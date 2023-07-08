Vauxhall creates electric vehicle Etiquette Guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vauxhall creates electric vehicle Etiquette Guide

The guide, created with Debrett’s, shows the dos and don’ts for EV drivers.

By Ted Welford
Vauxhall has launched a new ‘Etiquette Guide’ to help electric car owners with what they should and shouldn’t do when charging.

Partnering with etiquette experts Debrett’s, it follows a Vauxhall survey that found 77%  of motorists were unclear the dos and don’t of electric car ownership.

Vauxhall says it worked with electric car owners and industry experts when compiling the guide, which includes topics such as how to queue while waiting for public charger and negotiating charging time with other motorists.

Guide will clarify rules around charging

The survey of 2,000 drivers found that half would feel uncomfortable asking another driver to vacate space at an EV charger if they needed to charge themselves. The guide then ‘provides advice on how to diplomatically approach’ the situation and other motorists.

The guide also contains cards that can be left on the dashboard to show other drivers how long they expect to be charging for.

It is clear that many drivers are uncertain about the etiquette relating to owning an EV

According to the survey, 46% of electric and plug-in hybrid drivers report that they have found a charging bay blocked by a petrol and diesel vehicle. Some 40% also said they found charging bay spaces too small to accommodate their vehicle.

The Debrett’s guide also provides etiquette for home charging, and using someone else’s charger while visiting or staying at their house. It recommends covering the cost of the charging, taking into account electricity rates, as well as ‘leaving a parting gift’ as a thank you.

The guide includes the following:

  • Respect the queue
  • Knowledge: Read up on how long it takes to get your 80% charge
  • Be diplomatic when talking with other EV owners at charging stations
  • Know your rights: Charging bays are self-regulated by EV drivers, so knowing the rules can protect you from other car owners.
  • Good timekeeping: The guide suggests leaving time cards so other drivers know when they can come back.
  • Plan ahead
  • Help fellow EV drivers: Leave the charging station exactly how you found it, and put the charging cable safely out of the way.

Liz Wyse, editor of Debrett’s, said: “As the electric vehicle revolution transforms our roads, our behaviour and etiquette must accommodate changes. It is clear that many drivers are uncertain about the etiquette relating to owning an EV.

“The new Guide to Electric Vehicle Etiquette aims to address these uncertainties, providing clear guidance on charging and parking protocols, as well as some recommendations about good etiquette that will contribute to a civilised and agreeable EV experience.”

The full guide can be downloaded on Vauxhall’s website here.

