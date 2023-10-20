Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster already working to strengthen squad in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster already working to strengthen squad in January

The Dons boss hopes to add more bodies to his threadbare squad when the SWPL transfer opens.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster says he is working hard to strengthen his squad ahead of the SWPL transfer window opening in January.

Lancaster is working with a threadbare squad of only 10 senior players, with the rest of the team being made up with youth players from Aberdeen FC Ladies under-18s.

The Dons were hit with two devastating blows last month as summer signing Laura Holden suffered an ACL injury, as did on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Faye Kirby.

Despite those challenging circumstances, Lancaster has guided Aberdeen to four SWPL wins this season – but his side are in the midst of a difficult run, having lost their last five matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen host Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday off the back of a close 3-2 loss to reigning league champions Glasgow City at home last weekend.

Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen battles with Kinga Kozak of Glasgow City in the eventual 3-2 defeat.

Lancaster hopes to add more new recruits to his squad when the transfer window opens, but admits there are challenges in attracting players to the north-east.

The Dons boss said: “I’ve been looking at players for a long time now. It’s just making sure that we can bring any players that we have highlighted in in January.

“It’s not easy for us to bring in the players, but I will be doing everything I can to make sure I can help the group.

“Geography does make it a challenge. If you’re a part-time outfit it can be difficult for players to make the journey here to play part-time.

“It’s certainly not the club – geography is the big challenge and if we were nearer the Central Belt then that would make things easier, and I know the club are behind going full-time at some point.

“I’m not putting a number on how many players we need to bring in right now. We just need to try and find the right kind of players and see who is going to be available.”

Morale not dented by recent results

Despite a difficult run of form, Lancaster says morale has not dropped amongst the squad as the Dons search for their first win following five straight defeats.

He added: “The group have been good because they recognise we have played well in those games.

“Unfortunately things just aren’t going our way and it’s not been poor performances which have cost us – it has been errors and we need to eradicate those mistakes.

“The players recognise we’re light on numbers, but this is the group that we have got until January. They have given it 110%. I can’t fault their effort because they are really trying.

“We’ve scored two goals in each of our last two matches, but we do need to tighten up at the back and be better defensively. We can’t expect to have to score three or four goals to win a game of football.

“The morale is good and the confidence is still there in the group. They haven’t been impacted by the recent results.”

Lancaster ‘pleased’ with first round standing

The home clash with Partick Thistle is the final match of the first round of fixtures and marks the halfway point ahead of the SWPL top and bottom six split in March.

Aberdeen currently sit eight in the top-flight with 12 points from 10 games, but a win over Brian Graham’s side on Sunday could see the Reds move back into the top six.

Lancaster said: “We’re in a good position. What I have said to the squad is that we’re one game away from the halfway point. I look at the split as the end of a season and post-split is the start of a second one.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m looking at this next game as our halfway point and we can assess it from there after we see what happens on Sunday.

“We’ve done well to get where we are, but there have been performances – like the last two – where we should have got something out of those games.

“But other teams have been dropping points because this is a competitive league. It’s a tough league and I think anybody can take points off anybody.

“I’m please with where we are at the moment. We’re within touching distance of where we want to be, so we just have to hope that we can keep building on that.”

The other north fixtures

There are no SWF Championship matches this weekend, with Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke both returning to league action on October 29.

In the SWFL North, second-placed Inverurie Locos travel to Dryburgh Athletic, meanwhile Huntly – who are level on nine points with Locos, but sit in third on goal difference –  host Elgin City.

Grampian Ladies are on the road as they face Arbroath, and Stonehaven welcome north-east rivals Westdyke Thistle to Mineralwell Park.

More from Women's Football

Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
Nadine Hanssen of Aberdeen Women during the 3-2 loss againt Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women push Glasgow City all the way in 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen…
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason delighted with 'rewarding' start to season after three…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen Women's double ACL blow a harsh reminder of the need for…
2
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden confirmed as Dons' second ACL casualty from ONE game
Hibernian's Mya Christie.
Former Aberdeen Women star Mya Christie on embracing life as a professional footballer with…
Post Thumbnail
North sides discover opponents in the Women's Scottish Cup draw
Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller.
Teenager Darcie Miller happy to be reaping rewards of game time with Aberdeen Women

Conversation