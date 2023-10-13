5 things to do this weekend: Moktoberfest, Black Isle Gathering and the Royal National Mod

With autumn now in full swing, unpredictable weather can make it a little more difficult to plan weekends.

To help make it easier, we have pulled together a list of activities you can enjoy come rain or shine – because let’s be honest, you never know which you are going to get.

The Purrrfect Potion Halloween Trail

Are your little ones always stealing your expensive shampoos to make potions? This activity will be perfect for them.

At The Purrrfect Potion Halloween Trail in Inverness Botanical Gardens, you can create your own ‘potion’ by following the pawprints around the gardens, learning more about the herbs and plants as you go.

The trail is open until October 31 and a donation of £2 is recommended for those taking part. Guides can be collected at reception.

Half term panto

Pantomimes are just for Christmas, right? Oh no they’re not!

Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen is putting on Hansel and Gretel as its half term panto this year. With a laugh a minute script, toe tapping musical numbers and fun for all the family. This is the only sugar fix you’ll need this October.

The first show is on Sunday, with more performances on Monday and Tuesday next week. For tickets, head to thetivolitheatre.com.

Black Isle Gathering

The Black Isle Gathering takes place this Saturday in the theatre and library of the Black Isle Leisure Centre. Since it started in 2005 with just a handful of stallholders and attendees, the biennial event has grown in popularity and last time saw more than 80 stalls visited by more than 800 people.

The event is free to attend and promises great food, entertainment and craic.

Royal National Mod

Whether you are a Gaelic speaker or not, the Royal National Mod is a huge event on Scotland’s cultural calendar.

The Mod celebrates Gaelic linguistic and cultural heritage, providing opportunities for people of all ages to perform across a range of competitive disciplines including Gaelic music and song, Highland dancing, instrumental, drama, sport and literature.

This year’s event is taking place in Paisley, but if you don’t want to make the trip down south, you can still get involved in the fun.

A number of the competitions will be shared on the Mod’s Facebook page and BBC Alba will be broadcasting the action through to next Saturday.

Moktoberfest

After a five year hiatus, Moktoberfest is returning to Elgin this Friday and Saturday.

Quench your thirst with local beers and enjoy a weekend of food, drink and music, as we raise a stein to the start of autumn.

The event takes place in Elgin Town Hall and tickets are £25, including £10 of drinking tokens. They can be purchased at elgintownhall.co.uk.

Lederhosens and dirndls are welcome.