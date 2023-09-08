11 great golf courses to swing by in the north and north-east – from Kings Links to Brora

The north and north-east has a wealth of great golf courses, boasting enviable greens surrounded by stunning scenery.

We’ve compiled a list of 11 fantastic golf courses to take in around the region.

Auchmill Golf Course

Originally a nine-hole course boasting views of the surrounding woodlands and Aberdeen Airport, the Auchmill Golf Club expanded to 18 holes in more than a decade after it opened and gone onto welcome both experienced and novice golfers to the green.

Holes such as The Frog and The Quarry give even the most avid golfers a run for their money whether they’re looking for a challenge or not. A Golf Club was also formed here in the 1980s as well as a clubhouse that is still going strong to this day.

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club is based just outside of Aberdeen on the coast and despite being founded in 1888, a modern clubhouse was opened in 2001 by former Open Champion Paul Lawrie.

The course is situated with an overlook of the North Sea and Sands of Forvie National Nature Reserve. Wildlife has also been known to frequent the green, such as terns and eider ducks, as well as a colony of seals having been spotted in the water nearby this hidden gem.

Kings Links Golf Course, Aberdeen

The Kings Links Golf Course offers a challenge for eager golfers as well as those ready to learn a new trade. This golf course is particularly memorable for its dunes and bunkers, and of course, as it is near the beach, golfers can expect varying windy conditions that can prove to be challenging.

Brora Golf Course

Established in 1891, the Brora Golf Course was redesigned by five-time Open champion and golf course designer James Braid in 1923. The 18-hole layout has been popular with users for more than a century as staff make it their mission to preserve its originality and it sets up both challenging and enjoyable tasks for keen golfers.

Visitors are also welcome to use the bar and restaurant to keep them fuelled up throughout the day and are also encouraged to use the nearby Professional Shop to find their perfect piece of equipment.

Cabot Highlands, Inverness

Cabot Highlands is backed by the stunning sight of the Scottish Highlands and the shoreline of the Moray Firth. This golf course, previously known as Castle Stuart, offers an 18-hole green, a practice range, an art-deco inspired clubhouse and the historical 17th century castle which inspired the course’s namesake.

Plans are currently underway to expand the property with a second golf course, expected to open in 2024.

Royal Aberdeen, Bridge of Don

Originally designed by the Simpson Brothers, the Royal Aberdeen golf course was later re-bunkered and renovated by James Braid as it evolved alongside the modern game. Players will tee off from beneath the clubhouse before they set off along the shoreline and turn back towards the clubhouse.

On the journey back, golfers will have a great view of the North Sea that they can admire whilst competing.

Cruden Bay

The atmospheric Slains castle is just 15 minutes walk from the course, which itself sits next to the beach.

The original course, on the present site, was commissioned by the Great North of Scotland Railway (GNSR) following the expansion of the railways at the end of the 19th century, designed by Old Tom Morris of St Andrews, and opened in 1899.

Inverallochy, Fraserburgh

Just a few miles south of Fraserburgh, this 18-hole course, which is more than 5,000 yards, has stunning views of the sea. The golf club was formed in 1884.

Maverston Golf Course, Elgin

Close to the village of Urquhart this course is just a few minutes drive from the A96. It has the 18-hole, 6,342 yard Maverston course as well as its 1,250 yard 9-hole Kempston course.

And if you work up an appetite after playing a round of golf, then the clubhouse offers a range of food and drink.

Braemar Golf Club

Described as the highest 18-hole golf course in the UK, at around 1,200 feet above sea level, it boasts the Cairngorms as its surroundings.

As well as keeping your eye on the golf ball, there’s plenty of chances to spot wildlife too – with eagles and red deer having been seen nearby previously.

Kings Golf Club, Inverness

This golf club opened in 2019 and has a range of facilities on top of its 18-hole championship links, including a practice range and pro shop.

According to the club’s website the course has already been rated in the top 100 courses in Scotland.