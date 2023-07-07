English shinty players (and expats) aiming to stun Kyles Athletic in historic semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

English shinty players (and expats) aiming to stun Kyles Athletic in historic semi-final

Former Glenorchy half forward James Livingstone sets the scene as he "returns home" with visitors for Bullough Cup clash in Tighnabruiach.

By Paul Chalk
The English Shinty Association side after their Bullough Cup quarter-final win against Tayforth in London. Images: Heather Tewnion.
The English Shinty Association side after their Bullough Cup quarter-final win against Tayforth in London. Images: Heather Tewnion.

An English shinty select side – bolstered by Scots living down south – are bidding to reach the Bullough Cup final at Kyles Athletic’s expense on Saturday.

The English Shinty Association (ESA) had never reached the last four of the competition and got there thanks to a victory in their first-ever home tie in the cup.

A goal from Matt Mossop, who plays for Cornwall, settled their second-round tie against Tayforth in London in May.

Prior to that game, the 10-year-old association had clocked up around 50,000 miles and 200 matches – from taking part in sixes tournaments and a host of friendlies on tours in Scotland, Ireland and occasionally further afield.

This Saturday’s hosts Kyles Athletic advanced to the last four courtesy of a 10-0 opening round rout against Uddingston and a 4-3 victory over Lochside Rovers at Tighnabruiach.

The ESA is made up from talent plucked from the clubs of London, Cornwall, Devon, Oxford and Bristol. Expats from around the UK make up around 50% of their numbers.

One man pulling on the white shirts for the ESA will be James Livingstone, who lives and works in London, but will be heading “back home” to try and help fire the visitors to the Bullough Cup final.

Excitement grows ahead of semi-final

Livingstone explained how the ESA don’t want the story to end yet as they target another big performance.

The buckshee forward said: “The ESA have competed a few times in the Bullough Cup, but this is the first time we’ve reached the semis.

James Livingstone goes in the attack against Tayforth.

“This was the first year where we had a home fixture (in the Bullough Cup), which made it quite special. The other times, we’ve had to travel north, which while it’s good fun, it was nice to have the home match.

It was a great game, and the Tayforth boys are great sports for travelling all the way down to London, which was quite a huge ask.

“We were really happy to get them to come down and even happier to sneak a 1-0 victory, which was an added bonus – it was great fun.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue it. We do only get one competitive game up in Scotland each year if we’re lucky, so it is nice to start a little run.

“The Bullough Cup is only a few rounds, but it’s still nice to be part of it.

“It’s all very exciting being in the semi-finals. You never know what can happen, with a little perseverance.”

Nervous times ahead of showdown

Livingstone expects a tense afternoon – after some testing times at Kyles on past visits.

He said: “I must admit, my nerves are already going. It will be a nervous affair. We would love to progress to the final, but we know it is going to be a really difficult challenge.

“I played for Glenorchy. Being in the south leagues, I faced Kyles regularly. It is always a tough game. Kyles are always really talented.

“When Glenorchy were in the Premier League, we suffered a few heavy defeats.

“But it’s a great place to go to. The boys are always nice there and there is good craic afterwards.”

The second round action between the English Shinty Association and Tayforth gets started in London.

Shinty continued after Livingstone’s London move

Livingstone explained how his English shinty adventure began.

He said: “I grew up in a little village near Oban called Dalmally. I grew up with shinty and began playing as soon as I was able to hold a stick.

“I played right through primary school, high school and into the senior teams – so I’ve played at all levels.

“In 2016, my wife and I moved to London for job opportunities. Not long after that, I reached out to London Camanachd Shinty Club, which is now one of many clubs going in England, which is great to see.

“When I moved to London, I wanted to keep playing shinty and I was lucky there was still an opportunity to do that.”

Livingstone said competition is growing along with the interest in shinty within large areas of England.

He added: “English shinty has a league system now with only five teams, although I think they are adding a sixth (Reading) next season.

“We play full-length games across the year – we mimic the Scottish season by starting in March and end in September.

“The ESA is growing and has its own constitution. There is a large following in Cornwall, where they have got the universities involved. There is a lot of grassroots shinty going on there.

“They even have their own (six-a-side) south-west league, which runs before the main season gets started.

“It’s encouraging to see so many people coming out to give it a try.”

Tayforth, left, and the English Shinty Society before their second round Bullough Cup tie.

Help from Camanachd Association

Livingstone praised the sport’s governing body, the Inverness-based Camanachd Association, for working in unison with the ESA to help encourage participation in England.

He said: “I’d always encourage people who are moving down to England to reach out. With so many clubs, there are lots of points of contact. It is great to raise the profile by playing in this semi-final.

“The ESA and Camanachd Association have been working together closely in the past few years and that has given us the feeling we’re doing things right – it’s great the sport is growing.”

The ESA had 30 candidates for the match, but will travel with 15 determined players looking to make more history.

In the other Bullough Cup semi-final, Glasgow Mid Argyll face Kilmory in Yoker in a noon start, half an hour before Kyles v ESA.

