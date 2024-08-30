First look: Step inside new Tarragon on the Terrace ahead of its opening next week

Graham Mitchell has revealed that his second Aberdeen restaurant is opening to the public next week.

It’s been less than two years since the acclaimed north-east chef started welcoming customers to Tarragon on Rosemount Place, and it quickly became a popular Granite City food spot.

Now, Graham and his wife Clare are preparing to open the doors of Tarragon on the Terrace on Wednesday (September 4).

All you need to know about Tarragon on the Terrace

Tarragon on the Terrace is located on Union Terrace, inside the former Kirk View Café which closed its doors in early 2022.

Graham and Clare received the keys to the premises at the start of May after having their “eyes set on the spot for a while.”

The restaurant – which can seat 54 diners and six people at the bar area – took roughly three months to transform.

“It had sat empty for a while and needed some love again,” adds Graham.

“The interior is completely different from Tarragon [in] Rosemount, no green in sight!

“It’s a mix of blues, grey and pinks. It’s rather subtle. Clare has an eye for taste and the bonus of the biggest, best front garden in town.”

As for the Tarragon on the Terrace menu, Graham said: “It will be casual and laid-back with some classic specials and famous cult heroes from my past menus that could be banging, you may say!”

The opening hours will be from noon onwards (to start), running alongside theatre productions, Tuesday to Sunday.

‘Splitting myself in two is going to be my biggest challenge to date, and I love a challenge’

Members of the now 20-strong Tarragon team will split their time between both restaurants.

Graham will do the same.

He said: “Splitting myself in two is going to be my biggest challenge to date, and I love a challenge.

“But it’s three minutes door-to-door from Tarragon [in] Rosemount to Tarragon on the Terrace.

“I also bought a scooter to scoot back and forth to make it easier for parking and LEZ zones.

“Clare and myself are looking forward to opening the doors and helping get more people back into the city centre, and help rejuvenate the area with one less empty unit.”

A look inside the new Union Terrace restaurant

You may also like: