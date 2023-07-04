NHS Highland boss recognises Raigmore Hospital’s ageing facilities ‘not sustainable’ for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Highland boss recognises Raigmore Hospital’s ageing facilities ‘not sustainable’ for future

Chief executive Pam Dudek responded to Edward Mountain after he called for Raigmore Hospital to be replaced.

By Ross Hempseed
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland recognised the need to address issues at Raigmore. Image: NHS Highland.
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland recognised the need to address issues at Raigmore. Image: NHS Highland.

The chief executive of NHS Highland has admitted Raigmore Hospital is “not sustainable” for the future.

In an e-mail response to Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain, Pam Dudek said the health board recognised the hospital’s ageing facilities.

Mr Mountain has been calling on NHS Highland to replace the hospital in Inverness, the main facility for the whole of the Highlands.

A petition has more than 500 signatures calling on all parties to look at replacing Raigmore Hospital soon.

The current building, built in the 1980s, has gone through various refurbishments, most recently in 2016, with upgrades to critical care units and operating theatres.

Earlier this year, the National Treatment Centre near the hospital was opened to relieve pressure on facilities, offering routine eye, hip and joint operations.

Mrs Dudek admitted in an email to Mr Mountain the health board was aware of the issues facing Raigmore Hospital for expected future use.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness
Raigmore Hospital has been upgraded and modified over the decades, with the main block dating back to the 1980s. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘These facilities are not sustainable as they stand’

She wrote: “With regards to Raigmore, we absolutely recognise the age of the facility and that for the longer term, these facilities are not sustainable as they stand.

“We are currently in the process of completing our outline business cases for Lochaber and Caithness redesigns with the aim of care closer to home central to the planning.

“This in itself will determine what is needed in a more acute and specialist setting for the future.

“We will be moving forward with developing a clearer understanding of what that might be in terms of a range of services and therefore what a future facility needs to look like and, as such, the planning required.”

Mrs Dudek’s response suggests NHS Highland is currently looking at rural hospitals for potential upgrades or redesigns to offer patient care within local communities.

Edward Mountain outside Raigmore Hospital in Inverness
Edward Mountain MSP has called for a new facility to replace the existing Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

New hospital should be the ‘number one priority’.

NHS Highland is the largest geographical health board, so rural residents can face long journeys to travel to Inverness for treatment.

By looking to facilities in Caithness, Skye and Fort William, the health board could expand capacity in rural areas, making it easier for patients to receive local care.

It was recently announced a new facility would replace the existing Belford Hospital in Fort William within the next five years, doubling the current operating capacity.

Belford Hospital in Fort William.
Belford Hospital in Fort William. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Mountain said: “I welcome NHS Highland’s response and their assurances that a new facility would be designed to work in partnership with our more local and rural hospitals too.

“It is vital that the correct balance is struck so that communities receive as much care as possible closer to home.

“When it comes to replacing Raigmore, I believe the Highlands needs an acute general teaching hospital and this should be the number one priority for the Scottish Government when it announces its funding plans for new hospitals in 2025.”

