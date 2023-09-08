11 great golf courses to swing by in the north and north-east – from Kings Links to Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 great golf courses to swing by in the north and north-east – from Kings Links to Brora

Playing a round of golf before relaxing in the clubhouse is the perfect way to spend the weekend.

By Jenna Scott
The golf course on the North Sea coast in Brora village in Highlands of Scotland, UK; Shutterstock ID 1681423705; purchase_order: ; job:

The north and north-east has a wealth of great golf courses, boasting enviable greens surrounded by stunning scenery.

We’ve compiled a list of 11 fantastic golf courses to take in around the region.

Auchmill Golf Course

Originally a nine-hole course boasting views of the surrounding woodlands and Aberdeen Airport, the Auchmill Golf Club expanded to 18 holes in more than a decade after it opened and gone onto welcome both experienced and novice golfers to the green.

Holes such as The Frog and The Quarry give even the most avid golfers a run for their money whether they’re looking for a challenge or not. A Golf Club was also formed here in the 1980s as well as a clubhouse that is still going strong to this day.

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club is based just outside of Aberdeen on the coast and despite being founded in 1888, a modern clubhouse was opened in 2001 by former Open Champion Paul Lawrie.

The course is situated with an overlook of the North Sea and Sands of Forvie National Nature Reserve. Wildlife has also been known to frequent the green, such as terns and eider ducks, as well as a colony of seals having been spotted in the water nearby this hidden gem.

Newburgh-On-Ythan golf club. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Kings Links Golf Course, Aberdeen

The Kings Links Golf Course offers a challenge for eager golfers as well as those ready to learn a new trade. This golf course is particularly memorable for its dunes and bunkers, and of course, as it is near the beach, golfers can expect varying windy conditions that can prove to be challenging.

The 1st green at Kings Links Golf Course shows little growth. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Brora Golf Course

Established in 1891, the Brora Golf Course was redesigned by five-time Open champion and golf course designer James Braid in 1923. The 18-hole layout has been popular with users for more than a century as staff make it their mission to preserve its originality and it sets up both challenging and enjoyable tasks for keen golfers.

Visitors are also welcome to use the bar and restaurant to keep them fuelled up throughout the day and are also encouraged to use the nearby Professional Shop to find their perfect piece of equipment.

Cabot Highlands, Inverness

Cabot Highlands is backed by the stunning sight of the Scottish Highlands and the shoreline of the Moray Firth. This golf course, previously known as Castle Stuart, offers an 18-hole green, a practice range, an art-deco inspired clubhouse and the historical 17th century castle which inspired the course’s namesake.

Plans are currently underway to expand the property with a second golf course, expected to open in 2024.

The golf course at Cabot Highlands. Supplied by Cabot Highlands.

Royal Aberdeen, Bridge of Don

Originally designed by the Simpson Brothers, the Royal Aberdeen golf course was later re-bunkered and renovated by James Braid as it evolved alongside the modern game. Players will tee off from beneath the clubhouse before they set off along the shoreline and turn back towards the clubhouse.

On the journey back, golfers will have a great view of the North Sea that they can admire whilst competing.

The Royal Aberdeen golf course, Aberdeen. Picture by JIM IRVINE.

Cruden Bay

The atmospheric Slains castle is just 15 minutes walk from the course, which itself sits next to the beach.

The original course, on the present site, was commissioned by the Great North of Scotland Railway (GNSR) following the expansion of the railways at the end of the 19th century, designed by Old Tom Morris of St Andrews, and opened in 1899.

 

Cruden Bay Golf Club
Cruden Bay Golf Club. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Inverallochy, Fraserburgh

Just a few miles south of Fraserburgh, this 18-hole course, which is more than 5,000 yards, has stunning views of the sea. The golf club was formed in 1884.

Maverston Golf Course, Elgin

Close to the village of Urquhart this course is just a few minutes drive from the A96. It has the 18-hole, 6,342 yard Maverston course as well as its 1,250 yard 9-hole Kempston course.

And if you work up an appetite after playing a round of golf, then the clubhouse offers a range of food and drink.

View from the 1st tee toward Urquhart on the golf course at Maverston Highland Estate, near Urquhart, Elgin. Picture by GORDON LENNOX.

Braemar Golf Club

Described as the highest 18-hole golf course in the UK, at around 1,200 feet above sea level, it boasts the Cairngorms as its surroundings.

As well as keeping your eye on the golf ball, there’s plenty of chances to spot wildlife too – with eagles and red deer having been seen nearby previously.

Braemar Golf Club. Braemar.

Kings Golf Club, Inverness

This golf club opened in 2019 and has a range of facilities on top of its 18-hole championship links, including a practice range and pro shop.

According to the club’s website the course has already been rated in the top 100 courses in Scotland.

