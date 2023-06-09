Cala Homes North team takes on charity walk for Samaritans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cala Homes North team takes on charity walk for Samaritans

The Cala North Walk 1875 is a sponsored walk between Cala’s developments to raise funds for its national charity partner, Samaritans

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123.
Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123.

A team from Cala Homes and its partners and suppliers is to take on more than 18 kilometres this June, aiming to raise £10,000 for charity.

The homebuilder’s North section has organised a ‘walk and talk’ event to raise funds for its national charity partner, Samaritans.

The Cala North Walk 1875, is a sponsored walk between each of Cala’s developments, beginning at Murtle Den Park at Oldfold Village and finishing at Craibstone Estate South, with the 18.75km distance reflecting the year Cala was established as the City of Aberdeen Land Association in 1875.

Cala employees, subcontractor partners and suppliers will complete the walk on Friday June 30 to help raise awareness of mental health issues in the construction industry and to encourage people to open up and talk to others.

The Cala North Walk 1875 on Friday June 30 will finish at Craibstone Estate South.

Steve Jarvie, Construction Director at Cala Homes (North) said: “A sponsored walk in aid of Samaritans is something we’ve been planning to do for a long time.

“Mental health is a high priority for Cala especially as the risk of suicide is significantly higher than the national UK average for males who work in the construction industry.

“We’ve carried out various initiatives already, such as training our people as Mental Health First Aiders and hosting a seminar focussed on mental wellbeing last year.

Taking the time to communicate

“Our aim with the Cala North Walk 1875 is to raise more than £10,000 for the Samaritans whilst also taking the time to communicate with one another as we clock up the miles.

“We’re keen to support the vital work that the charity does as well as raise awareness of talking to your colleagues, friends and family.”

Steve Jarvie, Construction Director at Cala Homes (North).

Harriet Foster, Corporate Partnerships Executive at Samaritans, said: “We’re so grateful to Cala for their continued support over the years – this is a fantastic charity partnership and Cala colleagues have shown so much support for Samaritans.

“The Cala North team’s ambitious 1875 walk is a great example of how colleagues have come together to raise vital awareness and funds for Samaritans.

Cost of living crisis

“Many people may be finding things tough at the moment. With the rising cost of living, it is as important now as it has ever been that people who are seeking help with their money are also offered help with their mental health, and vice versa.

“It is vital that our volunteers are able to continue to be there 24/7 for anyone struggling to cope, no matter what they’re facing, and we are so grateful for Cala’s support.”

A mental health seminar with peer-to-peer support group charity Andy’s Man Club.

Cala has partnered with Samaritans since 2020, fundraising and donating more than £450,000 so far to support the charity’s vital work.

Samaritans has provided listening and emotional resilience training to help equip Cala’s 1,200 employees with the skills to take care of their own mental health, as well as being more aware of their co-workers’ emotional wellbeing.

Recently all 36 members of Cala Homes (North) construction team completed mental health first aid training as part of the company’s commitment to mental health awareness and support.

The Cala team attended a mental health seminar with Andy’s Man Club.

To support The Cala North Walk 1875 visit www.justgiving.com/page/calanorthwalk.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.

 

 

