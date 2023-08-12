Paul Murray is continuing to inspire with music 10 years after it saved his life

It’s 10 years since Aberdeen University student Paul Murray featured on posters advertising a new Channel 4 series called Chopin Saved My Life.

In the then 22-year-old’s case, he credited listening to the composer’s solo piece for piano, Ballade Number 1, for restoring his memory as he lay in a hospital bed, following the removal of a brain tumour.

It wasn’t the first major challenge he would have to confront. He was paralysed in his right hand and was later diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, so when Paul eventually crossed the stage to graduate with a Bachelor of Music degree, it was hardly surprising that his achievement was met with rapturous applause.

And, a decade later, he is still as much in love with classical music as ever and helping others from all ages and backgrounds to appreciate its qualities.

Paul had to overcome many hurdles

In 2019, he set up The Glasgow School of Music with the objective to make music lessons accessible to everyone. And, having transcended so many hurdles to continue his own musical journey, he is determined to break down barriers.

Paul admits he had plenty of things to learn when he was a teenager in the Granite City. He recalls: “I was the daft lad who sat thinking Rachmaninov must have had a secret stash of Celine Dion albums hidden in his piano bench.

“But it doesn’t matter how music gets to us, it’s a mysterious thing which is personal to everyone. You don’t need to know anything about classical music to begin to enjoy it and you never know where that new-found appreciation might lead you.

“It could even save your life”.

As you might expect, his positivity has inspired others around him and Paul now has another rock in his life. When he married his wife Katie, a geriatric hospital doctor, in 2020, there were few dry eyes in the house when he arranged the music of I Can’t Help Falling in Love and it was performed by the couple’s musical friends.

His fellow students and teachers at university were impressed by his tenacity and commitment to pursuing his ambitions, regardless of any obstacles he may have confronted, and he was part of the choir and sung for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip when they opened the Sir Duncan Rice Library [in Aberdeen].

‘It’s the biggest boost ever’

He said: “It’s hard to rebuild your confidence as a performer playing in a completely different way [only with his left hand], but I received so much encouragement that it quickly helped me to realise I was on the right path.

“I’ve never forgotten playing at a special event to welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Rothesay – now our Queen – to the School of Education. To hear somebody like that tell you that you are amazing is the biggest boost ever.”

His path to graduation wasn’t straightforward by any means, but he recognises few of the things in life that really matter ever are.

And Paul is now hoping he can inspire the same perseverance, determination and passion for music in his own students as he displayed himself in adversity.

One wishes him well in his future endeavours.