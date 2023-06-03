SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie’s Martin Stewart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmallie full forward Martin Stewart fires back 10 quick questions in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 35-year-old goal-grabber’s National Division team take on Col Glen this weekend in the second round of the Balliemore Cup at Canal Park, Caol.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I started playing shinty in primary school. I was lucky enough to play for the mighty Caol Primary back in the day, winning everything possible.

People still say to this day it was the best primary team there has ever been, such was our domination across Scotland at that time.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I made my debut aged 17 in the local derby game against Fort William at Canal Parks. We were beaten late on, but cannot remember the score.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

I was first-team captain in 2016 when we won promotion to the Premier League and also won the Balliemore Cup (with a 6-0 victory against Caberfeidh).

Not many Kilmallie men are awarded a black caman (for being winning captain), so that is always something great to look back on.

And the worst?

Losing any game is never nice, but losing major finals always stick in the back of my mind as a “could have been” moment – such as MacTavish Cup final defeats to Kingussie and Newtonmore.

Also, I should mention the promotion-relegation play-off in 2015, (which was) introduced (by the Camanachd Association) for one year. Losing 2-0 to Kingussie was very difficult*.

* Kilmallie returned to the top-flight as National Division winners in 2016, with no play-off played.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I suffered a broken foot in the 2018 Balliemore Cup final at An Aird against Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The worst point was it my own team-mate Stephen McAlister who hit me.

At least we won (3-2)!

Who is the joker in your team?

It has to be Martyn “Tyni” Cameron and Lewis Birrell. There is never much quiet time when that pair are about.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Probably (Fort William’s) An Aird. It’s turned into a cracking pitch and we usually win over there.

Only two defeats in about 10 years, so it’s always good for two points!

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It has to be Craig Morrison from Caberfeidh.

The hardest skill in shinty is scoring goals and he can do it for fun. What a talent.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My best goal probably came down at Oban Celtic a few years back.

The ball came into me above my head and I managed to get a cracking connection on it to send an overhead volley into the top corner. Certainly, I wouldn’t have been able to do that again.

It won our club’s goal of the season.

Describe shinty in three words?

Commitment, loyalty and passion.