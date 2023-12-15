Derek Adams aiming for Ross County to cut gap on Premiership top half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams aiming for Ross County to cut gap on Premiership top half

The Staggies have the chance to leapfrog Dundee with a victory over Tony Docherty's side at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Derek Adams sees the visit of Dundee as another opportunity to make further gains on the Premiership top half.

The Staggies sit in eighth position, with a victory over the Dark Blues enough for them to leapfrog their opponents who are a point ahead of them at present.

Although County are six points behind sixth-placed Hearts, Adams has been heartened by his recently-inherited players’ desire to put pressure on the teams above them since he took charge last month.

He said: “We’re striving to close the gap between ourselves and the teams in the top six, we’ve done that so far.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“We’ve taken seven out of nine points at home and this is another Saturday game where we have the potential to move forward.

“I’m always confident in the players’ ability to bounce back. We’ve got a group who want to do well and succeed.

“We showed that in the Motherwell game where we played ever so well to get the three goals and the three points against a team close to us in the table.

“We’re just looking at the next game and trying to push on. Look at Kilmarnock managing to beat Celtic – it’s a really tough league – and we took a point from Kilmarnock.

“I’m still assessing the squad but the players have managed to work ever so hard so far.”

Staggies aiming to continue strong home form

Adams expects a tough challenge against Tony Docherty’s side, who have impressed since winning promotion back to the top flight.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

The Staggies boss has urged his side to make the most of home advantage, having been undefeated in three Dingwall fixtures since he replaced Malky Mackay in the dugout.

He added: “Going into this game, we’re up against a Dundee team that has done well this season since getting promoted.

“I watched Dundee against Motherwell in the 3-3 game and they’ve done very well. They were unfortunate not to get something from Ibrox.

“We’re at home again – and we’ve done really well at home.

“We’ve got to do as we have done in previous matches and take the game to the opposition.

“Last weekend against St Mirren, we didn’t do so well in the game but could have still taken something from it.”

County have Will Nightingale back from suspension, while Eamonn Brophy and Jay Henderson have had a full week of training having returned to the bench for last weekend’s 2-0 loss to St Mirren.

Teenage defender Dylan Smith will miss out after suffering an ankle injury against the Buddies, with Adams revealing he will undergo a scan to determine the extent of it.

Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: Shutterstock.

Adams added: “We don’t have a timeline at this moment in time.

“He’s going to go for a scan this week to find out the extent of the ankle injury.

“It’s one that he’s had before, so we want to really make sure we find out what’s wrong with him.”

