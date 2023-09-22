5 things to do this weekend: Tarland Food and Music Festival, Shetland Wool Week and Highland Whisky Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Tarland Food and Music Festival, Shetland Wool Week and Highland Whisky Festival

From great food and music, to events celebrating whisky and wool - there's no need to be stuck for things to do this weekend

By Lauren Robertson
Glenmorangie Distillery
Glenmorangie Distillery is taking part in this year's Highland Whisky Festival. Image: Glenmorangie

The weather has taken a turn for the autumnal, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still fun to be had.

There are many events taking place across the north, north-east and islands this weekend. Here are our top picks so you can slot them into your schedule.

Tarland Food and Music Festival

Full programme of events! 💥🥳Tickets here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tarland Proudly sponsored by NFU Mutual, Douneside House, AJC Homes, and Tarland Development Group

Posted by Tarland Food & Music Festival on Saturday, 26 August 2023

The 10th annual Tarland Food and Music Festival is back this weekend, celebrating the local food and music scene.

Hosted in multiple venues and locations across the city, highlights of the weekend programme include performances by The John McCusker Band and Rura. For foodies, the Tarland Local Market will be held in the MacRobert Hall on Saturday from 10am to 12pm and will feature a wide range of local food producers. There are even plenty of activities to keep little ones entertained throughout the weekend.

For the full festival programme and ticket information, head to tarland.org.uk. 

Aberdeen South Harbour open day

Aberdeen South Harbour.
Aberdeen South Harbour will open to the public. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

The public will get the chance to have a look around the newly expanded South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen this Sunday following £420 million works.

Between 10am and 4pm, those attending the event will be able to learn more about the South Harbour expansion project and what it means for Aberdeen, all while enjoying local food and drink.

The free ticketed event will not only showcase the UK’s largest maritime infrastructure project, but will also feature interactive exhibits. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.co.uk.

Highland Whisky Festival

Distillery Announcement

‎9 Distilleries. 300 Miles. 1 Epic Festival. 🥃🏔We are delighted to announce the 9 incredible Distilleries taking part in this year’s Highland Whisky Festival – an unmissable journey of discovery spanning 9 exclusive events held at some of Scotland’s top distilleries. Learn more about the journey and distilleries here: https://www.highlandwhiskyfestival.co.uk/the-journey/Please drink responsibly.#Whisky #HighlandWhiskyFestival #Scotland #VisitScotland #Highlands #Festival

Posted by Highland Whisky Festival on Friday, 18 August 2023

This year’s Highland Whisky Festival kicks off on Friday and runs until September 30, celebrating nine distilleries, 300 miles of coastline and more than 1,000 years of craftsmanship.

The festival encourages whisky lovers to journey between Balblair, Clynelish, Glenmorangie, Old Pulteney, The Dalmore, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Tomatin, Brora, and anCnoc distilleries, learning more about the craft as they go.

There are a whole host of events taking place at each throughout the festival, from exclusive tours to talks by master blenders and cocktail classes.

Find out more at highlandwhiskyfestival.co.uk.

Shetland Wool Week

Shetland Wool Week celebrates Britain’s most northerly native sheep, the Shetland textile industry and the rural farming community on the islands.

Between September 23 and October 1, locals and visitors can take part in events like behind the scenes tours and workshops including how to knit the famous Fair Isle patterns.

Fair Isle jumper from the Shetland wool festival
You could learn how to knit Fair Isle. Image: V&A Museum

The event has become internationally acclaimed since its conception 14 years ago. Find out more at shetlandwoolweek.com.

Highland Archaeology Festival

Two children at Highland Archaeology Festival
Fun at the Highland Archaeology Festival in 2008. Image: Andrew Smith

Budding archaeologists will love getting involved in all three weeks of this year’s Highland Archaeology Festival.

From September 23, you are invited to dig deep into the heritage of the Highlands from its earliest settlers to modern times, below ground and above.

Around 100 events are planned across the region, many of which are free. They include a dig, carve and paint session at Glencoe Museum, a guided walk at Backies Broch and even a quiz at West Highland Museum.

Find out more at highlandarchaeologyfestival.org. 

More from Lifestyle

The Superdrug said it will no longer sell single-use vapes in its stores (Superdrug/PA)
Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all UK and Ireland stores
A dip in the pool will go down nicely. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
11 activities to try out during the September holiday weekend
Split image of passport-style photo of Jacqui Keddie looking at camera and Dr Gray's Hospital
Moray's new midwifery lead credits moving from London to 'little Elgin hospital' for career…
Group of people with wine and santa hats laughing.
Book your Christmas celebration: 5 Aberdeenshire restaurants for a festive feast
Brooklands specialises in care for adults with autism and learning disabilities (Alamy/PA)
Hospital watchdog takes action against NHS trust over patient safety concerns
Aditi Shankar, eight, with Professor Stephen Marks at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Eight-year-old gets UK-first kidney transplant without need for life-long drugs
Researchers involved with DecodeME revealed in August that women are more likely to have more symptoms (PA)
Major study hopes to tackle ME stigma
Erland Cooper. Photo: Alex Kozobolis
Erland Cooper: Musician who buried master copy of album in Orkney soil set for…
Cammies Seafood Restaurant is hosting the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses…
A home by Dandara in Aberdeen
Free buying and mortgage advice at Hazelwood by Dandara in Aberdeen