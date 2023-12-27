Man charged after Christmas Eve crash on A82 that left seven in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged after Christmas Eve crash on A82 that left seven in hospital

The two-car crash took place near Invergloy on Sunday evening.

By Ellie Milne
A82 at Invergloy, where an accident led to seven people being taken to hospital on Christmas Eve.
Seven people were taken to hospital following a Christmas Eve crash at Invergloy on the A82. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been charged following a crash on the A82 that left seven people in hospital on Christmas Eve.

The incident took place on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road near Invergloy at about 5pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene, north of the Commando Memorial, and seven people were taken to Bedford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

Two children, aged 15 and six, were transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with the A82 crash.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Appeal for witnesses of Christmas Eve A82 crash

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and are asking any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to a driver who was being overtaken at the time of the crash.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident number 2260 of December 24.

