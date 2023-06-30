Now’s your chance to help prevent cuts while shaping spending on Aberdeen… Here’s how!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Now’s your chance to help prevent cuts while shaping spending on Aberdeen… Here’s how!

A new initiative to prioritise the views of the public has been launched, and residents could soon help make sure their most valued services are safe.

By Ben Hendry
Our guide to the new Aberdeen budget process.
Our guide to the new Aberdeen budget process. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Would you sacrifice grass-cutting to save Aberdeen Central Library? Or could you live with arts cuts if it means having your bins collected?

Would you pay more in fees if it meant saving swimming pools?

These are just some of the imponderables Granite City residents are now facing.

Thousands of people are being urged to have their say on how Aberdeen will look in the years to come.

The council is warning residents that painful cuts are almost inevitable as difficult decisions are made to help balance the books.

Before those tough choices are made, higher-ups want to know what matters most to Aberdonians.

Our Aberdeen budget guide explains the process…

First things first, why is the council doing this?

Things are so bleak that the local authority is ripping up the rule book when it comes to setting the budget, taking the unprecedented step of letting residents know months in advance just what is at stake.

Scenes like these erupted as locals feared the axe might fall on cherished institutions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The idea was formed following a fiery budget process earlier this year.

Scores of residents felt blindsided by some of the controversial cuts – with many launching campaigns to protect at-risk pools and libraries.

Months of angst followed, with the threat of court action still looming over the local authority.

Woodside Library was forced shut this spring, but a court battle is looming to reopen the 140-year-old building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The findings of this huge public exercise will be used as elected members weigh up what to cut and what to keep next year.

How can I take part?

A dedicated website has been set up, illustrating the council’s current spend in 17 areas.

You, while taking on the role of a council spending chief, have a total of 100 points to award across those areas as you see fit.

What do points make? Sir Bruce Forsyth was known for his “points make prizes” catchphrase. In this case, the prize at stake could be helping to save council services. Image: PA

Don’t worry if you don’t understand some of the jargon – you can click on titles like “support and corporate services” and a box appears to tell you what that actually means.

People are encouraged to have a good read of them all before dishing out points.

What if I want to give all of my points to help secure a single service?

That sort of single-mindedness won’t be allowed.

No matter how much you might personally prize pothole repairs, or how strongly you feel about gritting, you can still only award a limited score.

Roads like this one in Culter were left covered in snow due to the wintry weather this year. The lack of grit on roads and pavements often sparks anger among Aberdonians. Image: Graham Wales.

The points are broken up into marks of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25.

You could opt to give just four important services 25 points each, or you could spread support around with some lower figures.

One important note: for the submission to be valid you muse use up all 100.

Do I have to live in Aberdeen?

No, you don’t.

For one thing, council chiefs are wary of the data protection implications it could entail if they asked everyone for their names and addresses.

How many people does the council hope will take part?

Past public consultation exercises, on the beach and city centre, attracted about 8,000 respondents.

The council wants as many people as possible to get involved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bosses will be pleased if they can match that. The more who take part, the better informed decision-makers will be.

What if people don’t have the internet?

Sessions will be staged in community venues during the four-week period, for those unable to participate online.

And forms are being printed in the Friday, June 30, editions of both the Press and Journal and Evening Express for readers who wish to take part.

It will come with a version of our Aberdeen budget guide, spelling out the process.

Send your completed survey to us, and we will make sure the council get it.

What does the council spend the most money on?

Fir 2023/24, the authority has plotted out a spend of £567.6 million.

The highest spend is on education, with more than £200m going towards primary and secondary schools and nurseries. That sum also includes the cost of transport and meals.

The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
The education department costs more than £200m. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The second highest spend is on adult social care, at £120m.

At the opposite end of the spending spectrum, £3.2m is devoted to libraries, £5.8m to parks, open spaces and bereavement services and £8.1m to arts, culture and sports.

What will happen next?

Finance chiefs will pore over the findings when the consultation closes on July 31.

They will prepare a report outlining what the people want, which will be debated by councillors.

Then the next stage will be launched…

And this is where things will get very interesting.

At this point, Aberdeen residents will be presented with a more advanced “budget calculator” as they guide councillors on the Aberdeen budget.

This calculator will list all the individual options at risk, and what that cut could mean.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan will be among those scouring the results. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But will it make any difference?

Time will tell.

Top brass are keen to stress that the exercise has been arranged purely to make sure our elected decision-makers are equipped with the best information possible when doing their sums in the first few months of 2024.

While the findings may not be taken as gospel, would many councillors be willing to surrender their popularity by ignoring what the people want?

Have your say using the council’s budget calculator here.

