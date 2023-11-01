Broch bargain? Fraserburgh fixer-upper with eight bedrooms on sale for only £30k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broch bargain? Fraserburgh fixer-upper with eight bedrooms on sale for only £30k

The property presents a big opportunity for ambitious buyers.

By Graham Fleming
57-59 Castle Street
The property is listed for only £30,000.

A Fraserburgh property with EIGHT bedrooms has recently been put on the market for just £30,000.

The house, formerly a police residence, on Castle Street has been vacant for years but has now been put on sale by Aberdeenshire Council for buyers seeking a project.

The full offering contains two semi-detached buildings which have been configured to provide four residential apartments with a total of eight different bedrooms.

57-19 Castle Street
Do you have what it takes to get this property back up to speed? Image Credit: Google Maps

However, despite the welcoming price tag of the Broch apartment block, the property does come with numerous challenges for buyers to overcome.

In the property description there is caveat that the building is in ‘very poor condition’ both inside and outside, by own admission of the council.

Both the windows and external doors have been secured with metal panels at ground floor level, and timber panels appear to block out windows on the first floor.

The first of the buildings included is 57 Castle Street – which contains a two-bedroom apartment attached to the Eastern side of the number 59.

57-59 Castle Street Site Plan
This unique property includes two semi detached buildings.

59 is a one-storey and attic building with dormer windows in the attic and a single storey rear extension. It is split into three two-bedrooms apartments, with one in the rear extension.

The property boasts over a total site area of over 1,000 square metres with a gross internal area of 262 square metres.

The buildings are of granite stone construction with pitched and slated roofs.

However, it does contain a spacey external garden ground which is enclosed by traditional stone walls which lead onto the residential estate close to the coast.

Fancy Fraserburgh?

The location of Fraserburgh will also come as a boon to potential buyers.

The site is in a lovely corner location at the north end of
Castle Street at its junction with Bath Street, Barrowgate Road and Quarry
Street.

Would-be residents would also have direct access to the coast and to the town centre, which is only a 15 minute walk away with short road links to Both Aberdeen and Peterhead via the A90 trunk road.

Interested parties are encouraged to get in contact with Aberdeenshire council on email at estates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or on phone at 01467 469261.

