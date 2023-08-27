Home Farm families call for ‘real answers’ from Covid inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Home Farm families call for ‘real answers’ from Covid inquiry

The Scottish Government Covid inquiry starts on Monday in Edinburgh.

By Louise Glen
Home Farm Care Home was taken over by NHS Highland in the wake of a fatal Covid outbreak. Family members of victims are heading to the Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh.
Home Farm Care Home was taken over by NHS Highland in the wake of a fatal Covid outbreak. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Family members from Skye’s Home Farm will be attending the first day of the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry tomorrow in Edinburgh – and have called for “real answers”.

The families of three of the victims from the home are calling for answers and solutions to Scotland’s “care crisis”,

Eleven people died from Covid in Home Farm in Portree during the pandemic, and it is viewed as one of the worst cases of the virus spreading in a care home in Scotland.

Now the families want to ensure lessons are learned to stop similar situations from happening again.

‘Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry needs to give answers on Home Farm’

At the time of the spread of the virus, the home was operated by HC One and it was later taken over by NHS Highland, who continue to operate the service.

While the families want lessons to be learned – they say “substantial” change in the care sector is required to stop another devastating toll from the “next pandemic”.

John Gordon, from Portree, who lost his dad John Angus to the virus in May 2020, said he was ready to hold the government to account for its failings.

John Gordon on the sea front in Portree Skye. His dad John Angus Gordon died in the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be attending the Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh on Monday.
John Gordon from Portree will be attending the Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges DC Thomson.

Mr Gordon, a former local councillor, said that while promises have been made that the situation in which 11 people died would not happen again, he has serious doubts.

He said: “It is strange that finally we are about to have the Covid Inquiry and yet I certainly feel that if there was a pandemic again tomorrow, there is no certainty that a similar situation might arise.

“There are serious lessons to be learned from Covid and the way in which people were placed in care homes – but until now there have been no answers from the government.

“On the day that my dad died, I was told that he was ‘doing fine’, so when he died we were in complete shock.”

Mr Gordon said that when someone died on the island there would have been plenty of support – but due to the lockdown rules he didn’t see his dad, or his family and he was at home alone.

‘It shouldn’t be this difficult to get to the truth’

“It was one of the most surreal times of my life,” he said.

“I think we were all shocked and lost without the support you would normally have. I do not want anyone else to go through what we have.”

He continued: “I have heard Jeanne Freeman the former health minister and Nicola Sturgeon speak at the UK inquiry and I don’t think we got any answers there.

“So it is important that they come to the inquiry and give real answers. We are still asking why it happened, and why it happened on Skye.

“The virus did not get into the wider community in any great numbers, so why did it happen in Home Farm.

Home Farm Care Home in Portree where a Covid outbreak eventually killed 11 people. Family members are heading to the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh.
Home farm Nursing Home in Portree. Image: Home Farm.

“Locally we think we know why, but we want to hear from those people who made the decisions to tell us.”

Mr Gordon added: “My concern is that lessons are learned and that there are positive outcomes about the future of care.

“The status quo – keeping what we have now – is not the answer. People in homes are a commodity for big business and it just does not work.

“Old people are a product for business and they bring with them a healthy profit. The money we spend on care homes does not mean that people will be well looked after – in fact in some cases it is quite the opposite.

“From what we have learned about Covid and care that simply can not go on.”

Mr Gordon is calling for care to be taken away from large providers, and into smaller community-owned care homes.

‘We need something better’

He continued: “The Care Inspectorate is no longer fit for purpose. They knew of people’s concerns from across Scotland, and yet they were unable to take action. It needs to be totally scrapped or given more authority.

“I will be very annoyed if the Covid Inquiry thinks it is a job done when it closes its books – we need something better.”

Mandie Harris, whose husband died in Home Farm on May 6, 2o2o, said: “I am the same as many other people who are unfortunate enough to be in this situation.

“I am hoping that the inquiry will give us some answers to the questions we have never Scottish Government had answered, and if nothing else that lessons are learned and changes put into place to prevent this level of chaos from happening again.

“It shouldn’t be this difficult to get to the truth.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Covid Inquiry said: “The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry is committed to conducting a robust, independent investigation without fear or favour that will arrive at the facts, identify any lessons that need be learned and make recommendations to Scottish Ministers as soon as is practicable, so we are better prepared in the event of any future pandemic.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The annual Thunder in the Glen Harley Davidson rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Motorbikes roar through Cairngorms for Thunder in the Glens
Google Maps image of A87 at Glen Shiel.
Motorcyclist fighting for life after campervan crash in Highlands
Profile picture of Donald Patience looking at the camera.
Highland dad killed during shocking 'dognapping' break-in
Simon Ritchie, reserve manager at Muir of Dinnet. Image: Darrel Benns/ DC Thomson
'It's not all rare birds and roses': Nature reserve managers take us behind the…
Visitors to Nairn Beach are finding it difficult to use wheelchairs. A mum has now set up a campaign to bring all terrain wheelchairs to Nairn.
Heartbroken Nairn mum launches campaign to make beach wheelchair accessible
There was previously a presumption against roadside developments on the A9. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We dare not travel': Cancer sufferer scared to use A9 because there are too…
Coxswain Davie Grant.
Buckie RNLI to throw open station doors to visitors
Two glasses of whisky by the sea.
Net-zero is serious business for Scotland's whisky-makers
Jenni MacDonell, Marcus Mackenzie, Robert Mackenzie and Donnie Mackenzie
Cairngorms farming family highlight new business venture on new BBC series of This Farming…
An artist's impression of the planned spaceport in Scolpaig, North Uist. Photo: Fraser Architecture LLP
Scolpaig spaceport carbon footprint could be over 30 times initial assurances

Conversation