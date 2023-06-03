SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie’s Martin Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie’s Martin Stewart

The Caol club's ex-manager and experienced forward explains why winning from an early age set the tone for a fine career on the pitch, spanning 18 years in the first-team.

By Paul Chalk
Kilmallie's Martin Stewart after the 6-0 Balliemore Cup final win against Caberfeidh in 2016. Image: Neil Paterson
Kilmallie full forward Martin Stewart fires back 10 quick questions in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 35-year-old goal-grabber’s National Division team take on Col Glen this weekend in the second round of the Balliemore Cup at Canal Park, Caol.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I started playing shinty in primary school. I was lucky enough to play for the mighty Caol Primary back in the day, winning everything possible.

People still say to this day it was the best primary team there has ever been, such was our domination across Scotland at that time.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I made my debut aged 17 in the local derby game against Fort William at Canal Parks. We were beaten late on, but cannot remember the score.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

I was first-team captain in 2016 when we won promotion to the Premier League and also won the Balliemore Cup (with a 6-0 victory against Caberfeidh).

Not many Kilmallie men are awarded a black caman (for being winning captain), so that is always something great to look back on.

Martin Stewart, when he was in charge of Kilmallie. Image: Neil Paterson

And the worst?

Losing any game is never nice, but losing major finals always stick in the back of my mind as a “could have been” moment – such as MacTavish Cup final defeats to Kingussie and Newtonmore.

Also, I should mention the promotion-relegation play-off in 2015, (which was) introduced (by the Camanachd Association) for one year. Losing 2-0 to Kingussie was very difficult*.

* Kilmallie returned to the top-flight as National Division winners in 2016, with no play-off played.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I suffered a broken foot in the 2018 Balliemore Cup final at An Aird against Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The worst point was it my own team-mate Stephen McAlister who hit me.

At least we won (3-2)!

Who is the joker in your team?

It has to be Martyn “Tyni” Cameron and Lewis Birrell. There is never much quiet time when that pair are about.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Probably (Fort William’s) An Aird.  It’s turned into a cracking pitch and we usually win over there.

Only two defeats in about 10 years, so it’s always good for two points!

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It has to be Craig Morrison from Caberfeidh.

The hardest skill in shinty is scoring goals and he can do it for fun. What a talent.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

My best goal probably came down at Oban Celtic a few years back.

The ball came into me above my head and I managed to get a cracking connection on it to send an overhead volley into the top corner. Certainly, I wouldn’t have been able to do that again.

It won our club’s goal of the season.

Describe shinty in three words?

Commitment, loyalty and passion.

