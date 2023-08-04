11 free activities to keep you busy in and around Inverness

There’s no reason to splash cash over the summer because Inverness has more than enough things free things to do to keep you entertained. From art galleries to historical landmarks, Inverness has you and the whole family covered.

Visit Castle Gallery

Castle Gallery showcases the finest pieces from established artists as well as emerging talent. The gallery is currently hosting its Summer Mixed Exhibition until August 31 which features a collection of paintings, handmade prints, jewellery and crafts. Visitors can also make purchases in-store or through their website.

Stroll through Ness Islands

Whether you want to travel solo or with your loved ones, the Ness Islands are a great place to start. The footpaths and trails are ideal for walking, running and even cycling for anyone looking to get their exercise in for the day, and is also the perfect spot to wind down and take a casual stroll.

There are plenty of benches installed too, so you can sit and watch the river flow as well as seeing fishermen out catching salmon during the summer.

Visit the Merkinch Nature Reserve

Looking out onto the Beauly Firth the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve is a great place to spot wildlife roe deer, owls and herons and plenty of other birds and animals. There are plenty of walkways to wonder along to view the wildlife. From the reserve there is a path that links up with the Caledonian canal as part of a popular walking route.

Play at Whin Park

The popular Whin Park has four unique adventure play areas each including their own attributes such as zip lines, a crashed plane feature, climbing frames, slides and many more.

Whin Park is great for youngsters aged from three upwards and has features that appeal to their more grown-up visitors with assault course style equipment to ensure no one is missing out on the fun.

Discover the Clava Cairns

The Clava Cairns are roughly around 4,000 years old, originally built as a sacred cemetery. Now, there are two parts open to the public: Balnuaran of Clava and Milton of Clava.

Many fans of Outlander may even recognise the Clava Cairns as being the inspiration behind the time-travelling Craigh Na Dun, but while we won’t be time hopping back to meet Sam Heughan’s red-headed Highlander, we can still live out the fantasy here.

Explore River Ness

The river can easily be reached from anywhere in the city centre. Locals and tourists can trail along either side of the river, taking in the sights the town has to offer. There’s lots of wildlife nearby too so get those binoculars dusted off and see what you can find.

Visit Inverness Botanic Gardens

Escape from the hustle and bustle of city centre and find your zen at the Inverness Botanic Gardens. The charity is home to a collection of beautiful gardens, ponds, a tropical house, wild flower meadow, a cactus house and more.

At the gardens, visitors can ask for advice on how to maintain their own plants and explore what the venue has to offer, which includes cafes for a quick bite to eat while you spend the day surrounded by stunning flowers.

Explore Loch Ness

Of course, no visit to Inverness is complete without the classic trip to Loch Ness. Don’t fret about the expenses of boat tours and cruises, simply venture out for a walk along the shores, or get your best hiking boats on and set off on an adventure of your own.

Uncover history’s secrets at Culloden Battlefield

While the visitor centre offers a fantastic tour of the battlefield with an informative retelling of the past, locals and tourists are also welcome to explore the battlefield of their own accord. Some might even want to take their dog along for their afternoon walk here all while immersed in the area’s history.

Stop by Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery offers a look the city’s culture through an interesting collection of artefacts that celebrate the Highland life and heritage. There are both permanent and temporary displays showcased here, both included work from local talent in addition to those from a wider demographic.

Tour Inverness Cathedral

Inverness Cathedral visitors will watch in awe as they take in the wonderful stone and wood carvings as well as the impressive stained glass windows. The Cathedral offers free entry from 10am-4pm every Monday – Saturday and 11.30am – 4pm on Sundays.

Free tours are available for anyone keen to explore the Cathedral further. Throughout the year, the venue also hosts concerts, events and exhibitions.