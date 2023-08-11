5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Fringe, Tug of War Championships and Nairn Triathlon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Fringe, Tug of War Championships and Nairn Triathlon

Our weekly rundown of events and activities you'll love.

By Lauren Robertson
Cornhill tug o' war team are ready to take on the championships. Image: Jason Hedged / DC Thomson
Cornhill tug o' war team are ready to take on the championships. Image: Jason Hedged / DC Thomson

For some schools across the north and north-east, this weekend marks the last of the summer holidays.

Make this weekend one to remember with a visit to the epic British and Irish Tug of War Championships in Elgin, cheer on the participants of Nairn Triathlon or enjoy Aberdeen Fringe Festival.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has another week of holidays left, savour every moment.

British and Irish Outdoor Tug of War Championships

Elgin tug o’ war team. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

British and Irish Outdoor Tug of War Championships are heading to Elgin for the first time this weekend.

Cheer on the local teams as they compete in different weight categories across the weekend, keeping the traditional sport alive.

The event will take place in Cooper Park – not Morriston Playing Fields as was initially planned – on Saturday and Sunday. Entry to the event is free and more information and timings can be found at www.scottishtugofwar.com. 

Aberdeen Fringe Festival

ALL OF THIS…in one weekend. An incredible amount of entertainment. Spread across three unique interconnected venues…

Posted by Aberdeen Fringe Festival on Friday, 21 July 2023

Haven’t managed to make it south for the Edinburgh Fringe this summer?

Do not fear, the Aberdeen Fringe Festival is here.

This year’s event is the first of its kind in the city and will be held on Shiprow in the city centre. It is hoped the event will start small and grow through the years, boasting musicians, comedians, art and children’s entertainment.

There will of course be good grub to enjoy from the likes of Aberdam and Shipyard Street Food.

You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page. 

Fashion Through the Ages

Fashion Through the Ages at Garioch Heritage Museum. Image: Garioch heritage Museum

Garioch Heritage Museum’s Fashion Through the Ages exhibition opened last month and has been well received by locals and visitors alike.

It enables people to through time to view the museum’s wonderful costume collection, offering a snapshot of bygone eras, past and almost present.

Entry to the exhibition is £5, or £3 for concession, and runs until September 3. It is open from 10am to 4pm every day this weekend.

Nairn Triathlon

Part of the triathlon will take place on Nairn Beach. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Nairn Triathlon takes place this Sunday.

There are three different distances to choose from, but all include a run and cycle on surrounding country roads and a swim along the beach.

Those opting to take on the longest course will endure a a 1500m sea swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run.

Entries for the event are now closed, but you can go along and cheer on the participants as they take on the chilly water. Event routes are available on the Nairn Triathlon Facebook page. 

Ballater Victoria Week

Printed programmes are available from the Ballater Community & Heritage Hub (open Wed-Sat), and more supplies are on the…

Posted by Ballater Victoria Week on Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Ballater Victoria Week was started back in 1987 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s accession and to raise funds for the refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Halls.

This year’s events started on August 5 and will continue to Sunday. This weekend’s activities in Ballater include a concert on Church Green, a duck race and a charity football match.

A small group of volunteers are responsible for the festivities every year, bringing community members of all ages together and raising money for local causes.

For the full programme of events, go to www.ballatervictoriaweek.co.uk.

Conversation