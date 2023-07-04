Scott Smith: The mystical world of mycorrhizal fungi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: The mystical world of mycorrhizal fungi

Mycorrhizal fungi works behind the scenes to garner the nutrients and water from hard-to-reach places needed by other plants

Smart-looking Yew, Taxus Baccata.
Smart-looking Yew, Taxus Baccata.
By Scott Smith

If you watch Beechgrove Garden then you’ll have seen that recently I decided to remove the knackered arch from the herb garden and instead of replacing it with another similar arch I went for some soft landscaping via two fastigiate yews (Taxus baccata).

When planting this, the usual rules applied. Make a hole twice the width of the root ball but the same depth.

Pop in the rootball of the plant then put in a stake at 45 degrees to the tree towards prevailing winds whilst avoiding piercing the root ball and tie it in.

Back fill with a mix of existing soil and some fresh compost or topsoil to ameliorate the mix. Consolidate and firm in well. Water thoroughly.

So far, so standard. It is the magical sprinkle of white powder that was placed in before planting that is of real interest though, I am of course talking about mycorrhizal fungi.

Fungi and a coating gel.

What is mycorrhizal fungi?

At present, it is believed that over 90% of plant species create mycorrhizal fungi associations.

Myco (fungi) rhiza (root) refers to the specific fungal species that creates a unique, symbiotic bond with roots of plants.

Fungal mycelium Mycorrhizae provide a symbiotic relationship between plants and fungi.

Ultimately I like to think of it as a rock star and their manager. In this case, the yew is the rock star and the mycorrhizal fungi is the manager.

The yew is the main event that everyone sees and knows. The star that can be seen and adored. The mycorrhizal fungi is the manager.

It works behind the scenes unknown to the masses and unseen by many. Under the surface it creates a bond with the roots of the rockstar yew.

Dipping the plants before planting up.

It sets up basecamp here so it has a guaranteed source of water, sugar and starches in order to grow.

In exchange for these guaranteed nutrients to live and thrive it returns the favour by spreading way out in the soil rhizosphere with its hyphae (strands) which extend hundreds of times further out than the rock star yews could.

In turn they garner the nutrients and water from hard-to-reach places that are likely untapped by other plants and which is otherwise unavailable to the yew.

Bareroot plants greatly benefit from mycorrhizal fungi.

Endomycorrhizal

This magical fungi actually comes in two discernible forms, endomycorrhizal and ectomycorrhizal.

Sounds confusing but as always, buckle up and pay attention! It isn’t as nerdy as it sounds.

Endomycorrhizal fungi are widely present in plant roots and work by penetrating into the cortical cells of the plant roots. Here they create something called arbuscules.

These attain the xylem and phloem which essentially provide water as well as sugar and starches.

Pitmedden Garden.`

Ectomycorrhizal

Similar yet different are Ectomycorrhiza. Ecto is the Greek for outside. These fungi work by also penetrating the root and forming a special sheath. This is known as a Hartig net.

This a special network of latticework like hyphae that spread between epidermal and cortical cells (i.e. outside and inside cells).

Both Endo and ectomycorrhizal fungi are very important in the health and development of the plant that is lucky enough to have it form around its roots.

Buxus sempervirens topiary balls.

Living testament

I am in fact a witness to the marvels of mycorrhizal fungi. At Pitmedden Garden I was tasked with replacing the historically important box hedge in the lower garden parterre.

Having trailed some replacement in the herb garden I was satisfied with the success of the English yew (Taxus baccata) and the box honeysuckle (Lonicera pileata ‘Maigrun’).

As someone with the weight of the world on my shoulders having to replace the absolutely immensely historically important Buxus sempervirens at Pitmedden with something else, I wanted to make sure I succeeded.

To ensure success I bought English yew from a reputable nursery and planted it bare root during the winter (end of February).

Tall English yew hedge by a stone footpath in a summer garden.

Before planting into the newly-dug and ameliorated trenches I used rootgrow professional mycorrhizal fungi approved by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

It came with what I can only describe as wallpaper paste mix.

Once the dry paste was mixed with water it created a gloop that you swished the bare roots around then then dipped it into the mycorrhizal fungi powder.

This ensured that the powder definitely stuck to the roots. Imagine it a bit like coating you banana into Greek yoghurt then rolling it in breadcrumbs to make a banana fritter.

Fungi stuck to the plant roots and ready to start their magic.

A few weeks after planting in all that yew it was thankfully looking very happy and growing away nicely. Phew!

The power of the fungi will hopefully help these important new hedges to thrive for generations of future visitors!

Take care and happy gardening.

Mycorrhizal Fungi in a bottle.

More from Press and Journal

The front entrance of Junior World childcare in Nairn
Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until the summer of 2025. Image: SNS
Jim Duffy: Alex Samuel can hit new heights after fresh Ross County deal
Findlay Leask.
Findlay Leask: Let's all pull together to save our hospitality sector
Steven Ross was sent back to prison after admitting two charges of assault and robbery. Image: DC Thomson.
Robber jailed for attacking helpless man with his own walking stick
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in London (Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Scotland's own Independence Day can't come soon enough
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal heat in bid to build 'front…
To go with story by Megan Avolio. THREE men were involved in a ?650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded 'stash sites' in the Scottish Highlands. Picture shows; Alasdair Finlayson, 26. -. SpinDrift Date; Unknown
Drug-dealing former footballer must surrender £15K of ill-gotten gains
New opportunities and investment may mean the sun is rising on a new era for Aberdeen and the north-east (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Ryan Crighton: North-east will be forever grateful its SOS was heard
The Taychreggan Hotel, near Oban, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - APRIL 08: Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates Luis Lopes' second goal during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on April 08, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen cannot afford to lose Ylber Ramadani