Cala Homes North team takes on charity walk for Samaritans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team from Cala Homes and its partners and suppliers is to take on more than 18 kilometres this June, aiming to raise £10,000 for charity.

The homebuilder’s North section has organised a ‘walk and talk’ event to raise funds for its national charity partner, Samaritans.

The Cala North Walk 1875, is a sponsored walk between each of Cala’s developments, beginning at Murtle Den Park at Oldfold Village and finishing at Craibstone Estate South, with the 18.75km distance reflecting the year Cala was established as the City of Aberdeen Land Association in 1875.

Cala employees, subcontractor partners and suppliers will complete the walk on Friday June 30 to help raise awareness of mental health issues in the construction industry and to encourage people to open up and talk to others.

Steve Jarvie, Construction Director at Cala Homes (North) said: “A sponsored walk in aid of Samaritans is something we’ve been planning to do for a long time.

“Mental health is a high priority for Cala especially as the risk of suicide is significantly higher than the national UK average for males who work in the construction industry.

“We’ve carried out various initiatives already, such as training our people as Mental Health First Aiders and hosting a seminar focussed on mental wellbeing last year.

Taking the time to communicate

“Our aim with the Cala North Walk 1875 is to raise more than £10,000 for the Samaritans whilst also taking the time to communicate with one another as we clock up the miles.

“We’re keen to support the vital work that the charity does as well as raise awareness of talking to your colleagues, friends and family.”

Harriet Foster, Corporate Partnerships Executive at Samaritans, said: “We’re so grateful to Cala for their continued support over the years – this is a fantastic charity partnership and Cala colleagues have shown so much support for Samaritans.

“The Cala North team’s ambitious 1875 walk is a great example of how colleagues have come together to raise vital awareness and funds for Samaritans.

Cost of living crisis

“Many people may be finding things tough at the moment. With the rising cost of living, it is as important now as it has ever been that people who are seeking help with their money are also offered help with their mental health, and vice versa.

“It is vital that our volunteers are able to continue to be there 24/7 for anyone struggling to cope, no matter what they’re facing, and we are so grateful for Cala’s support.”

Cala has partnered with Samaritans since 2020, fundraising and donating more than £450,000 so far to support the charity’s vital work.

Samaritans has provided listening and emotional resilience training to help equip Cala’s 1,200 employees with the skills to take care of their own mental health, as well as being more aware of their co-workers’ emotional wellbeing.

Recently all 36 members of Cala Homes (North) construction team completed mental health first aid training as part of the company’s commitment to mental health awareness and support.

To support The Cala North Walk 1875 visit www.justgiving.com/page/calanorthwalk.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.