The View head to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this December

Dundee rock band The View have announced additional dates to their UK tour – with a show scheduled in Aberdeen.

The View – Kyle Falconer, Pete Reilly and Kieren Webster – will perform at the city’s P&J Live area on Saturday, December 16.

They initially announced a 17-date tour through England and Wales to celebrate the August release of their new album Exorcism of Youth.

The Dryburgh trio announced four Scottish gigs on Monday morning.

Told yous lot to hang on a wee bit longer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pre-order Exorcism of Youth for access to pre-sale tickets, which go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 12th July, right here: https://t.co/aPXwmoqpAj Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 14th July. #TVAOF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FqFNHTNu53 — The View (@viewofficial) July 10, 2023

The band will also perform at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, Kilmarnock’s Grand Hall and Dundee’s Caird Hall.

The View continues comeback in Aberdeen

The band has been orchestrating a comeback since returning from a five-year hiatus which began in 2017.

Last July, The View announced they were making new music and performed a comeback gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow in December.

However, the comeback has had a few difficulties after the band were forced to cancel a show in London earlier this year after footage of a bust-up between Falconer and Webster went viral.

After brushing off the incident as a “brotherly bust-up”, the group has spent the summer performing in festivals across the UK.

Now the Same Jeans stars hope to continue their return after performing on the main stage at Trnsmt festival in Glasgow Green over the weekend.

Tickets for the show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14.