardless of postcode.

“Aberdeen is geographically distant from the central belt, so although fundamental needs may be similar to those, say in East Lothian, there are important differences.

“Local knowledge and understanding are key.

“We are pleased to support the work that Murray is leading at SHMU, changing lives for the better.