What A Week: The Granite Mile reimagined and mutant midges the movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

What A Week: The Granite Mile reimagined and mutant midges the movie

Neil Lamb, principal lecturer in architecture at RGU brought a fresh perspective to the Union Street conversation and Highland crime writer JD Kirk pitched an idea for a horror film based on the dreaded biting insects

Giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, looking towards Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, looking towards Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Evil benches. It’s a thing. An architectural thing to be exact and you’ll likely have encountered them without knowing their nickname, at airports, parks or fast food restaurants.

They are not evil, far from it, they are often beautiful and designed with good intentions. What they are is uncomfortable.

They may have arms to stop people lying down on them, be too high to do anything other than perch or be made of a metal that gives you a numb bum after five minutes.

Some very busy McDonald’s used to have seats that sloped slightly forwards so diners would move on quickly, while in public spaces evil benches can deter anti-social behaviour.

Some benches in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott in Aberdeen are attractive, but quite high and narrow with metal armrests. Image: Darrell Benns.

Seating may not seem all that important when it comes to reinventing a city centre, but you could say the same about broken windows and there’s a whole theory named after those.

Broken windows theory posits that minor signs of crime can create an urban environment which engenders further disorder.

Union Street reimagined

New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani famously seized on the idea in the 1990s, cracking down on subway dodgers and vandals with the aim of deterring more serious crime.

It was effective, although controversial, and sadly it’s been all downhill from there for Giuliani, but hey, no-one’s perfect.

So I was fascinated to read Neil Lamb’s piece in The P&J this week about a reimagined Union Street, because getting the Granite Mile right could unlock the potential of the entire region.

Then Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 2001 in New York City where he was inspired by broken window theory, discussed the world over. Image: AP Photo/New York Daily News, Craig T. Warga, Pool.

As a principal lecturer in architecture at RGU, he brings a fresh perspective to what might be viewed solely as an economic or social conundrum, rather than a design opportunity.

He believes we need to “clean up Union Street, respect the heritage and protect it”.

He suggests we prioritise the “right type of businesses, cafes and office spaces”, and remove all the “intrusive signage” and “generic street furniture”.

He proposed a tramway that connects to bus hubs and he’s definitely on the right track there, excuse the pun.

Signage dominates in this 2022 photograph of Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner.

Aberdeen is such a disjointed city, with no single coherent idea that brings its disparate parts together.

I can’t face those steps at the Trinity Centre anymore, then battle my way through cigarette smoke to get to St Nicholas Centre and fend off seagulls if I’m stupid enough to buy a takeaway sandwich and try to find cover to eat it.

Park and stay put

This is why I drive into town instead of taking the train, park in a multi-storey at one of the shopping centres and don’t venture beyond it.

On Thursday it was exclusively revealed by The P&J that the Trinity Centre has been sold to a local buyer who has lots of plans for it.

One of them had better be installing an escalator and dealing with the expanse of floor that gets slippy when it rains and has seen me clinging to the wall with my fingernails to get across it.

Those steps and that floor at the Trinity Centre, Aberdeen, across from the railway station. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Big ideas will get you far but when it comes to executing them the devil is in the details.

While I was putting the world to rights, I spent a fun hour balancing Aberdeen City Council’s budget in their new computer game – CooncilCraft.

Alright so it’s not called that and it’s not a game, it has a serious purpose but in my defence there are points, rules and a degree of skill involved.

How will you allocate your points?

If you haven’t played it yet – I mean taken part – you must.

Amid criticism over cutbacks, the council has launched an online survey where you get 100 points to allocate to public services as you see fit.

There isn’t a Department for the Gamification of Community Engagement but there should be because this interactive survey is a fantastic idea.

Protesting over library and swimming pool closures in Aberdeen; now there’s an online survey for people to highlight their spending priorities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Highland Council has departments for Environment and Tourism but neither can do much about the scourge of summer evenings – midges.

The little blighters may be making their cinematic debut after Fort William crime writer JD Kirk pitched the idea for a midge horror film.

The concept is about a strain of “mutant flesh-eating midges” which sounds about as hilarious and wonderful as a movie about evil benches. I can’t wait.

Swarm of midges (Culicoides impunctatus) in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

 