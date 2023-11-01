Broch bargain? Fraserburgh fixer-upper with eight bedrooms on sale for only £30k

A Fraserburgh property with EIGHT bedrooms has recently been put on the market for just £30,000.

The house, formerly a police residence, on Castle Street has been vacant for years but has now been put on sale by Aberdeenshire Council for buyers seeking a project.

The full offering contains two semi-detached buildings which have been configured to provide four residential apartments with a total of eight different bedrooms.

However, despite the welcoming price tag of the Broch apartment block, the property does come with numerous challenges for buyers to overcome.

In the property description there is caveat that the building is in ‘very poor condition’ both inside and outside, by own admission of the council.

Both the windows and external doors have been secured with metal panels at ground floor level, and timber panels appear to block out windows on the first floor.

The first of the buildings included is 57 Castle Street – which contains a two-bedroom apartment attached to the Eastern side of the number 59.

59 is a one-storey and attic building with dormer windows in the attic and a single storey rear extension. It is split into three two-bedrooms apartments, with one in the rear extension.

The property boasts over a total site area of over 1,000 square metres with a gross internal area of 262 square metres.

The buildings are of granite stone construction with pitched and slated roofs.

However, it does contain a spacey external garden ground which is enclosed by traditional stone walls which lead onto the residential estate close to the coast.

Fancy Fraserburgh?

The location of Fraserburgh will also come as a boon to potential buyers.

The site is in a lovely corner location at the north end of

Castle Street at its junction with Bath Street, Barrowgate Road and Quarry

Street.

Would-be residents would also have direct access to the coast and to the town centre, which is only a 15 minute walk away with short road links to Both Aberdeen and Peterhead via the A90 trunk road.

Interested parties are encouraged to get in contact with Aberdeenshire council on email at estates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or on phone at 01467 469261.