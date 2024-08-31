Pet Tales: Luna the Inverness Instagram star who loves exploring the Highlands

The owners: Tsara Stewart, 35, and her husband Jonathon, 33, live in Inverness and enjoy adventuring with their border collie Luna. Tsara works as a professional dog walker alongside her sister and Luna loves to join in.

This photogenic pup has gained a dedicated following on Instagram. She loves posing for photos while joining her owners out and about in the Highlands.

How long has Luna been in your lives?

We have had Luna since she was a puppy of eight weeks old and the first two weeks I wondered what we had done because she was a total riot!

We got her from a sheep and cattle farm in Strathnairn.

After I became a dog walker, it just didn’t feel right not having a dog of our own to walk. So after a year of dog walking we decided on a Collie and someone we knew of had nine Collie puppies.

She’s ridiculously smart and intelligent.

Were you a pet person before Luna?

My husband and I have always had dogs in our family. Luna also has a cat brother Alfie, he is 13 and a Mainecoon.

Tell us about your Instagram account, Luna the Scottish Collie

Luna’s Instagram is a great way of seeing her life online. I try to post daily and I can look all the way back to when she was 8 weeks old which I think is nice. It’s like a daily journal.

We live in such a beautiful place. We are lucky to get out on the hills and go cycling a lot. We love going to bothies, camping, exploring and just enjoying the experience of being in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by mountains.

We are very active people which is good for Luna as Collies definitely need a lot of exercise and mind stimulation.

We have done a lot of training with her, which is hard going but has absolutely paid off. Whoever said you can’t tire a Collie isn’t trying hard enough!

We have also just converted a campervan so we are hoping to have many more adventures to come!

What is Luna’s favourite walk to go on?

Luna goes on hour-long woodland walks three times daily while dog-walking with me for work, but her favourite walk is to the park…any park! As long as it has a big green field and a ball – even if it is only five minutes.

Jonnie and I probably enjoy hill walks the most, but we also love walks along the beach.

Where’s your favourite dog-friendly spot?

We visit a lot of dog-friendly cafes and pubs in Inverness and surrounding areas, and it’s nice as it’s become more of a thing, dog-friendly places. If we had to choose just one in Inverness it would be the Black Isle brewery pub. It has delicious food and a great atmosphere.

Is there one stand-out memory that epitomises your relationship with Luna?

I struggle to think of one core memory but she is always ready and willing to come on any quest whether it be going to work, climbing mountains or having a lazy day. She is always there for us – unless it’s a bath…she hates baths!

