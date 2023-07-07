5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake exhibition

Now that the summer holidays are here we are here to help you fill your days with fun. Here are our top picks of events happening across the north and north-east this weekend.

Stonehaven Folk Festival

The streets of Stonehaven are soon to be filled with some of the best traditional and contemporary folk music the region has to offer.

Stonehaven Folk Festival is now in its 33rd year and boasts an impressive programme to celebrate.

A number of venues across the town will host performances from the likes of Blazin’ Fiddles and Trip, and Sunday’s aqua ceilidh at the open air pool isn’t to be missed.

The festival is on until Sunday and more information can be found at www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk.

Robin Hood at Drum Castle

Theatre group Three Inch Fools are bringing their outdoor performance of Robin Hood to Drum Castle this Sunday.

The group will tell Britain’s best-known folktale, but the only problem is, no one can agree how the story ought to go. Each actor will fight to tell their own version of the legendary tale as hero Robin tries to unite his band of merry misfits.

Bring chairs, picnic blankets and coats as the show must go on come rain or shine.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Under Canvas

Eden Court’s much-loved flagship Under Canvas festival has returned for another year.

Locals and visitors alike can enjoy 39 days of live music, performances and DJ sets right in the heart of the Highlands.

There is food and drink on offer, so why not make an evening of it with friends and family?

Under Canvas started on July 5 and runs until August 26. The full programme and ticket information can be found at www.eden-court.co.uk.

A Quentin Blake Summer

Two exhibitions celebrating illustrator Quentin Blake will feature at Aberdeen Art Gallery this summer.

Quentin Blake: Illustrating Verse brings together a selection of Blake’s sketches and illustrations for the first time, from depicting comic nonsense poems to poignant ballads.

Quentin Blake: Book Covers demonstrates how Blake’s unmistakable style of illustration has been grabbing the attention of readers of all ages over the past 60 years.

The exhibitions open to the public on Saturday and will remain open until September 17.

Forres Highland Games

If you are based in Moray and haven’t yet made it to any Highland games this season, now is your chance.

Forres Highland Games take place this Saturday in Grant Park, with gates opening at 11am following a procession from the Forres and District Pipe Band up the high street.

There will be a huge range of things to do, from watching track and field events and Highland dancing to enjoying fairground attractions and eating tasty treats.