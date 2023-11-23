Girls Aloud: When popstars made Aberdeen debut at Free at the Dee 2003

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Girls Aloud: When popstars made Aberdeen debut at Free at the Dee 2003

It'll be third time lucky for Girls Aloud when they return to Aberdeen next year for their 21st anniversary tour. Were you at their rapturous city gigs in 2003 and 2007?

By Kirstie Waterston
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

When Girls Aloud made their Aberdeen debut in 2003, in the infancy of their pop career, fans and critics alike predicted bigger things to come.

Now, 20 years on, after a stratospheric rise to fame, the group are to bring their pop hits back to the Granite City for the third time.

Girls Aloud thrilled Aberdeen fans when they played the popular Free At The Dee outdoor concert in Duthie Park in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

Girls Aloud – consisting of Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy and Nicola Roberts – will return to Aberdeen for their 21st anniversary celebrations next year.

The band said the huge arena tour is a tribute to bandmate Sarah Harding who sadly died of breast cancer aged only 39 two years ago.

Girls Aloud made Aberdeen debut at Free at the Dee in 2003

It’s been 16 years since one of Britain’s most successful girl bands appeared in the north-east at the peak of their pop domination.

The girls kicked off the Scottish leg of their The Greatest Hits Tour in Aberdeen on May 15 2007.

But it wasn’t the group’s first visit to the city, Girls Aloud played Aberdeen in 2003 as a freshly-minted girl band.

The made-for-TV pop act Girls Aloud landed the coveted Christmas number one in 2002 – just a month after they were formed. Image: PA/Polydor Records

The band were one of the few runaway successes from the painful tsunami of noughties TV talent shows that dominated Saturday night telly.

Girls Aloud were part of a spectacular bill of reality show stars including Liberty X, Girls Aloud, David Sneddon, Darius and Lisa Scott-Lee.

And it’s testament to their talent and archive of hits that two decades later they can still fill arenas.

It was a slightly less glam setting for their inaugural Aberdeen gig.

Kimberley Walsh at Free at the Dee in August 2003. Image: DC Thomson

Around 40,000 revellers turned out on a typically wet and cold day for the open-air Free and the Dee at Duthie Park.

But their spirits weren’t dampened, and Girls Aloud stole the show.

Girls Aloud – Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts – sang their three hit singles to date.

The band attracted glowing reviews for their stage presence and slick performance.

The girls enjoyed a pitstop ahead of their Free at the Dee gig. Image: DC Thomson

And they were just as complimentary about the fans, Nadine said: “We couldn’t believe the fans – it was a brilliant atmosphere. It’s our first time in Aberdeen together as a band.

“The crowds up here are amazing – there’s nothing better.”

Girls made dramatic entrance in Granite City

But it would be another four years before Girls Aloud returned to the city.

This time their concert was upgraded from a free gig at a rainy park, to a headline tour at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

Girls Aloud at the AECC in May 2007. Image: DC Thomson

A few years on from their early days, the girls were more polished, and their “sultry” outfits were as much a talking point as their discography.

The Evening Express review said the band members made “a dramatic entrance on to the stage as they were lowered from a suspended platform high above the audience”.

The popstrels were dressed in different interpretations of LA-style – obviously with impressive gold glittery boots – and strutted their stuff to one of their best-known hits, Something Kinda Ooh.

Act one included Wake Me Up, a cover of Aerosmith’s Walk This Way and concluded with Jump (For My Love).

Girls Aloud suspended on a bright pink sofa at the AECC in 2007. Image: DC Thomson

By now the audience of 4,400 was well and truly warmed up, and in the mood for dancing.

Girls’ ‘seamless performance’ received ‘rapturous welcome’

Clearly feeling the heat, the band made a swift outfit change and donned 1980s Dirty Dancing-inspired hot pants to perform No Good Advice and Long Hot Summer.

And to keep things interesting, the girls sang their next hit Whole Lot of History on a bright pink sofa suspended from the roof, before taking the keen audience through a medley of Dirty Dancing classics.

A glammed -up Nadile Coyle met competition winners ahead of the concert in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The girls followed with their debut single Sound of the Underground, followed by After Life Got Cold and Graffiti My Soul.

Things got up tempo again for a rousing finale of fan-favourite Love Machine and an encore of Biology.

It was only their second gig in a 22-date tour, but the Evening Express reviewer said they “executed it seamlessly and Aberdeen gave their seamless performance a rapturous welcome”.

This young fan looked thrilled to meet her pop idols. Image: DC Thomson

The girls did a meet-and-greet for competition winners ahead of the performance, and Nadine – clearly a fan of Aberdeen – again told revellers “she really liked the city”.

And added that “she was especially glad the sun had been shining during their visit”.

With a date set for June 4 next year, there’s at least a small chance the sun will be shining for the girls again.

There was a queue for autographs at the AECC. Image: DC Thomson

More from Past Times

Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
Benbecula dress historian finds out what it's like to walk in Bonnie Prince Charlie's…
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day, 1976: What it was like on day nine of Renee MacRae…
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Bombsites, bars and bulb-planting - November days gone by in Aberdeen
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day: How Aberdonians celebrated the first Armistice in 1918
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
William Carnie: The Kintore farmer's son killed in one of WW1's most daring tank…
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
275 years of war & remembrance in the north and north-east
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
How Inverness-born sculptor faced the wrath of WW2 veterans over his Bomber Command national…
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
Ron Yeats was the Aberdeen colossus who transformed the culture at Anfield with Bill…
Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola at on stage at Free at the Dee in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Reminiscing about days gone by in the parish of Dyce

Conversation