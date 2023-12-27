Get a new look for the new year with the Duncan and Todd Opticians sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Get a new look for the new year with the Duncan and Todd Opticians sale

You really can’t have too many pairs of glasses!

In partnership with Duncan and Todd
headshot of woman modeling frames from Duncan and Todd opticians sale
Get up to 50% off stylish frames in the Duncan and Todd sale.

The Duncan and Todd Opticians sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up your favourite frame at a discounted price!

From December 27 2023 Duncan and Todd Opticians is offering up to 50% off a variety of frames, including popular designer names.

This sale encompasses the brand’s most extensive selection of discounted frames yet and is available at all Duncan and Todd branches, including Douglas Dickie in Mannofield, Aberdeen.

Shop a new look with the Duncan and Todd Opticians sale

Stepping into the new year marks a fantastic opportunity for a style refresh and what better way to do so than with a brand-new pair of glasses!

With a wide range of frames to choose from in the sale, the dedicated experts at Duncan and Todd Opticians are ready to guide you in discovering the perfect frames that resonate with your individuality.

Whether you prefer classic elegance, modern trends or a bold statement piece, you will be sure to find your new favourite frame.

A new pair of glasses is a distinct way to express your own unique style and make a statement – no matter your face shape, personality or lifestyle!

Why build an eyewear wardrobe?

profile of woman modeling frames from Duncan and Todd opticians sale
It’s great to have a backup pair in case you damage or lose your glasses.

The prospect of owning multiple pairs of glasses may seem extravagant, but practicality meets style in an eyewear wardrobe.

Consider these four compelling reasons to explore the diverse offerings of Duncan and Todd Opticians.

Have a backup (or several!): Accidents happen and having a backup pair is a sensible precaution, especially for those with busy lifestyles or frequent travellers.

A pair for the different leads of life: Tailor your eyewear to different activities, whether it’s driving, working in the office, enjoying sports or nights out with friends.

Your eyes need sun protection too: Invest in sunglasses that offer UV protection to shield your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays and winter glares, combining fashion with essential eye care.

Fashion versatility: Eyewear is not just a necessity, it’s a fashion accessory. Like your wardrobe, having a variety of frames allows you to express your unique style and personality.

Duncan and Todd Opticians’ sale is more than a chance to acquire frames at unbeatable prices—it’s an opportunity to elevate your style, express your personality and care for your eyes.

Head to your nearest Duncan and Todd Opticians to shop its largest sale ever! Seize the moment, redefine your look and start the new year with unparalleled style and vision.

Shop the sale at all Duncan and Todd stores across Scotland beginning December 27 2023 and get up to 50% off stylish frames! (T&Cs Apply).

More from Lifestyle

Transport Secretary Mark Harper having a ride in a self-driving car (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Self-driving cars will be on UK roads in 2026, says Transport Secretary
Get up to 50% off stylish frames in the Duncan and Todd sale.
The 8 highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023
Patients involved in the ACE-CF trial are asked to take their vitals – such as lung function – daily, with devices connected to the Breathe RM app via bluetooth.
AI-powered app could be ‘revolutionary’ for cystic fibrosis patients
Parking charges at hospitals are a tax on caring, the Lib Dems said (PA)
Car parking fees at hospitals soar by 50% in a year, figures show
Get up to 50% off stylish frames in the Duncan and Todd sale.
Braemar house that starred in Christmas film for sale at over £550k   
Get up to 50% off stylish frames in the Duncan and Todd sale.
9 food and drink spaces that opened in the Highlands and Islands in 2023
Get up to 50% off stylish frames in the Duncan and Todd sale.
The top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the Highlands
Three bottles of Burnside Brewery Beer, with one red coloured beer poured out into a glass.
Burnside Brewery: Why you should drink these Laurencekirk beers
Drivers are being hit with an average of nearly 36,000 parking tickets a day by private companies in Britain, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Drivers handed nearly 36,000 parking tickets a day by private firms
Breakdowns caused by animals getting inside vehicles have reached record levels, new figures suggest (Alamy/PA)
Animals causing record numbers of car breakdowns