Free buying and mortgage advice at Hazelwood by Dandara in Aberdeen

Dandara invites prospective buyers to meet mortgage experts and independent financial advisors at a special event at its Hazelwood development in Aberdeen

By Jacqueline Wake Young
A home by Dandara in Aberdeen
The Yew by Dandara is among the featured properties.

Dandara is inviting prospective buyers for cake, coffee and a chat at an open house event on Saturday September 23 at Hazelwood in Aberdeen.

With the busy autumn property sales period ahead, local buyers are being urged to come along and meet representatives from independent financial advisors JLM who can discuss the types of mortgages currently available.

Local estate agents Ledingham Chalmers will also be available from 11am – 2pm to give tips for selling homes and an insight into the local market.

A Hazelwood street scene by Dandara, Aberdeen
A Hazelwood street scene by Dandara.

Dandara’s sales team will also be on hand to provide information about the limited-time-only incentives, available plots and the build programme.

Attendees will have a chance to look round the new four-bedroom Beech and five-bedroom Yew view homes at the development located just three miles from the city centre.

Currently available to reserve are a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes with prices starting from £269,995.

The living room in one of the Hazelwood homes, with white walls and carpet, Grey sofas, a black round coffee table and a modern fireplace
An interior at one of the Hazelwood homes.

Andrew Steinbach, from JLM, said: “It’s great to be offering support at Dandara’s event, helping everyone from first-time buyers right at the start of their home-buying journey, to those who have moved multiple times and downsizers, find their dream home.

“There’s no doubt it’s a challenging time for buyers but we are seeing some of the biggest mortgage lenders starting to cut rates on fixed-term mortgages and it is looking like inflation will begin to stabilise by the end of the year.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but things are starting to look a bit more positive.”

An open plan kitchen and dining area with glass patio doors leading out to the garden.
An open plan kitchen and dining area with doors out to the garden.

Laura Ross of local estate agents Ledingham Chalmers said: “At Ledingham Chalmers, we value helping the community in finding their perfect home and this event is a great opportunity to share information on the current market.

“Despite the current climate, there are some signs that the market may be starting to pick up with three-bedroom homes still sought after.”

A large garden on the Aberdeen Dandara development.
One of the gardens on the Dandara development.

Claire Bathgate, Head of Sales at Dandara Aberdeen, said: “Understanding your financial situation and the options available to you is incredibly important when buying any home.

“This event is a great opportunity to receive help from our experts and find out more, not just about current properties but also future plots and to discuss how we can tailor incentives to the individual buyer’s needs.”

A bedroom with slanted ceilings, off-white walls and carpet and light blue accents
A bedroom at the Poplar property.

There are a range of properties currently available to reserve at Hazelwood, including the Poplar 3, a three-storey, mid-terraced home from £269,995, which comes with an incentive package worth up to £10,000.

Tailored incentive packages

There are also the Ash 3G at £319,995, which comes with tailored incentives, and the Beech, with full LBTT of £24,849 paid or two-year mortgage contribution and flooring included in the price of £514,995.

Finally there is the five-bedroom Yew with sunroom for £549,995 which comes with a tailored incentive package worth up to £30,000.

A bedroom with two windows and light grey colour scheme
A bedroom with lots of natural daylight.

Surrounded by bustling city life, Hazelwood is within easy reach of a variety of amenities, with a selection of restaurants and cafes only a few miles away.

There is an Aldi supermarket nearby and an array of shops within walking distance as well as open green spaces.

To find out more about Hazelwood and The Grange visit www.dandara.com.

Conversation