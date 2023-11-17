Ross Noble: Comedy star brings Jibber Jabber Jamboree to Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ross Noble: Comedy star brings Jibber Jabber Jamboree to Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Ross Noble is bringing his tour - Jibber Jabber Jamboree, to Aberdeen's Music Hall.

By Andrew Welsh
Ross Noble jumping in the air
Ross Noble who is playing the Music Hall. Picture by John McMurtrie.

One of the most talented stand-ups around, Ross Noble is having a mischievous dig at his peers on his latest tour.

His 21st solo tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree is headed to Aberdeen, and it is the follow-up to 2020-21’s Humournoid.  The Geordie surrealist performs in front of a typically outlandish stage set, as he explains.

“The last one, the Humournoid one, that was a giant version of my head that opened up and had all LED wires and stuff in it, but this one I’ve gone for…the set looks like if you imagined a ruined temple but with my head and monkey gods with my head there, that’s what it is,” he rambles.

“And it’s got a load of vines that grow at the start of the show – as I walk on stage the whole thing grows. And then I never mention it for the rest of the show – and I’ve been doing that for years.

Ross Noble who is bringing his show to aberdeen
Jibber Jabber Jamboree is the follow-up to Humournoid. Picture supplied by Andrew Welsh/Ross Noble.

“It’s one of those things where, like if I go and see a show, it just sort of gives a nice sense of place. I love it and people are cottoning on to it now, but I used to get reviews that just went, ‘Well he had a giant castle on stage and he never mentioned it’.

“And you go, ‘Well, yeah, that’s the point!’ It’s, like, a bit Spinal Tap, isn’t it?”

Making things interesting

Setting off on a deadpan detour, the 47-year-old outlines how comedians slacking on their props need to up their game.

“You go and see stand-up and a lot of the times it’s basically just somebody with a stool, with a glass of water on stage, just holding a microphone,” he says.

“And I just think, come on, we’re in a big fancy theatre, let’s make this a bit interesting. It always makes me laugh that when you see stand-ups and they’ve got a glass of water on the stage and I just sort of think, ‘You’re only on for a couple of hours – what, you can’t go for that long without having a glass of water?’

“Before I turned 18 I don’t think I ever drank water. I don’t think it was ever a thing – we had cordial and a bit of juice.

“I just think it’s a bit odd when you go and see a stand-up and they tell a joke and then they stop and they take a glass of water, and you go, ‘Was that hard on your throat, was it, telling us about that?'”

Ross Noble with his head popping through a green stage dressing
Ross Noble’s 21st solo stand-up tour is coming to Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Supplied by Andrew Welsh/Ross Noble,

Feted for his psychedelic stream of consciousness and trademark anecdotal juggling, reviews of Jibber Jabber Jamboree, which started in late-October, have stressed it’s quintessential Noble all the way.

Pointing out that heckling and conversations with his audience are always a big part of the funnyman’s routine, one critic noted that despite hilarious bouts of unbridled randomness, a recent epic show sagged for a spell due to the crumbs that theatregoers gave him to work with.

It seems, however, that freewheeler Ross turned it round – even if he ended up asking himself if his edgy material would finally get him “cancelled”, so close did he tread to the line of acceptability.

A unique talent

Death-defying comedic antics have marked Noble out as a unique talent since awards recognition started coming his way in the wake of his Edinburgh Fringe shows Laser Boy and Chickenmaster almost 25 years ago.

The big theatre tours have followed on a regular basis for the Australia-based star ever since, with only a bushfire that consumed his former home near Melbourne and the pandemic serving to hamper his triumphant UK returns.

Describing what lies in store for fans attending the upcoming show at the Music Hall on Thursday, he goes off on another of his self-parodying tangents.

Ross Noble on stage
Ross Noble says his show will be a “playful experience” for the audience. Picture. supplied by Andrew Welsh/Ross Noble.

“It will be a playful experience for young and old,” says Ross.
“Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on – magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight.

“I haven’t thought that through. That’s what people can expect – razor-sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

Reflecting on his touring exploits over the past quarter of a century, the father of two reckons it’s “bizarre” how his audiences seem to be growing younger.

‘One of those crazy things’

“It’s one of those crazy things – there’s people who came to see me when they were, like, just gone to university who are now bringing along their kids,” he proclaims.

“But I think with my stuff it’s one of them things where…I came up with a joke on the stage where I adlibbed one night, which was basically the young people got half of the joke and the old people got the other half – nobody got all of it.

“I said, ‘I went to a live Wild West show the other night. I was absolutely furious, Roy Rogers came in on his horse and there was no trigger warning’.

“That’s a great joke, right? You need to know what a trigger warning is, which the young people do, and then you need to know that Roy Rogers’ horse was called Trigger.

“There was a small smattering of people that were like, ‘That’s very good that’, and you could see them explaining it, and then one bloke went, ‘Hang on, wasn’t that the Lone Ranger?’

“No, that was Silver! So the rest of the show was basically an argument about whether the Lone Ranger rode Trigger or Silver.”

The Music Hall hosts Ross Noble on November 23. To book go to rossnoble.com or aberdeenperformingarts.com

Ross Noble who is coming to Aberdeen
Ross Noble. Picture by Andy Hollingworth.

More from Lifestyle

Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?
Elaine Farquharson-Black in front of a wall with the Aberdeen FC badge on it
New Dons community trust chief on how Aberdeen Football Club is tackling poverty
Which Christmas market are you visiting? Image: DC Thomson.
11 Christmas markets to visit - from Aberdeen Christmas Village to Oban Winter Festival
Graham Sutherland. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory's The…
A beginners climbing session awaits. Image: Shutterstock.
5 things to do this weekend: Winter workshops, ice skating and laughter yoga
A site has been chosen for the new broch in Caithness. Image Bob Marshall
Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in…
AA figures show call-outs to pothole-related breakdowns are at near-record levels (Yui Mok/PA)
PM pledges to tackle ‘scourge of potholes’ with £8.3bn fund
Concerns have been raised about the Government’s flagship New Hospitals Programme (PA)
MPs have ‘no confidence’ in promises made about new hospital programme
Air cleaning devices were put forward as a way of stopping the spread of Covid-19 when the pandemic started in 2020 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Air cleaning systems will not stop people getting ill, study finds
Menopause usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55, with symptoms sometimes lasting for years (PA)
Menopausal women could be offered behavioural therapy to ease symptoms