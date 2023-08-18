What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh – and yes, a pork bendy was on the menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh – and yes, a pork bendy was on the menu

What's a bendy, you may be wondering? I asked myself the same question.

By Karla Sinclair

Drive-Thru Diners is back for season two – and this time, we’re shaking things up.

This time, I’ll be joined by Press and Journal health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton. Even the health conscious need to have a treat now and then, right?

The Wimpy in Fraserburgh is easily recognisable. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The pair of us will be making our way around the most liked (and loathed) food businesses across the north-east and further afield.

Burger vans, pizza shops, cafes, you name it and it’ll be open for review…

To kick things off we paid a visit to the famous Wimpy in Fraserburgh, which has been on the block for almost six decades. Yes, you read correctly, six decades.

Inside the diner. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The Hanover Street branch is one of the last remaining in Scotland, so it must be doing something right.

We made way for The Broch last week to stop by. Given that the branch is open from 11am to 6pm daily, there’s ample opportunity for a visit.

Here’s what we had and what we thought…

Big n Mighty

Andy and I couldn’t go to Wimpy without ordering a burger. And it just so happens that the Big n Mighty contains another menu item that we had to try without question – a bendy (aka a pork frankfurter).

The Â£9.95 burger was a decent size. Well, for that price, I’m not so sure.

A bendy is included in the Big n Mighty burger. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

As well as the bendy, it contained a quarter pounder patty, bacon, battered onion rings, grated cheese, chopped onions and barbecue sauce.

On the plus side, it wasn’t messy and the white bun held everything together well. The negative? Meat sweats.

You’ll also find a patty, bacon, onion rings and more in the dish. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The onion rings could have been crispier too, but we loved the sauce. And while Andy wasn’t sold on the bendy, which had an ever-so-slightly smoky flavour, it turned out to be the star of the show for me.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Chicken strips with Wimpy’s ‘special sauce’

A side was needed. Given that Andy was intrigued by the mention of “Wimpy’s special sauce” on the menu, we had to go for something to try it with.

Chicken strips seemed like a great choice.

The chicken strips. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

You can opt for three, five or 10. We went down the middle, which cost Â£6.20. The sauce was free of charge.

The chicken itself was tender and juicy, while it’s coating was nice and crisp. It did have an odd aftertaste that I still can’t pinpoint, but the sauce masked that.

Andy and I would recommend the “special sauce”. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Creamy and tangy, the sauce was a winner.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 3/5

Strawberry thick shake

Don’t let the name of the strawberry thick shake fool you. Our one was not thick.

However, I adored the Â£4.15 drink from Wimpy in Fraserburgh. Sweet, cool and refreshing, I’d happily order one again. We went for a medium.

The medium strawberry thick shake. Image:Â  Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Andy on the other hand wasn’t convinced, to say the least…

Ratings:

  • Andy: 1/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

