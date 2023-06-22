Baker turned Airbnb host takes us behind scenes at Newburgh farm stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Baker turned Airbnb host takes us behind scenes at Newburgh farm stay

By Ellie House
The Martyn family have launched a Airbnb on their family farm near Newburgh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
When it comes to booking a trip away, your standard hotel stay is not quite as popular these days.

The rise of Airbnb has revealed increasingly quirky accommodation, from tree houses to barges and everything in-between.

Ewe View may look like your typical Aberdeenshire cottage from the outside, but venture within and you’ll discover the most beautiful coastal getaway.

Styled with vintage furniture and complete with a peaceful garden, Ewe View also happens to be found on a working farm.

Ewe View can be found on a working farm near Newburgh. Image: Hannah Skalleberg

Proud owners Helen and Martyn Stephen are hopeful that the retreat will become even more popular for those in search of a peaceful break, and they believe their venture could go some way to supporting the local economy.

We caught up with Helen, who also happens to be a talented baker, to find out more.

The beautiful kitchen at Ewe View. Image: Hannah Skalleberg 

“We moved here from Glenshee in December, I ran my own business called The Scottish Farmhouse,” said Helen, who is mum to Willow and Wyatt.

“When we first got married, we did Airbnb and it had just started getting popular.

“We always hoped we’d get the chance to do it again.”

The opportunity arose when Helen and her husband Stephen, who is a farmer, moved to the north-east.

 Helen, Wyatt, Willow and Stephen Martyn have welcomed visitors to Ewe View. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

“The family farm is just outside Newburgh and there’s a bungalow on the site,” said Helen.

“When we first got inside it, it was very dated.

“There was frosted glass in the sitting room, it was a functional home but it needed updating.”

Helen and Stephen got to work, and the aptly named Ewe View is now stylish and homely.

Helen has achieved her vision of modern rustic at Ewe View. Image: Hannah Skalleberg 

The vision was simple, and with the help of Balmedie family run business, Old School Vintage, a quirky Airbnb soon came to life.

“I must be in Old School Vintage every other week,” said Helen.

“I didn’t want Ewe View to look too cliche, I wanted it to look like it would if I was living there.

“The style is modern rustic.”

Ewe View offers a cosy retreat on the Aberdeenshire coastline. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With both the farm and the gorgeous coastline on the doorstep, Ewe View has proved a hit with guests.

“As it’s found on the farm, quite a few of our guests have asked to look around and we’ve given some mini tours,” said Helen.

“A lot of people are disconnected to where their food comes from, so that’s a really good element.

“It’s also so near the beach, and I think all of our guests have been to see the seals.”

Ewe View has also proved beneficial to other businesses in the area, with guests popping along to Trellis in Newburgh, and the Cock & Bull in Balmedie.

“Farming is more of a lifestyle then a job,” said Helen.

“It’s 24/7, so I really enjoy having Ewe View as a sideline.

“We’re continuing to make improvements as time goes on, and we’re thinking of including a hot tub in the future.”

There’s also a rather tasty element to Ewe View, thanks to Helen’s love of baking.

Helen Martyn is a talented baker, and provides guests with homemade treats at Ewe View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Specialising in home baking, Helen makes tasty treats to order and guests are able to enjoy her delicious bread and scones during the stay.

“Guests can also order cakes during their stay, and I really love making sourdough,” said Helen.

“Ewe View has been really well received so far, last week we had Eastern Europeans staying and it’s just fantastic to see.”

More Information

To find out more, follow The Scottish Farmhouse on Facebook and Instagram.

