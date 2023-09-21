Moray Council accused of publishing ‘incorrect’ information about RAAC concrete in FOI response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council accused of publishing ‘incorrect’ information about RAAC concrete in FOI response

The local authority says they had "no knowledge" of RAAC in Forres Academy until a discovery by structural engineers in school holidays.

By Sean McAngus
Work is ongoing to address concerns about the concrete at Forres Academy.. Forres . Image: Jason Hedges/ Design team

Moray Council is under fire amid accusations they published incorrect information about reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

In March, the local authority said no buildings under their ownership contained RAAC in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Fast-forward around five months, engineers discovered the material in a number of Forres Academy classrooms.

Work is ongoing to address concerns about the concrete which updated guidance revealed has flaws with durability, especially when wet.

Concerns have been raised about the local authority giving out the wrong information regarding an important subject.

Forres Academy was closed after RAAC concrete was found to be more “high risk” than thought. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Concerns over wrong information

The material used between the 1950s and 1990s was seen as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

It continues to hit the headlines.

Liberal Democrats leader Neil Alexander.

Moray Lib Dem leader Neil Alexander has raised concerns.

He said: “It is shocking to have found out that Moray Council gave out false information, in particular when it comes to safe building materials in places such as our children’s schools.

“They need to assess every building in council ownership to establish the facts.

“There needs to be an investigation into why wrong information was given for a response to a freedom of information request about such an important safety issue.”

What is Moray Council’s response?

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “At the time of the FOI response our desktop investigations, which involved researching our records of our buildings, including schools, showed we had no knowledge of the presence of RAAC.

“That is not uncommon in building records from the era (1960s) as RAAC was a standard building material at the time.

“We moved into a programme of inspection following the desktop review of properties identified as potentially being at risk of containing RAAC.”

Moray Council.

She explained that it was structural engineers’ invasive investigations during the school holidays that identified RAAC in Forres Academy.

Meanwhile the process has been replicated across the school estate and officials are “confident” in the findings of no RAAC in other schools.

She added: “While the focus has been on the learning estate we’ve followed the same process with the council’s other non-residential buildings where we have undertaken desktop reviews, site inspections and invasive inspections and through this work we have not identified any other non-residential building containing RAAC.”

