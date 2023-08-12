Paul Murray is continuing to inspire with music 10 years after it saved his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Murray is continuing to inspire with music 10 years after it saved his life

The former Aberdeen University student has battled numerous medical issues, but continues to be inspired by classical music.

Paul Murray
Paul Murray's medical problems didn't stop him graduating from Aberdeen University.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s 10 years since Aberdeen University student Paul Murray featured on posters advertising a new Channel 4 series called Chopin Saved My Life.

In the then 22-year-old’s case, he credited listening to the composer’s solo piece for piano, Ballade Number 1, for restoring his memory as he lay in a hospital bed, following the removal of a brain tumour.

It wasn’t the first major challenge he would have to confront. He was paralysed in his right hand and was later diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, so when Paul eventually crossed the stage to graduate with a Bachelor of Music degree, it was hardly surprising that his achievement was met with rapturous applause.

And, a decade later, he is still as much in love with classical music as ever and helping others from all ages and backgrounds to appreciate its qualities.

Paul Murray
Aberdeen University student Paul Murray graduated in music, despite battling serious illness.

Paul had to overcome many hurdles

In 2019, he set up The Glasgow School of Music with the objective to make music lessons accessible to everyone. And, having transcended so many hurdles to continue his own musical journey, he is determined to break down barriers.

Paul admits he had plenty of things to learn when he was a teenager in the Granite City.  He recalls: “I was the daft lad who sat thinking Rachmaninov must have had a secret stash of Celine Dion albums hidden in his piano bench.

“But it doesn’t matter how music gets to us, it’s a mysterious thing which is personal to everyone. You don’t need to know anything about classical music to begin to enjoy it and you never know where that new-found appreciation might lead you.

“It could even save your life”.

As you might expect, his positivity has inspired others around him and Paul now has another rock in his life. When he married his wife Katie, a geriatric hospital doctor, in 2020, there were few dry eyes in the house when he arranged the music of I Can’t Help Falling in Love and it was performed by the couple’s musical friends.

His fellow students and teachers at university were impressed by his tenacity and commitment to pursuing his ambitions, regardless of any obstacles he may have confronted, and he was part of the choir and sung for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip when they opened the Sir Duncan Rice Library [in Aberdeen].

‘It’s the biggest boost ever’

He said: “It’s hard to rebuild your confidence as a performer playing in a completely different way [only with his left hand], but I received so much encouragement that it quickly helped me to realise I was on the right path.

“I’ve never forgotten playing at a special event to welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Rothesay – now our Queen – to the School of Education. To hear somebody like that tell you that you are amazing is the biggest boost ever.”

Paul Murray and the now Queen Camilla
Paul Murray made a positive impact on the now Queen Camilla while he was at Aberdeen University.

His path to graduation wasn’t straightforward by any means, but he recognises few of the things in life that really matter ever are.

And Paul is now hoping he can inspire the same perseverance, determination and passion for music in his own students as he displayed himself in adversity.

One wishes him well in his future endeavours.

