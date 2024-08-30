First look: Step inside new Tarragon on the Terrace ahead of its opening next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: Step inside new Tarragon on the Terrace ahead of its opening next week

The new restaurant will be welcoming diners from Wednesday, September 4.

Graham Mitchell and his wife Clare outside Tarragon on the Terrace, on Union Terrace. Images: Kath Flannery
Graham Mitchell and his wife Clare outside Tarragon on the Terrace, on Union Terrace. Images: Kath Flannery
By Karla Sinclair

Graham Mitchell has revealed that his second Aberdeen restaurant is opening to the public next week.

It’s been less than two years since the acclaimed north-east chef started welcoming customers to Tarragon on Rosemount Place, and it quickly became a popular Granite City food spot.

Now, Graham and his wife Clare are preparing to open the doors of Tarragon on the Terrace on Wednesday (September 4).

The interior is “completely different” to Tarragon in Rosemount.

All you need to know about Tarragon on the Terrace

Tarragon on the Terrace is located on Union Terrace, inside the former Kirk View Café which closed its doors in early 2022.

Graham and Clare received the keys to the premises at the start of May after having their “eyes set on the spot for a while.”

The restaurant – which can seat 54 diners and six people at the bar area – took roughly three months to transform.

“It had sat empty for a while and needed some love again,” adds Graham.

Located on Union Terrace, Tarragon on the Terrace will open on Wednesday.

“The interior is completely different from Tarragon [in] Rosemount, no green in sight!

“It’s a mix of blues, grey and pinks. It’s rather subtle. Clare has an eye for taste and the bonus of the biggest, best front garden in town.”

As for the Tarragon on the Terrace menu, Graham said: “It will be casual and laid-back with some classic specials and famous cult heroes from my past menus that could be banging, you may say!”

The opening hours will be from noon onwards (to start), running alongside theatre productions, Tuesday to Sunday.

‘Splitting myself in two is going to be my biggest challenge to date, and I love a challenge’

Members of the now 20-strong Tarragon team will split their time between both restaurants.

Graham will do the same.

He said: “Splitting myself in two is going to be my biggest challenge to date, and I love a challenge.

Graham has bought himself a scooter to go between his and Clare’s two restaurants.

“But it’s three minutes door-to-door from Tarragon [in] Rosemount to Tarragon on the Terrace.

“I also bought a scooter to scoot back and forth to make it easier for parking and LEZ zones.

“Clare and myself are looking forward to opening the doors and helping get more people back into the city centre, and help rejuvenate the area with one less empty unit.”

A look inside the new Union Terrace restaurant

Tarragon on the Terrace boasts a “subtle” interior, according to the owners.
There’s booth seating.
It can seat 54 diners and six people at the bar area.
The Tarragon on the Terrace branding.
Blues, pinks and greys are key colours throughout the décor.
Clare and Graham are looking forward to the highly anticipated opening.
There are now 20 people part of the Tarragon team.
The venue will be open Tuesday to Sunday.
The view from Tarragon on the Terrace.
It will make the perfect pre-theatre dinner spot.
Another exterior image of the restaurant.

