Fintastic or a flop? I review the food at Rosemount chipper Fish ‘n’ Hook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Fintastic or a flop? I review the food at Rosemount chipper Fish ‘n’ Hook

I paid the chipper a visit yesterday afternoon to put some recommended menu items to the test.

Fish 'n' Hook is located on Rosemount Place. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fish 'n' Hook is located on Rosemount Place. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Family-run Rosemount chipper Fish ‘n’ Hook opened its doors in January 2020, and owner Kevin Carr says things have been “very busy” – particularly as of late.

No stranger to working in kitchens, he was head chef at the old Queens Hotel in Aberdeen (now Malmaison) for 12 years.

“I then worked offshore for another 12 years,” Kevin tells me during our chat yesterday afternoon.

When his son Liam – who’s now 11 – was born, his offshore role became “harder and harder”, so he went back to working onshore at a north-east chipper.

And now he’s the proud owner of his very own on Rosemount Place.

The Rosemount chipper is based in the former Mr Chips.

Located in the former Mr Chips, which was previously The Kiwi, I’d heard great things about Fish ‘n’ Hook ahead of my visit. It’s also the highest rated chipper in Aberdeen on Google.

“It’s come on leaps and bounds and is very busy,” Kevin added.

Kevin opened the fish and chip shop in January 2020.

Fish ‘n’ Hook operates a collection only service, and is open from 4pm to 8.30pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Rosemount chipper Fish ‘n’ Hook, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Jumbo haddock supper

The Rosemount chipper sources its haddock from Skateraw Fisheries, a fellow family-run Aberdeen-based business. It sources its other products, such as monkfish cheeks, from Granite City Fish.

My golden-brown jumbo haddock.

The haddock itself was flakey, delicate and (unsurprisingly) fresh with a slightly sweet taste. As for the batter, it was addicting with a lovely crunch and little oil residue.

It’s a fair feed, so I hope you’re hungry if this is what you go for.

I’m still thinking about that batter.
Just a hungry customer waiting to dive in.

A jumbo haddock at Fish ‘n’ Hook is priced at £10.80. It’s an additional £3.50 to make the meal a supper, which goes for the rest of the dishes too.

Rating:

  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Stornoway black pudding

The batter’s texture on my £4.25 Stornoway black pudding was lighter and puffier. It was equally as tasty though, so may have been the same batter coated on my haddock.

It must depend on what’s being fried, but I’m no kitchen whiz.

The Stornoway black pudding costs £4.25.

There were two in the portion.

I broke one in half to give myself and photographer Darrell a closer look.

Yep, that’s black pudding alright.

Rich and meaty, there was a nice peppery taste to the black pudding that lingered on the tongue.

Rating:

  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 3: Katsu chicken

Next up, the katsu chicken – a popular Fish ‘n’ Hook menu special.

I’d highly recommend ordering the katsu chicken should it be on the specials board.

This dish, which costs £7.50, was just as flavourful as it was colourful.

The thick chunks of fried chicken, which were juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, were topped with thinly sliced peppers, chillies, onions and a drizzling of curry sauce.

Fish ‘n’ Hook has nailed its katsu chicken dish.

The spicy elements balanced superbly with the sweetness of the curry sauce. I must add that this was the best curry sauce I’ve had the pleasure of trying.

If the Rosemount chipper sold them by the bottle, I’d be stockpiling them.

I also bagged a pot of curry sauce, priced at £2.20.

Rating:

  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 4: Homemade smoked haddock fish cakes

Back to seafood, the venue’s homemade smoked haddock fish cakes were also recommended to me by Kevin and his partner Louise Skene.

There were two in the £6.20 portion.

The pair of fish cakes.

Once I stopped complimenting the batter (again), I shifted my praise onto what it was encasing.

The interior was soft and almost creamy in texture with a smokiness that was the star of the show. I do think, however, that the addition of a mild cheesy flavour would bring them to the next level.

The perfect dunk. A pot of gravy at Fish ‘n’ Hook costs £1.90.

I tried out the thick chips at this point as well, and they boasted a slightly crisp coating with a fluffy interior.

Rating:

  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 5: Homemade onion rings

Onion rings are one of my favourite side dishes, so I’ve tried a lot over the years… some great, some not so great.

The ones I tried at Fish ‘n’ Hook (for £3.50) were solid. I don’t mean in texture, by the way, but in quality.

I won’t stop shouting about the batter used at the Rosemount chipper. Amazing stuff.

There were five in the portion – and huge, so it’s for sure a sharer.

The first of many bites.

Both sweet and savoury in flavour, I rated the texture and they had a great batter-to-filling ratio.

Rating:

  • Karla: 5/5

The verdict

Once you find a great chipper, you tend to stick with it and become a repeat customer.

Despite trying a lot of them in the north-east over the years, I haven’t quite found one that’s made me want to go back for more time and time again.

Well, that ended yesterday.

The food at Fish ‘n’ Hook is fantastic, and I won’t stop shouting about the business for the foreseeable.

You may also like:

More from Food and Drink

Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox team on St Nicholas Street, handing out hot meals. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Local Hero: Offering hope and hot meals, Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox
Graham Mitchell and his wife Clare outside Tarragon on the Terrace, on Union Terrace. Images: Kath Flannery
First look: Step inside new Tarragon on the Terrace ahead of its opening next…
Have you ever visited the famed Pitstop bus for food? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
8 quirky food spots in the north-east for a special dining experience
(Left) Peter Ford is behind the transformation of the former Rothes bakery. Image: Google Maps/Peter Ford
How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant
It was our first time at the Pinehurst Lodge, but it did not disappoint. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Expect generous portions and good, honest food at Pinehurst Lodge in Dyce
Pete and Caitlin, founders of the Lettoch Farm Coffee Company. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Facebook bought caravan turned Moray coffee business still full of steam 5 years in
Rocpool is a restaurant to consider for great pasta in the Highland capital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Top 5: A guide to the best pasta in Inverness
wine glasses on a table.
6 Aberdeenshire local heroes offering unmissable deals
The popular Phoenix Café features. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Spending the day in (or around) Forres? Here's where to go for food and…
Outside Lahore Karahi on King Street, Aberdeen.
Review: It took 8 years to visit but King Street restaurant Lahore Karahi was…

Conversation