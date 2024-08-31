Pet Tales: Luna the Inverness Instagram star who loves exploring the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Tales: Luna the Inverness Instagram star who loves exploring the Highlands

Luna helps her owner Tsara with her dog walking business and is the star of their Instagram account Luna the Scottish Collie.

Luna with her owners, Tsara and Jonathon Stewart.
Luna with her owners, Tsara and Jonathon Stewart. Image: Tsara and Jonathon Stewart.
By Kirstin Brown

The owners: Tsara Stewart, 35, and her husband Jonathon, 33, live in Inverness and enjoy adventuring with their border collie Luna. Tsara works as a professional dog walker alongside her sister and Luna loves to join in.

This photogenic pup has gained a dedicated following on Instagram. She loves posing for photos while joining her owners out and about in the Highlands.

How long has Luna been in your lives?

We have had Luna since she was a puppy of eight weeks old and the first two weeks I wondered what we had done because she was a total riot!

Puppy Luna playing in the snow. Image: Tsara Stewart.

We got her from a sheep and cattle farm in Strathnairn.

After I became a dog walker, it just didn’t feel right not having a dog of our own to walk. So after a year of dog walking we decided on a Collie and someone we knew of had nine Collie puppies.

She’s ridiculously smart and intelligent.

Were you a pet person before Luna?

My husband and I have always had dogs in our family. Luna also has a cat brother Alfie, he is 13 and a Mainecoon.

Luna the scottish collie and her owners
Luna with Tsara and Jonathon. Image: Tsara Stewart.

Tell us about your Instagram account, Luna the Scottish Collie

Luna’s Instagram is a great way of seeing her life online. I try to post daily and I can look all the way back to when she was 8 weeks old which I think is nice. It’s like a daily journal.

We live in such a beautiful place. We are lucky to get out on the hills and go cycling a lot. We love going to bothies, camping, exploring and just enjoying the experience of being in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by mountains.

Luna the scottish collie with a highland countryside view behind her
Luna enjoying the gorgeous Highland scenery. Image: Tsara Stewart.

We are very active people which is good for Luna as Collies definitely need a lot of exercise and mind stimulation.

We have done a lot of training with her, which is hard going but has absolutely paid off. Whoever said you can’t tire a Collie isn’t trying hard enough!

We have also just converted a campervan so we are hoping to have many more adventures to come!

What is Luna’s favourite walk to go on?

Luna goes on hour-long woodland walks three times daily while dog-walking with me for work, but her favourite walk is to the park…any park! As long as it has a big green field and a ball – even if it is only five minutes.

Luna the scottish collie and her owner Tsara facing away from the camera while hillwalking in the highlands
Luna taking in the view with Tsara. Image: Tsara Stewart.

Jonnie and I probably enjoy hill walks the most, but we also love walks along the beach.

Where’s your favourite dog-friendly spot?

We visit a lot of dog-friendly cafes and pubs in Inverness and surrounding areas, and it’s nice as it’s become more of a thing, dog-friendly places. If we had to choose just one in Inverness it would be the Black Isle brewery pub. It has delicious food and a great atmosphere.

Is there one stand-out memory that epitomises your relationship with Luna?

Luna the scottish collie and her owner Jonathon facing away from the camera while hillwalking in the highlands
Luna taking a breather with Jonathon on one of their many hillwalking adventures. Image: Tsara Stewart.

I struggle to think of one core memory but she is always ready and willing to come on any quest whether it be going to work, climbing mountains or having a lazy day. She is always there for us – unless it’s a bath…she hates baths!

Want your pet to feature in Pet Tales? Email us at:

PetTales@pressandjournal.co.uk

 

