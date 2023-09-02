Tiree, two, one and then lights, camera and action for Jen Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiree, two, one and then lights, camera and action for Jen Skinner

The organiser of a film festival is promoting the community, Gaelic culture and the beautiful landscape in Sea Change.

Jen Skinner
Jen Skinner is the organiser of the Tiree film festival Sea Change.
By Neil Drysdale

Jen Skinner clearly thinks that travel broadens the mind. And, even if that means living on a small Hebridean island, which is a four-hour boat trip from the nearest cinema, she views that not as a problem, but an opportunity.

Why else would she be the driving force behind Sea Change, Scotland’s only annual festival dedicated to celebrating female film making talent, which will take place on the Isle of Tiree from September 22 to 24 and features a packed weekend of films, workshops, family activities and special guests?

Local venues will open their doors to film-makers, students and cineastes of all ages as they come together to watch, talk, walk, swim and share ideas and inspiration.

A century of 16mm film

The programme highlights include a celebration of 100 years of 16mm film, sneak previews of Typist Artist Pirate King and Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, a focus on landscape, ecology and place, a look at contemporary Irish Celtic cinema.

There’s also the chance to see some recent hit films directed by female auteurs – including Women Talking and the controversial Cocaine Bear – in addition to a variety of sea swims, beach exploration walks, workshops and eclectic family activities.

Jen Skinner
Jen Skinner is the inspiration behind the Sea Change festival on Tiree.

Supporting a network of cinemas

It has been a peripatetic journey for artistic director Jen, who used to teach in Leeds and Bradford and has always been fascinated by art, graphics and cinema.

She said: “We had the opportunity to relocate my family to my grandparents’ house on Tiree. Once here, we – my husband was a freelancer and delivered the animation and film making workshops at the National Media Museum – continued working freelance and developed work, first here on the island, mainly through the support of Into Film.

“As this grew out to different islands, we connected with Alasdair Satchel on Mull and created Screen Argyll. We now support a network of cinemas across Argyll and the Isles, run education programmes and a festival and development laboratory.”

Jen Skinner
Jen Skinner is the artistic director of Sea Change on Tiree.

Welcoming the wider world to Tiree

In such a far-flung location, travel and weather are never guaranteed, but Jen is convinced that sharing the magic of film within the local community and welcoming the wider world to Tiree makes the whole experience worthwhile.

Even during Covid, she and her colleagues organised a range of myriad activities, benefiting on new resources such as Zoom, and quickly grew accustomed to serving up entertainment on a regular basis to a remote – in all senses – audience.

The lessons learned have proved invaluable, but Jen insists there nothing like being involved on the island, which is 12 miles long and three miles wide with a year-round population of 700 people, which increases to 2,000 with tourists during the summer.

Jen Skinner
Jen Skinner is at home around the water on the Isle of Tiree.

As she said: “We run a weekly film club, online, using our site called Watch Along Wednesdays, and we have a different practitioner lead the discussion every week who picks one of the films off the site, from November through to February.”

But, hopefully, it will person-to-person contact when Sea Change starts next month. After all, these beautiful beaches and the douce venues, ranging from An Talla community hall to Hynish Heritage Centre and the local gin distillery in Balephuil, are a reminder of why some festivals are worth going the extra few hundred miles.

Tickets to individual events are on sale at www.screenargyll.co.uk

 

