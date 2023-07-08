Vauxhall creates electric vehicle Etiquette Guide

Vauxhall has launched a new ‘Etiquette Guide’ to help electric car owners with what they should and shouldn’t do when charging.

Partnering with etiquette experts Debrett’s, it follows a Vauxhall survey that found 77% of motorists were unclear the dos and don’t of electric car ownership.

Vauxhall says it worked with electric car owners and industry experts when compiling the guide, which includes topics such as how to queue while waiting for public charger and negotiating charging time with other motorists.

Guide will clarify rules around charging

The survey of 2,000 drivers found that half would feel uncomfortable asking another driver to vacate space at an EV charger if they needed to charge themselves. The guide then ‘provides advice on how to diplomatically approach’ the situation and other motorists.

The guide also contains cards that can be left on the dashboard to show other drivers how long they expect to be charging for.

It is clear that many drivers are uncertain about the etiquette relating to owning an EV

According to the survey, 46% of electric and plug-in hybrid drivers report that they have found a charging bay blocked by a petrol and diesel vehicle. Some 40% also said they found charging bay spaces too small to accommodate their vehicle.

The Debrett’s guide also provides etiquette for home charging, and using someone else’s charger while visiting or staying at their house. It recommends covering the cost of the charging, taking into account electricity rates, as well as ‘leaving a parting gift’ as a thank you.

The guide includes the following:

Respect the queue

Knowledge: Read up on how long it takes to get your 80% charge

Be diplomatic when talking with other EV owners at charging stations

Know your rights: Charging bays are self-regulated by EV drivers, so knowing the rules can protect you from other car owners.

Good timekeeping: The guide suggests leaving time cards so other drivers know when they can come back.

Plan ahead

Help fellow EV drivers: Leave the charging station exactly how you found it, and put the charging cable safely out of the way.

Liz Wyse, editor of Debrett’s, said: “As the electric vehicle revolution transforms our roads, our behaviour and etiquette must accommodate changes. It is clear that many drivers are uncertain about the etiquette relating to owning an EV.

“The new Guide to Electric Vehicle Etiquette aims to address these uncertainties, providing clear guidance on charging and parking protocols, as well as some recommendations about good etiquette that will contribute to a civilised and agreeable EV experience.”

The full guide can be downloaded on Vauxhall’s website here.