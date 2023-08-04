11 free activities to keep you busy in and around Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 free activities to keep you busy in and around Inverness

Put your cash away this summer because there's plenty of budget-friendly activities to try out in Inverness.

By Jenna Scott
Inverness
There's plenty of things to do in Inverness and it doesn't need to cost the earth. Pic: Shutterstock.

There’s no reason to splash cash over the summer because Inverness has more than enough things free things to do to keep you entertained. From art galleries to historical landmarks, Inverness has you and the whole family covered.

Visit Castle Gallery

Castle Gallery showcases the finest pieces from established artists as well as emerging talent. The gallery is currently hosting its Summer Mixed Exhibition until August 31 which features a collection of paintings, handmade prints, jewellery and crafts. Visitors can also make purchases in-store or through their website.

Stroll through Ness Islands

Don’t forget to take a photo with the Nessie sculpture. Image: Shutterstock.

Whether you want to travel solo or with your loved ones, the Ness Islands are a great place to start. The footpaths and trails are ideal for walking, running and even cycling for anyone looking to get their exercise in for the day, and is also the perfect spot to wind down and take a casual stroll.

There are plenty of benches installed too, so you can sit and watch the river flow as well as seeing fishermen out catching salmon during the summer.

Visit the Merkinch Nature Reserve

The Merkinch Nature Reserve in Inverness – a haven for wild plants animals and insects.

Looking out onto the Beauly Firth the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve is a great place to spot wildlife roe deer, owls and herons and plenty of other birds and animals. There are plenty of walkways to wonder along to view the wildlife. From the reserve there is a path that links up with the Caledonian canal as part of a popular walking route.

Play at Whin Park

Fun for everyone. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The popular Whin Park has four unique adventure play areas each including their own attributes such as zip lines, a crashed plane feature, climbing frames, slides and many more.

Whin Park is great for youngsters aged from three upwards and has features that appeal to their more grown-up visitors with assault course style equipment to ensure no one is missing out on the fun.

Discover the Clava Cairns

Live out your Outlander fantasies. Image: Shutterstock.

The Clava Cairns are roughly around 4,000 years old, originally built as a sacred cemetery. Now, there are two parts open to the public: Balnuaran of Clava and Milton of Clava.

Many fans of Outlander may even recognise the Clava Cairns as being the inspiration behind the time-travelling Craigh Na Dun, but while we won’t be time hopping back to meet Sam Heughan’s red-headed Highlander, we can still live out the fantasy here.

Explore River Ness

Bridge over River Ness
Spend the day exploring the River Ness. Image: Shutterstock.

The river can easily be reached from anywhere in the city centre. Locals and tourists can trail along either side of the river, taking in the sights the town has to offer. There’s lots of wildlife nearby too so get those binoculars dusted off and see what you can find.

Visit Inverness Botanic Gardens

Peaceful and quaint. Image: Lauren Robertson/DCT Media.

Escape from the hustle and bustle of city centre and find your zen at the Inverness Botanic Gardens. The charity is home to a collection of beautiful gardens, ponds, a tropical house, wild flower meadow, a cactus house and more.

At the gardens, visitors can ask for advice on how to maintain their own plants and explore what the venue has to offer, which includes cafes for a quick bite to eat while you spend the day surrounded by stunning flowers.

Explore Loch Ness

A picture of a cloudy sky with Loch Ness.
Can you spot Nessie? Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Of course, no visit to Inverness is complete without the classic trip to Loch Ness. Don’t fret about the expenses of boat tours and cruises, simply venture out for a walk along the shores, or get your best hiking boats on and set off on an adventure of your own.

Uncover history’s secrets at Culloden Battlefield

Visit the memorial. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

While the visitor centre offers a fantastic tour of the battlefield with an informative retelling of the past, locals and tourists are also welcome to explore the battlefield of their own accord. Some might even want to take their dog along for their afternoon walk here all while immersed in the area’s history.

Stop by Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Inverness Art Gallery and Museum. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery offers a look the city’s culture through an interesting collection of artefacts that celebrate the Highland life and heritage. There are both permanent and temporary displays showcased here, both included work from local talent in addition to those from a wider demographic.

Tour Inverness Cathedral

Eye-catching sculptures on Inverness Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.

Inverness Cathedral visitors will watch in awe as they take in the wonderful stone and wood carvings as well as the impressive stained glass windows. The Cathedral offers free entry from 10am-4pm every Monday – Saturday and 11.30am – 4pm on Sundays.

Free tours are available for anyone keen to explore the Cathedral further. Throughout the year, the venue also hosts concerts, events and exhibitions.

