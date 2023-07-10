The View head to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The View head to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this December

The Dundee rockers will perform at the arena on Saturday, December 16.

By Cameron Roy
The View will be coming to Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: The View.
Dundee rock band The View have announced additional dates to their UK tour – with a show scheduled in Aberdeen.

The View – Kyle Falconer, Pete Reilly and Kieren Webster – will perform at the city’s P&J Live area on Saturday, December 16.

They initially announced a 17-date tour through England and Wales to celebrate the August release of their new album Exorcism of Youth.

The Dryburgh trio announced four Scottish gigs on Monday morning.

The band will also perform at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, Kilmarnock’s Grand Hall and Dundee’s Caird Hall.

The View continues comeback in Aberdeen

The band has been orchestrating a comeback since returning from a five-year hiatus which began in 2017.

Last July, The View announced they were making new music and performed a comeback gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow in December.

However, the comeback has had a few difficulties after the band were forced to cancel a show in London earlier this year after footage of a bust-up between Falconer and Webster went viral.

After brushing off the incident as a “brotherly bust-up”, the group has spent the summer performing in festivals across the UK.

The View performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Trnsmt in Glasgow. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

Now the Same Jeans stars hope to continue their return after performing on the main stage at Trnsmt festival in Glasgow Green over the weekend.

Tickets for the show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14.

