Home Lifestyle

Ukrainian mum Svitlana organises charity concerts to keep brother safe on frontlines

Svitlana Iniakoviene is hosting a Scottish and Ukrainian music concert in Aberdeen this month to help protect Ukrainian troops like her brother from the conflict and also the bitter cold.

Svitlana Iniakoviene is hosting a charity concert in St Machar's Cathedral
Svitlana Iniakoviene is hosting a charity concert in St Machar's Cathedral on October 29 for troops on the frontline in Ukraine. Image: Norman Harper/ Svitlana Iniakoviene
By Lottie Hood

For those who know the joy and at times annoyance of being a sibling, the urge to protect a brother or sister from pain is a birth right.

Whether that is from malicious gossip or an unneeded side eye, the fierce love of a brother or sister knows no bounds.

However, for Svitlana Iniakoviene, it is not playground taunts her brother needs protection from.

It’s bullets and shrapnel.

When the war in Ukraine began last February, Svitlana felt helpless watching from the safety of Scotland as her brother Serhii signed up to fight.

Svitlana Iniakoviene and her brother Serhii.
Svitlana Iniakoviene and her brother Serhii. Image: Svitlana Iniakoviene

In the midst of lacking funds, the mum-of-three would send money for protective gear for Serhii and his comrades.

It would help buy equipment that would try and keep them safe.

When a few of them became qualified drone pilots last September, the need went from armoured vests to an armoured vehicle.

It was then Svitlana started knocking on every door for help before getting the idea to organise her first charity event in November last year.

That first event marked the start of a fundraising and creative collective called Intertwined, a group hosting Scottish and Ukrainian music concerts, workshops and fairs throughout the country.

And this time, Svitlana is calling on the “good people of Aberdeen” for their next event on October 29 at St Machar’s Cathedral.

Svitlana Iniakoviene with the group Intertwined.
Svitlana Iniakoviene in the middle with the group Intertwined. Image: Svitlana Iniakoviene

The concert will give them a chance to survive

The concert is scheduled to feature a range of classical and popular music from both countries with all funds providing targeted assistance to Ukrainians on the frontline.

Stories from the reality of the situation in Ukraine will also be shared on the night.

All the musicians, volunteers and artists involved have strong ties to the cause, with some of those set to perform on the night first coming to Aberdeen as refugees.

This will be Svitlana’s eighth event she has hosted in her brother’s honour.

Although she made Dunfermline her home 13 years ago, Svitlana said her soul will always be with her family in Ukraine as they face the horror of war.

Svitlana's brother Serhii and five-year-old daughter.
Serhii and five-year-old daughter with the armoured vehicle Svitlana fundraised for. Image: Svitlana Iniakoviene

She said the events show those back in her home country that they are not alone.

She said: “I feel that we’re doing something meaningful and I hope it will give them a chance to survive.

“On October 29 we hope we’ll show the best of what we have.

“We create this unique atmosphere every time at our events. People feel the solidarity and unity.

“We try to demonstrate the uniqueness, richness and vibrancy of our cultures.

“We showcase what Ukrainian heroes on the frontline are fighting for and the cultural heritage the Ukrainian people are trying to preserve in such terrible and hard circumstances.”

Funds will go towards protective gear and warm clothes

Classical pieces by European and Ukrainian composers will be performed as well as the mixing of a few Scottish folk and Ukrainian songs.

The money raised from the event will also go towards protective gear and warm clothes.

The Intertwined Concert is being held at St Machar’s Cathedral in Aberdeen on Sunday, October 29 at 3.30pm. To find out more and to buy a ticket, click here.

Conversation