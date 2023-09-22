5 things to do this weekend: Tarland Food and Music Festival, Shetland Wool Week and Highland Whisky Festival

The weather has taken a turn for the autumnal, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still fun to be had.

There are many events taking place across the north, north-east and islands this weekend. Here are our top picks so you can slot them into your schedule.

Tarland Food and Music Festival

Full programme of events! 💥🥳Tickets here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tarland Proudly sponsored by NFU Mutual, Douneside House, AJC Homes, and Tarland Development Group Posted by Tarland Food & Music Festival on Saturday, 26 August 2023

The 10th annual Tarland Food and Music Festival is back this weekend, celebrating the local food and music scene.

Hosted in multiple venues and locations across the city, highlights of the weekend programme include performances by The John McCusker Band and Rura. For foodies, the Tarland Local Market will be held in the MacRobert Hall on Saturday from 10am to 12pm and will feature a wide range of local food producers. There are even plenty of activities to keep little ones entertained throughout the weekend.

For the full festival programme and ticket information, head to tarland.org.uk.

Aberdeen South Harbour open day

The public will get the chance to have a look around the newly expanded South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen this Sunday following £420 million works.

Between 10am and 4pm, those attending the event will be able to learn more about the South Harbour expansion project and what it means for Aberdeen, all while enjoying local food and drink.

The free ticketed event will not only showcase the UK’s largest maritime infrastructure project, but will also feature interactive exhibits. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.co.uk.

Highland Whisky Festival

Distillery Announcement ‎9 Distilleries. 300 Miles. 1 Epic Festival. 🥃🏔We are delighted to announce the 9 incredible Distilleries taking part in this year’s Highland Whisky Festival – an unmissable journey of discovery spanning 9 exclusive events held at some of Scotland’s top distilleries. Learn more about the journey and distilleries here: https://www.highlandwhiskyfestival.co.uk/the-journey/Please drink responsibly.#Whisky #HighlandWhiskyFestival #Scotland #VisitScotland #Highlands #Festival Posted by Highland Whisky Festival on Friday, 18 August 2023

This year’s Highland Whisky Festival kicks off on Friday and runs until September 30, celebrating nine distilleries, 300 miles of coastline and more than 1,000 years of craftsmanship.

The festival encourages whisky lovers to journey between Balblair, Clynelish, Glenmorangie, Old Pulteney, The Dalmore, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Tomatin, Brora, and anCnoc distilleries, learning more about the craft as they go.

There are a whole host of events taking place at each throughout the festival, from exclusive tours to talks by master blenders and cocktail classes.

Find out more at highlandwhiskyfestival.co.uk.

Shetland Wool Week

Shetland Wool Week celebrates Britain’s most northerly native sheep, the Shetland textile industry and the rural farming community on the islands.

Between September 23 and October 1, locals and visitors can take part in events like behind the scenes tours and workshops including how to knit the famous Fair Isle patterns.

The event has become internationally acclaimed since its conception 14 years ago. Find out more at shetlandwoolweek.com.

Highland Archaeology Festival

Budding archaeologists will love getting involved in all three weeks of this year’s Highland Archaeology Festival.

From September 23, you are invited to dig deep into the heritage of the Highlands from its earliest settlers to modern times, below ground and above.

Around 100 events are planned across the region, many of which are free. They include a dig, carve and paint session at Glencoe Museum, a guided walk at Backies Broch and even a quiz at West Highland Museum.

Find out more at highlandarchaeologyfestival.org.