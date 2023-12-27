Man charged after Christmas Eve crash on A82 that left seven in hospital

A man has been charged following a crash on the A82 that left seven people in hospital on Christmas Eve.

The incident took place on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road near Invergloy at about 5pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene, north of the Commando Memorial, and seven people were taken to Bedford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

Two children, aged 15 and six, were transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with the A82 crash.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Appeal for witnesses of Christmas Eve A82 crash

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and are asking any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to a driver who was being overtaken at the time of the crash.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident number 2260 of December 24.