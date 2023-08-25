The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen’s ‘bus gate-gate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen’s ‘bus gate-gate’

Local governments have to work transparently and in good faith with residents to improve city centres, write The P&J's editorial team.

New bus gates have proven unpopular in Aberdeen - but should that have come as any surprise to the council? (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
By The Press & Journal

Backlash against new bus gate cameras intended to cut down on the number of cars in Aberdeen city centre has been loud and fierce.

Unhappy residents explain their reasons for objecting to the move and the council stays resolute about sticking to the plan. There is potential for this debate to continue indefinitely, with arguments going round and round in circles – not unlike a motorist attempting to navigate an unfamiliar road layout while avoiding a hefty fine.

You may chuckle, but the handling of bus gate-gate and what it could mean for Aberdeen’s future is really no laughing matter.

There is no question that underfunded local councils have a tough job to do; making unpopular decisions councillors believe to be for the greater good comes with the territory, and it is impossible to please every constituent.

From Aberdeen City Council’s point of view, the main motivation behind installing bus gates is making the centre a safer and more pleasant place for people to spend time: decreasing traffic, lowering pollution levels and making pedestrians and cyclists the priority. Reducing emissions also helps the fight against climate change, something governments at all levels should be taking into consideration.

Members of the public have raised concerns about access for those with disabilities and elderly people, particularly given that blue badge holders will not be made exempt from bus gate fines.

Better, open communication would have saved a great deal of anguish

Planning chief David Dunne has argued that the bus gate system was designed with these groups in mind: car parks can still be reached, and taxis can drive past the cameras with no penalty.

But Mr Dunne’s frustration, not to mention a great deal of public anxiety and anguish, perhaps could have been avoided if the council had pre-empted the inevitable questions about access for those with mobility issues. Indeed, proposed plans to permanently pedestrianise the middle section of Aberdeen’s Union Street were abandoned due to similar reactions.

Planning chief David Dunne has argued that Aberdeen’s bus gates do not stop people with mobility issues gaining access to the city centre (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)

As council Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton said, the ball has quite clearly been dropped when it comes to effective communication. Shops and restaurants in Aberdeen have their own questions about vehicle access, much like businesses in Inverness, where the Academy Street city centre regeneration scheme has the potential to jeopardise their future success, as well as the prosperity of the high street as a whole.

You would struggle to find a resident of any city or town in north and north-east who would argue against improving the place they live, but real change can only be achieved when people and government work together. For that, there needs to be proper consultation, consideration and transparency.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

