Get a new look for the new year with the Duncan and Todd Opticians sale

The Duncan and Todd Opticians sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up your favourite frame at a discounted price!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

From December 27 2023 Duncan and Todd Opticians is offering up to 50% off a variety of frames, including popular designer names.

This sale encompasses the brand’s most extensive selection of discounted frames yet and is available at all Duncan and Todd branches, including Douglas Dickie in Mannofield, Aberdeen.

Shop a new look with the Duncan and Todd Opticians sale

Stepping into the new year marks a fantastic opportunity for a style refresh and what better way to do so than with a brand-new pair of glasses!

With a wide range of frames to choose from in the sale, the dedicated experts at Duncan and Todd Opticians are ready to guide you in discovering the perfect frames that resonate with your individuality.

Whether you prefer classic elegance, modern trends or a bold statement piece, you will be sure to find your new favourite frame.

A new pair of glasses is a distinct way to express your own unique style and make a statement – no matter your face shape, personality or lifestyle!

Why build an eyewear wardrobe?

The prospect of owning multiple pairs of glasses may seem extravagant, but practicality meets style in an eyewear wardrobe.

Consider these four compelling reasons to explore the diverse offerings of Duncan and Todd Opticians.

Have a backup (or several!): Accidents happen and having a backup pair is a sensible precaution, especially for those with busy lifestyles or frequent travellers.

A pair for the different leads of life: Tailor your eyewear to different activities, whether it’s driving, working in the office, enjoying sports or nights out with friends.

Your eyes need sun protection too: Invest in sunglasses that offer UV protection to shield your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays and winter glares, combining fashion with essential eye care.

Fashion versatility: Eyewear is not just a necessity, it’s a fashion accessory. Like your wardrobe, having a variety of frames allows you to express your unique style and personality.

Duncan and Todd Opticians’ sale is more than a chance to acquire frames at unbeatable prices—it’s an opportunity to elevate your style, express your personality and care for your eyes.

Head to your nearest Duncan and Todd Opticians to shop its largest sale ever! Seize the moment, redefine your look and start the new year with unparalleled style and vision.

Shop the sale at all Duncan and Todd stores across Scotland beginning December 27 2023 and get up to 50% off stylish frames! (T&Cs Apply).