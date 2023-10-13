5 things to do this weekend: Moktoberfest, Black Isle Gathering and the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Moktoberfest, Black Isle Gathering and the Royal National Mod

Here is some inspiration for this chilly autumn weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Get involved in the Royal National Mod wherever you are. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Get involved in the Royal National Mod wherever you are. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

With autumn now in full swing, unpredictable weather can make it a little more difficult to plan weekends.

To help make it easier, we have pulled together a list of activities you can enjoy come rain or shine – because let’s be honest, you never know which you are going to get.

The Purrrfect Potion Halloween Trail

Inverness BOOtanics are looking spooky this time of year. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Are your little ones always stealing your expensive shampoos to make potions? This activity will be perfect for them.

At The Purrrfect Potion Halloween Trail in Inverness Botanical Gardens, you can create your own ‘potion’ by following the pawprints around the gardens, learning more about the herbs and plants as you go.

The trail is open until October 31 and a donation of £2 is recommended for those taking part. Guides can be collected at reception.

Half term panto

Panto time has come early at The Tivoli Theatre. Image: The Tivoli Theatre

Pantomimes are just for Christmas, right? Oh no they’re not!

Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen is putting on Hansel and Gretel as its half term panto this year. With a laugh a minute script, toe tapping musical numbers and fun for all the family. This is the only sugar fix you’ll need this October.

The first show is on Sunday, with more performances on Monday and Tuesday next week. For tickets, head to thetivolitheatre.com.

Black Isle Gathering

Margaret Harkins from the Jali Education Trust at a previous gathering. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The Black Isle Gathering takes place this Saturday in the theatre and library of the Black Isle Leisure Centre. Since it started in 2005 with just a handful of stallholders and attendees, the biennial event has grown in popularity and last time saw more than 80 stalls visited by more than 800 people.

The event is free to attend and promises great food, entertainment and craic.

Royal National Mod

Christine Stone after winning big at the Mod last year. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Whether you are a Gaelic speaker or not, the Royal National Mod is a huge event on Scotland’s cultural calendar.

The Mod celebrates Gaelic linguistic and cultural heritage, providing opportunities for people of all ages to perform across a range of competitive disciplines including Gaelic music and song, Highland dancing, instrumental, drama, sport and literature.

This year’s event is taking place in Paisley, but if you don’t want to make the trip down south, you can still get involved in the fun.

A number of the competitions will be shared on the Mod’s Facebook page and BBC Alba will be broadcasting the action through to next Saturday.

Moktoberfest

Organisers are excited to host the festival again. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

After a five year hiatus, Moktoberfest is returning to Elgin this Friday and Saturday.

Quench your thirst with local beers and enjoy a weekend of food, drink and music, as we raise a stein to the start of autumn.

The event takes place in Elgin Town Hall and tickets are £25, including £10 of drinking tokens. They can be purchased at elgintownhall.co.uk.

Lederhosens and dirndls are welcome.

