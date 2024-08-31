Local Hero: Offering hope and hot meals, Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims’ Foodbox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local Hero: Offering hope and hot meals, Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox

The Aberdeen Muslims' initiative sees hundreds of people helped each month in the Granite City.

Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox team on St Nicholas Street, handing out hot meals. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox team on St Nicholas Street, handing out hot meals. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

He’s a self-confessed “Torry loon through and through” and in his spare time Sufian Ali helps lead Foodbox – an Aberdeen project providing hot meals to those in need.

The chairman and trustee of Aberdeen Muslims has been an integral part of the food scheme since it began in 2016, but since its post-Covid relaunch, it’s become his passion.

But why does a 25-year-old working full-time devote himself to helping others?

“I’m lucky enough to not know what it’s like to go without a hot meal. That’s not the case for everyone,” the 25-year-old former North East College student said.

“If we can do something, we should. And so we do.”

‘It’s for anybody, from any faith and any background’

When the project started eight years ago Foodbox partnered with local homeless charities to deliver the free food service.

Currently, it still works with Aberdeen Community Outreach Group (COG).

But it’s not just “another scheme for homeless people.”

“We help anyone who needs it. You could arrive in a Benz from a big house but that doesn’t mean you’re not struggling behind the scenes,” Sufian explained.

Offering hot meals outside Marks and Spencer, is the Foodbox team. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“And it’s not just for Muslim people either. It’s for anybody, from any faith and any background.

Aberdeen Muslims is committed to doing what we can to support our community. It’s important to us that we reach out and help anyone who needs help.”

Hundreds of hot meals every month

Situated outside Marks and Spencer on the last Wednesday of every month, 6.30-7.30pm, the Foodbox black gazebo is a familiar sight.

Always located in the St Nicholas area of the city, the team provides an in-demand service.

A hot curry and a bottle of water is provided to each person by Aberdeen Muslims’ Foodbox team. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“When we started we maybe handed out around 100 meals. Then it just grew and grew to 400 dishes at times. We cap it now at 200 to ensure we have enough food to go around.”

‘More help would be amazing,’ says Sufian

It’s clearly labour and cost intensive.

“It does cost a lot to provide such a service, but we feel it’s important that we work hard to find ways to keep resourcing Foodbox,” added Sufian who is part of Crown Terrace Mosque.

To that end the team is currently seeking sponsors and food providers to partner with Foodbox.

“This month Torry’s Bombay Palace is providing us with curry and rice. It would be amazing if others came forward to help us,” Sufian added.

Not just one ‘local hero’ but an entire team

Keeping the service going amidst higher food and utility costs could easily be described as heroic but Sufian insists the limelight shouldn’t just be on him.

The Aberdeen Muslims Foodbox team on St Nicholas Street, handing out hot meals to people in need.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There’s no one hero here,” the former Torry Academy pupil added. “There’s a team of heroes giving up their time and resources to help others.

“They all deserve thanks. We’re all better when we work together to make a difference.”

‘We’re Aberdonians, and we’re here to help’

Motivated both by need and their Islamic faith, Foodbox is not affiliated to any one mosque.

“In our religion the Prophet Muhammad gave out food to the poor and needy. And we’re instructed to do the same,” Sufian said.

Sufian Ali who spearheads Aberdeen Muslims’ Foodbox initiative. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We are Aberdonians and we are Scottish. I’m old enough to have lived in Torry that long all the schools I went to have closed,” he joked. “So we’re pleased to be able to serve our city in this way, helping where help is needed.”

The dream is to help more people

Currently, Sufian’s day job is with an organisation working to reduce anti-social behaviour.

But he has a dream to develop Aberdeen Muslims further.

“We want to extend beyond what we do now to partner with other charities, churches and communities. The hope is that we can create more initiatives to benefit the wider community.”

