Neil Fachie is still dreaming of further medals as he grapples with dirty nappies

It was one of the most memorable images from the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics; the spectacle of the north-east’s champions taking part in a bus parade around Aberdeen and being shown their golden post boxes.

Even before that memorable ceremony, tandem cyclist extraordinaire, Neil Fachie, had already picked up a little matter matter of four gold medals on the global stage, but the former physics graduate has exploded into the stratosphere ever since with an astonishing series of performances at the Paralympic and Commonwealth Games – and he hasn’t ruled out pursuing more honours in the next three years.

With some people, you might imagine they were fighting a losing battle with the old man with the scythe, but while Neil and his wife Lora – an acclaimed cyclist in her own right – celebrated the arrival of their son, Fraser, last November, there’s no sense of this man slowing down at 38 or saying au revoir to the velodrome.

Yes, the curtain will fall at some stage. But it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

‘Nobody was sleeping much’

Fatherhood has brought its own challenges, but it’s typical of Neil’s stakhanovite approach to life that he regards obstacles simply as new mountains to conquer, not least because he is utterly devoted to Lora and the couple’s little bundle of joy.

He said: “It has definitely been a challenge. The first couple of months were brutal, nobody was sleeping much and it made training a bit of a non-event at times.

“But, as Fraser has grown up a little and we have found our routine, it has been great. My time to train is more limited, but it has meant that I am much more focused on getting the session done and getting back to my boy.

‘Grandparents will be a huge help’

“I’m still not sleeping as much as I would like, but as most parents will know, you learn to perform on less sleep. We also bought Fraser a little dumbbell and kettlebell for when he decides to join me in the gym and he has already kept me company through a few of those home gym sessions.

“The real challenge will come when we get into competition. But with both Lora and I often competing on the same day, the grandparents will be a huge help.”

It may be difficult for some people to comprehend why Neil is so motivated to carry on training relentlessly when he has no less than five Commonwealth Games golds in his possession from Glasgow in 2014 all the way through to Birmingham last summer. Yet, when asked why it mattered so much, his response was exemplary.

He said: “I’ve been really keen to push the boundaries of parasport, because I think it’s important to highlight what people with a disability, particularly those with a visual impairment [he has a congenital eye condition, retinitis pigmentosa] are capable of.

“I’m also aware that there’s no buzz quite like racing in front of a full crowd and I want to keep experiencing that as much as I possibly can. I’m not getting any younger and I know that this won’t last forever.

Gunning for a fourth Commonwealth Games

“There are some big events on the horizon though, firstly the World Championships in Glasgow this summer. It’s going to be a huge event with all cycling disciplines coming together, both able-bodied and parasport, for a cycling games.

“Racing in Scotland in front of the home fans is like nothing else. After that, we have got the 2024 Paralympics in Paris next year. Beyond that, I’m not sure, but I would love to represent Scotland again in 2026 at the Commonwealth Games [in Australia].

“I’ll be 42 by then, but if I can still do it, why wouldn’t I go for it?”

It was such a tonic to witness Neil transcending illness and a far from ideal preparation for the event to claim a record-equalling fifth Commonwealth Games gold.

The cyclist had been struggling with a cold right up to the competition and had lost his voice by the time it came to the tandem B 1km time trial But, undaunted by the expectations heaped on his shoulders, he and his compatriot, Lewis Stewart, produced a blistering display to add another gold to his abundance of prizes.

In many respects, it was a microcosm of his career. There’s nothing straightforward about elite sport, but this diminutive character has the right stuff when he needs it.

Not that it doesn’t mean he is adapting to new circumstances and domestic chores.

We still have to pay the mortgage

As he said: “I certainly wouldn’t consider myself to be anyone special. I was just lucky to find the thing I am good at and it has been an incredible journey.

“However, I still have to pay the mortgage and the bills like everyone else. I still have to change stinky nappies in the middle of the night as well.

“I do feel that having a visual impairment has meant that I have always had to fight a little harder for things and that is probably why I’ve always been so focused.

“Fraser is probably visually impaired too and I want to lead by example and show him that if he puts his mind to it, he is capable of anything.”

Neil has written a book Earn Your Stripes, with a fulsome foreword by fellow Scottish cycling maestro, Chris Hoy.

He received an MBE in 2013 and OBE in 2022 and has a wealth of medals, but there’s not a trace of arrogance in his make-up. Egos are parked firmly at the door in this family.

He said: “Yeah, it [the book] was quite a nice thing to look back over my career, it’s not something we usually do. I have definitely learned a lot and I am still learning.

He was sick before his first race

“I think the key things have been how to cope in high stress situations, how to perform even on those days when I don’t fancy it, and how to get the most out of myself.

“I have come a long way, really, but I vividly remember the first race I did on TV.”

Neil added: “I was still in athletics back then, racing over 100m and I was so nervous that, on the way to the start line, I was sick, which is obviously not ideal before a race.”

“I still get nervous these days and I get bombarded with negative thoughts before every race, but I know what to expect now and I’ve learned to use it to aid my performance rather than hinder it.”

It’s a time-honoured adage in sport, in showbusiness, in life itself. If you don’t have butterflies in your stomach or if you think you’ve mastered something to the nth degree, you should probably pack it in and pull on your slippers.

Just don’t mention the latter to Neil Fachie.

Further information about the book is available at earn-your-stripes.co.uk

FIVE QS FOR NEIL FACHIE