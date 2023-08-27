Stunning scenery, stills and much more in Speyside’s hidden gem of Rothes

There’s a distinctive noise heard in the Speyside village of Rothes, one that dates back centuries.

It’s the melodic sound Forsyths coppersmiths make as their hammers strike the copper they shape into beautiful, gleaming pot stills.

Stills which are used to make everything from brandy to gin, rum, tequila , and of course, whisky.

Right now, the whisky industry is booming.

One local expert told me an easy indicator of how healthy the whisky industry is doing is to simply look at the number of empty barrels sitting outside the yard of Speyside Cooperage visitor centre in nearby Craigellachie.

Range of whiskies to choose from

If there’s only a small number of barrels outside it’s a good sign as it means the barrels and casks are in demand by drinks producers.

If you want to know more about the important role barrels play, then a visit to this five star visitor attraction is a must.

But if it’s a drop of the amber nectar you want to sample and learn more about, then Rothes is a good place to base yourself for a mini break.

We stayed at The Station Hotel on New Street, just yards away from the aforementioned Forsyths yard.

But that’s not its only connection to the copper business – the hotel’s cafe bar is called Toots, named after a late relative of the hotel owners, Ernest Forsyth, who was affectionately known as Toots and an important figure in the whisky industry.

Whether residing here or not, the upmarket hotel is worth visiting for several reasons including its glamorous and stylish Spirit Safe bar which comes complete with its own spirit safe, and features mini copper replicas of Scottish whisky stills.

There’s more than 500 whiskies to choose from while a nice touch is the artwork on the bar front bearing the names of 60 distilleries found within a 50 mile radius of here.

Take a walk in the gardens

There’s a choice of places to relax here whether you want a quick coffee or a full-blown fine dining experience.

We tried the tasting menu and were blown away by the innovative, flavour-packed dishes.

Our bedroom, one of 15 each different and stylish, paid homage to Scottish interior design.

It had everything needed for a comfortable stay including a huge bed and glamorous bathroom.

Within easy walking distance of the hotel is Glen Grant Distillery, housed within beautiful landscaped Victorian gardens.

Enjoy a tour, (booking essential) before relaxing with a walk in the colourful gardens.

While Glen Grant is well established, one big topic of discussion is the creation of a new distillery bringing whisky distillation back to the nearby Cabrach area for the first time in more than 170 years.

Breathing new life into projects

The Cabrach is a remote glen that’s on the south-east edge of Moray but shares a boundary with west Aberdeenshire as well.

Back in the day it was a thriving community with more than 1,000 residents and was something of a crossroads for travellers.

A favourite haunt of Jacobites, it was a popular with drovers, smugglers and home to dozens of illicit distillers.

But the last 100 years has seen a significant decline in the area – many lives were lost due to both world wars.

Driving along the beautiful route, you can see remains of long abandoned croft houses but also signs of new beginnings thanks to The Cabrach Trust, a non-profit organisation breathing new life into the area via a number of projects, including the creation of a high-end distillery and visitor centre.

Regeneration of the community is well underway and while Cabrach Distillery won’t start producing whisky until later this year, now’s a good time to visit the area and see the changes which are afoot.

These include the creation of a war memorial and viewpoint with interpretation board; a community centre and gardens.

Stepping back in time

Inverharroch Farm in upper Cabrach is where the distillery, bothy and visitor centre are being created.

The bothy, once an old smiddy, has been restored and already used for whisky tastings, art shows and as a workshop space.

Adjacent to it there’s a superb all abilities nature/discovery trail, suitable for walking and cycling leading to nature ponds and the banks of the River Deveron, where there’s a bird hide and information boards.

Other places worth stopping at in the Cabrach include Upper Cabrach Church.

Within the graveyard there’s Commonwealth graves alongside the final resting place of Mary Miller Pender, great granddaughter of poet, Robbie Burns.

The gothic church, which has no electricity or water, is only used occasionally nowadays but open to visitors upon request.

Another must stop venue is the Grouse Inn, a pub/restaurant which will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Plenty for whisky fans

If the door’s open, it’s open for business – it’s as simple as that.

There’s more than 1,000 rare and unusual whiskies on display and more than 230 drams on the optics!

In its heyday it attracted bus loads of visitors to its dances, when basket suppers and high teas, washed down with a Grouse and lemonade were the order of the day.

Run by owner Wilma and her daughter Mhairi, they serve good food with great craic.

In the not too distant future, Cabrach Whisky, may be stocked here.

For whisky fans like me, having followed the story of the Cabrach Distillery from its conception to birth, that will be a really special moment.

Travel facts

What’s interesting about a trip to Rothes is that from here it’s fun to explore the Speyside area and drive along the remote, historic Cabrach glen.

Here you can see for yourself how The Cabrach Trust is turning its dream of regenerating the area into reality.

In years to come it will be fun to recall visiting the distillery when it was still being built while enjoying one of its history-making malt whiskies.

For further details of The Cabrach Trust visit cabrachtrust.org

The Station Hotel, 5 New Street, Rothes, AB38 7BJ.

Visit: stationhotelspeyside.com