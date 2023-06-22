Baker turned Airbnb host takes us behind scenes at Newburgh farm stay

When it comes to booking a trip away, your standard hotel stay is not quite as popular these days.

The rise of Airbnb has revealed increasingly quirky accommodation, from tree houses to barges and everything in-between.

Ewe View may look like your typical Aberdeenshire cottage from the outside, but venture within and you’ll discover the most beautiful coastal getaway.

Styled with vintage furniture and complete with a peaceful garden, Ewe View also happens to be found on a working farm.

Proud owners Helen and Martyn Stephen are hopeful that the retreat will become even more popular for those in search of a peaceful break, and they believe their venture could go some way to supporting the local economy.

We caught up with Helen, who also happens to be a talented baker, to find out more.

“We moved here from Glenshee in December, I ran my own business called The Scottish Farmhouse,” said Helen, who is mum to Willow and Wyatt.

“When we first got married, we did Airbnb and it had just started getting popular.

“We always hoped we’d get the chance to do it again.”

The opportunity arose when Helen and her husband Stephen, who is a farmer, moved to the north-east.

“The family farm is just outside Newburgh and there’s a bungalow on the site,” said Helen.

“When we first got inside it, it was very dated.

“There was frosted glass in the sitting room, it was a functional home but it needed updating.”

Helen and Stephen got to work, and the aptly named Ewe View is now stylish and homely.

The vision was simple, and with the help of Balmedie family run business, Old School Vintage, a quirky Airbnb soon came to life.

“I must be in Old School Vintage every other week,” said Helen.

“I didn’t want Ewe View to look too cliche, I wanted it to look like it would if I was living there.

“The style is modern rustic.”

With both the farm and the gorgeous coastline on the doorstep, Ewe View has proved a hit with guests.

“As it’s found on the farm, quite a few of our guests have asked to look around and we’ve given some mini tours,” said Helen.

“A lot of people are disconnected to where their food comes from, so that’s a really good element.

“It’s also so near the beach, and I think all of our guests have been to see the seals.”

Ewe View has also proved beneficial to other businesses in the area, with guests popping along to Trellis in Newburgh, and the Cock & Bull in Balmedie.

“Farming is more of a lifestyle then a job,” said Helen.

“It’s 24/7, so I really enjoy having Ewe View as a sideline.

“We’re continuing to make improvements as time goes on, and we’re thinking of including a hot tub in the future.”

There’s also a rather tasty element to Ewe View, thanks to Helen’s love of baking.

Specialising in home baking, Helen makes tasty treats to order and guests are able to enjoy her delicious bread and scones during the stay.

“Guests can also order cakes during their stay, and I really love making sourdough,” said Helen.

“Ewe View has been really well received so far, last week we had Eastern Europeans staying and it’s just fantastic to see.”

More Information

To find out more, follow The Scottish Farmhouse on Facebook and Instagram.