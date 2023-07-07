5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake exhibition

Here are our top picks of what to do across the north and north-east.

By Lauren Robertson
The aqua ceilidh made a splash at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
The aqua ceilidh made a splash at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Now that the summer holidays are here we are here to help you fill your days with fun. Here are our top picks of events happening across the north and north-east this weekend.

Stonehaven Folk Festival

Stonehaven was declared home to the world’s largest ceilidh band at the festival in 2018. Image: Stonehaven Folk Festival

The streets of Stonehaven are soon to be filled with some of the best traditional and contemporary folk music the region has to offer.

Stonehaven Folk Festival is now in its 33rd year and boasts an impressive programme to celebrate.

A number of venues across the town will host performances from the likes of Blazin’ Fiddles and Trip, and Sunday’s aqua ceilidh at the open air pool isn’t to be missed.

The festival is on until Sunday and more information can be found at www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk.

Robin Hood at Drum Castle

Three Inch Fools performing at Glamis Castle. Image: Courier

Theatre group Three Inch Fools are bringing their outdoor performance of Robin Hood to Drum Castle this Sunday.

The group will tell Britain’s best-known folktale, but the only problem is, no one can agree how the story ought to go. Each actor will fight to tell their own version of the legendary tale as hero Robin tries to unite his band of merry misfits.

Bring chairs, picnic blankets and coats as the show must go on come rain or shine.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Under Canvas

Under Canvas at Eden Court. Image: Dylan Morrison Photography

Eden Court’s much-loved flagship Under Canvas festival has returned for another year.

Locals and visitors alike can enjoy 39 days of live music, performances and DJ sets right in the heart of the Highlands.

There is food and drink on offer, so why not make an evening of it with friends and family?

Under Canvas started on July 5 and runs until August 26. The full programme and ticket information can be found at www.eden-court.co.uk.

Quentin Blake exhibition.
Two Exhibitions which celebrate the unique talent of Quentin Blake will feature at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Quentin Blake Summer

Two exhibitions celebrating illustrator Quentin Blake will feature at Aberdeen Art Gallery this summer.

Quentin Blake: Illustrating Verse brings together a selection of Blake’s sketches and illustrations for the first time, from depicting comic nonsense poems to poignant ballads.

Quentin Blake: Book Covers demonstrates how Blake’s unmistakable style of illustration has been grabbing the attention of readers of all ages over the past 60 years.

The exhibitions open to the public on Saturday and will remain open until September 17.

Forres Highland Games

Eilidh Smith from Huntly at Forres Highland Games last year. Image: Jasperimage

If you are based in Moray and haven’t yet made it to any Highland games this season, now is your chance.

Forres Highland Games take place this Saturday in Grant Park, with gates opening at 11am following a procession from the Forres and District Pipe Band up the high street.

There will be a huge range of things to do, from watching track and field events and Highland dancing to enjoying fairground attractions and eating tasty treats.

