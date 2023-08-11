5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Fringe, Tug of War Championships and Nairn Triathlon

For some schools across the north and north-east, this weekend marks the last of the summer holidays.

Make this weekend one to remember with a visit to the epic British and Irish Tug of War Championships in Elgin, cheer on the participants of Nairn Triathlon or enjoy Aberdeen Fringe Festival.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has another week of holidays left, savour every moment.

British and Irish Outdoor Tug of War Championships

British and Irish Outdoor Tug of War Championships are heading to Elgin for the first time this weekend.

Cheer on the local teams as they compete in different weight categories across the weekend, keeping the traditional sport alive.

The event will take place in Cooper Park – not Morriston Playing Fields as was initially planned – on Saturday and Sunday. Entry to the event is free and more information and timings can be found at www.scottishtugofwar.com.

Aberdeen Fringe Festival

Haven’t managed to make it south for the Edinburgh Fringe this summer?

Do not fear, the Aberdeen Fringe Festival is here.

This year’s event is the first of its kind in the city and will be held on Shiprow in the city centre. It is hoped the event will start small and grow through the years, boasting musicians, comedians, art and children’s entertainment.

There will of course be good grub to enjoy from the likes of Aberdam and Shipyard Street Food.

You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.

Fashion Through the Ages

Garioch Heritage Museum’s Fashion Through the Ages exhibition opened last month and has been well received by locals and visitors alike.

It enables people to through time to view the museum’s wonderful costume collection, offering a snapshot of bygone eras, past and almost present.

Entry to the exhibition is £5, or £3 for concession, and runs until September 3. It is open from 10am to 4pm every day this weekend.

Nairn Triathlon

Nairn Triathlon takes place this Sunday.

There are three different distances to choose from, but all include a run and cycle on surrounding country roads and a swim along the beach.

Those opting to take on the longest course will endure a a 1500m sea swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run.

Entries for the event are now closed, but you can go along and cheer on the participants as they take on the chilly water. Event routes are available on the Nairn Triathlon Facebook page.

Ballater Victoria Week

Ballater Victoria Week was started back in 1987 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s accession and to raise funds for the refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Halls.

This year’s events started on August 5 and will continue to Sunday. This weekend’s activities in Ballater include a concert on Church Green, a duck race and a charity football match.

A small group of volunteers are responsible for the festivities every year, bringing community members of all ages together and raising money for local causes.

For the full programme of events, go to www.ballatervictoriaweek.co.uk.