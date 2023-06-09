Jane Craigie: In a policy vacuum, looking with fresh eyes is a must

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jane Craigie: In a policy vacuum, looking with fresh eyes is a must

The latest column from Jane Craigie.

By Jane Craigie
When planning for the future, Scottish farmers need to consider all the potential uses that their land may have.
When planning for the future, Scottish farmers need to consider all the potential uses that their land may have.

In Scotland, the wider UK and through the diverse landscapes of Europe’s 27 countries, finding a way forward from the Common Agricultural Policy – in place since 1962 – is proving a tough nut to handle, let alone crack.

Much of this heavyweight policy, and its iterations, is still important today: ensuring food security, boosting agricultural productivity, promoting rural development, ensuring fair incomes for farmers, and achieving market stability. Whether they are achieved or achievable, or not, is a different matter.

Yet, now that there are so many calls on what land should be used for – food, biodiversity, forestry, agroforestry, environmental improvement, urbanisation, leisure, tourism, health – wrangling with what’s best for place, farms and people seems to be an impossible jigsaw puzzle to complete.

In the policy vacuum since Brexit, there are some certainties that, I believe, can help farmers plan, but, for some devout production agriculturalists, the direction of travel isn’t palatable.

Without doubt – and centred on what I’ve seen on my many years of travel – there is a polarisation in agriculture, land use and rurality. In the northern and western parts of the world – Europe and Scandinavia – the road ahead is paved green, while in Southern and Eastern countries – Southeast Asia, South America and Australasia – the intent is to produce food, albeit with an eye to the environmental and social care required to export that food – such as housing for and fair treatment of workers and ticking the environmental footprint ‘boxes’ by complying with Western assurance standards.

So how can Scotland’s farmers plan what’s best for the future of their land and businesses, when policy isn’t giving any firm direction? As hard as it can be, thinking about the inevitable change will be vital, and looking at a farm’s potential will need to go beyond what it is being used for today, to capitalise on the asset; possibly from its location’s suitability for public use, its natural features for environmental partnership or a multitude of other tried and tested ‘diversifications’.

Two examples have long fascinated me. The first is what Andrew Farquharson’s family has done at Finzean Estate. They have capitalised on their natural assets and the land’s capabilities to support shooting, stalking, trees, and the traditional rearing beef and lamb, which, along with game, is processed and sold via their hugely successful farm shop. Andrew has also embraced and supported the local community in selling land for housing for long-term residents of the valley.

In Australia, the little town of Winton in central west Queensland, the population of 1200 people has capitalised on what they have. Agriculture and tourism dominate. It’s an Outback town where Banjo Paterson, the Australian Bard, wrote Waltzing Mathilda, on the back of which the town started the Outback Music Festival; Winton recognised that its incredible scenery might attract the film industry, so they began the Outback Film Festival, and to top it all, a local farmer found a lot of dinosaur bones, so the town now has dinosaur tourism and an international centre for Palaeontology.

What’s made both Winton and Finzean so successful are three things, seeing what you have, and its potential, as others might see it and value it, leadership that brings others with you (Winton had four visionary local leaders – some of them farmers) and tenacious vision to use what they have to make something lucrative and sustainable for the future.

As we look ahead in Scotland, despite the policy vacuum, there are some certainties to help planning – farms will continue to produce food, but will have to become greener, food is still important, there will be funding for local communities to develop infrastructure and place, and local will be at the centre of rural development and tourism. It isn’t enough to plan the future, but they are foundations that I don’t believe are going to shift.

Jane Craigie runs a marketing and communications business based in rural Aberdeenshire

