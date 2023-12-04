Why Brodie Countryfare is your one-stop festive destination

As the festive season approaches, Brodie Countryfare invites you to immerse yourself in the joy of Christmas with a unique blend of late-night shopping, delectable dining and a wonderful festive atmosphere. The doors are open for a Christmas experience like no other, making it the ultimate destination for your holiday shopping and celebrations.

Enjoy late night shopping and high tea

Make the most of the season with Brodie Countryfare’s extended hours of late-night shopping every Thursday till Christmas plus Wednesday December 13 and 20. Whether you’re seeking the perfect gift or just want to soak in the festive ambiance, on these evenings the restaurant will be serving the full menu until 6.30pm offering a delightful dining experience, and the shop will close at 7pm.

For those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their visit, the high tea is a must. Try out a selection of freshly prepared scrumptious treats while planning your Christmas shopping or simply unwinding in the cosy atmosphere.

Culinary delights

Brodie Countryfare takes pride in offering an array of culinary delights during the holiday season. Treat yourself to the traditional Christmas lunch in the restaurant, featuring a mouthwatering turkey dinner with all the trimmings and festive desserts. Afternoon teas are served daily from 2:30pm and take on a festive twist, providing a delightful break during your shopping spree.

Explore the tastes of the season with special tastings in the foodhall on December 2/3 and 9/10. From Highland Fine Cheeses to Black Thistle Gin and Angels Nectar, Cairngorm Gin, Shortbread House of Edinburgh and Belhaven Smokehouse, the selection of local and premium products will tantalise your taste buds.

Hampers for every occasion

Looking for the perfect gift for someone who has everything? Hampers are a big hit during the festive season. Choose from Brodie Countryfare’s curated selection online or step into the store to create your bespoke hamper filled with all the goodies you can imagine. With an extensive range of ready-made hampers available in-store too, catering to all price ranges, you’re sure to find the ideal gift for your loved ones.

Festive atmosphere

Brodie Countryfare is committed to making your shopping experience truly magical. Head along for enchanting performances by Dyke Church Choir on December 17 at 3pm and Dyke Primary School carol singers on December 20 at 10am. Let the spirit of Christmas surround you as you explore the store filled with festive cheer.

Perfect gifts for all

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list at Brodie Countryfare. From elegant Fairfax & Favor boots and stunning bags for women to charming stocking fillers, party dresses and an extensive collection of Christmas decorations, Brodie’s have it all. Unearth a treasure trove of gifts that will bring joy to your loved ones this Christmas.

Deli delights

The Deli at Brodie offers a mouthwatering selection of the finest cheeses sourced from the best producers Scotland has to offer – ideal for creating the perfect cheese board for Christmas day or if you’re planning to create a gourmet charcuterie board.

There’s also a huge selection of chutneys, biscuits and crackers to complement every cheese, plus a delicious selection of cold meats, olives, homemade pies, sausage rolls, scotch eggs, coleslaw and salads all made fresh by the kitchen team.

You can even enjoy a taste of Brodie at home with a freshly prepared turkey dinner ready to buy from the foodhall. Expertly prepared and ready to heat it allows you to savour the flavours of the season hassle-free.

So, no more trekking from shop to shop, Brodie Countryfare has it all! It is your go-to destination for a Christmas day out and the perfect festive shopping destination.

Head along to Brodie Countryfare or visit the website to plan your day and unwrap the magic of Christmas.