What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh – and yes, a pork bendy was on the menu

Drive-Thru Diners is back for season two – and this time, we’re shaking things up.

This time, I’ll be joined by Press and Journal health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton. Even the health conscious need to have a treat now and then, right?

The pair of us will be making our way around the most liked (and loathed) food businesses across the north-east and further afield.

Burger vans, pizza shops, cafes, you name it and it’ll be open for review…

To kick things off we paid a visit to the famous Wimpy in Fraserburgh, which has been on the block for almost six decades. Yes, you read correctly, six decades.

The Hanover Street branch is one of the last remaining in Scotland, so it must be doing something right.

We made way for The Broch last week to stop by. Given that the branch is open from 11am to 6pm daily, there’s ample opportunity for a visit.

Here’s what we had and what we thought…

Big n Mighty

Andy and I couldn’t go to Wimpy without ordering a burger. And it just so happens that the Big n Mighty contains another menu item that we had to try without question – a bendy (aka a pork frankfurter).

The Â£9.95 burger was a decent size. Well, for that price, I’m not so sure.

As well as the bendy, it contained a quarter pounder patty, bacon, battered onion rings, grated cheese, chopped onions and barbecue sauce.

On the plus side, it wasn’t messy and the white bun held everything together well. The negative? Meat sweats.

The onion rings could have been crispier too, but we loved the sauce. And while Andy wasn’t sold on the bendy, which had an ever-so-slightly smoky flavour, it turned out to be the star of the show for me.

Ratings:

Andy: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Chicken strips with Wimpy’s ‘special sauce’

A side was needed. Given that Andy was intrigued by the mention of “Wimpy’s special sauce” on the menu, we had to go for something to try it with.

Chicken strips seemed like a great choice.

You can opt for three, five or 10. We went down the middle, which cost Â£6.20. The sauce was free of charge.

The chicken itself was tender and juicy, while it’s coating was nice and crisp. It did have an odd aftertaste that I still can’t pinpoint, but the sauce masked that.

Creamy and tangy, the sauce was a winner.

Ratings:

Andy: 3/5

Karla: 3/5

Strawberry thick shake

Don’t let the name of the strawberry thick shake fool you. Our one was not thick.

However, I adored the Â£4.15 drink from Wimpy in Fraserburgh. Sweet, cool and refreshing, I’d happily order one again. We went for a medium.

Andy on the other hand wasn’t convinced, to say the least…

Ratings:

Andy: 1/5

Karla: 4/5

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

