Local Hero: Offering hope and hot meals, Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims’ Foodbox

He’s a self-confessed “Torry loon through and through” and in his spare time Sufian Ali helps lead Foodbox – an Aberdeen project providing hot meals to those in need.

The chairman and trustee of Aberdeen Muslims has been an integral part of the food scheme since it began in 2016, but since its post-Covid relaunch, it’s become his passion.

But why does a 25-year-old working full-time devote himself to helping others?

“I’m lucky enough to not know what it’s like to go without a hot meal. That’s not the case for everyone,” the 25-year-old former North East College student said.

“If we can do something, we should. And so we do.”

‘It’s for anybody, from any faith and any background’

When the project started eight years ago Foodbox partnered with local homeless charities to deliver the free food service.

Currently, it still works with Aberdeen Community Outreach Group (COG).

But it’s not just “another scheme for homeless people.”

“We help anyone who needs it. You could arrive in a Benz from a big house but that doesn’t mean you’re not struggling behind the scenes,” Sufian explained.

“And it’s not just for Muslim people either. It’s for anybody, from any faith and any background.

“Aberdeen Muslims is committed to doing what we can to support our community. It’s important to us that we reach out and help anyone who needs help.”

Hundreds of hot meals every month

Situated outside Marks and Spencer on the last Wednesday of every month, 6.30-7.30pm, the Foodbox black gazebo is a familiar sight.

Always located in the St Nicholas area of the city, the team provides an in-demand service.

“When we started we maybe handed out around 100 meals. Then it just grew and grew to 400 dishes at times. We cap it now at 200 to ensure we have enough food to go around.”

‘More help would be amazing,’ says Sufian

It’s clearly labour and cost intensive.

“It does cost a lot to provide such a service, but we feel it’s important that we work hard to find ways to keep resourcing Foodbox,” added Sufian who is part of Crown Terrace Mosque.

To that end the team is currently seeking sponsors and food providers to partner with Foodbox.

“This month Torry’s Bombay Palace is providing us with curry and rice. It would be amazing if others came forward to help us,” Sufian added.

Not just one ‘local hero’ but an entire team

Keeping the service going amidst higher food and utility costs could easily be described as heroic but Sufian insists the limelight shouldn’t just be on him.

“There’s no one hero here,” the former Torry Academy pupil added. “There’s a team of heroes giving up their time and resources to help others.

“They all deserve thanks. We’re all better when we work together to make a difference.”

‘We’re Aberdonians, and we’re here to help’

Motivated both by need and their Islamic faith, Foodbox is not affiliated to any one mosque.

“In our religion the Prophet Muhammad gave out food to the poor and needy. And we’re instructed to do the same,” Sufian said.

“We are Aberdonians and we are Scottish. I’m old enough to have lived in Torry that long all the schools I went to have closed,” he joked. “So we’re pleased to be able to serve our city in this way, helping where help is needed.”

The dream is to help more people

Currently, Sufian’s day job is with an organisation working to reduce anti-social behaviour.

But he has a dream to develop Aberdeen Muslims further.

“We want to extend beyond what we do now to partner with other charities, churches and communities. The hope is that we can create more initiatives to benefit the wider community.”