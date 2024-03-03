Isle of Lewis horror author rates Applecross as the perfect zombie getaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isle of Lewis horror author rates Applecross as the perfect zombie getaway

Christopher Artinian - who has just published his 40th book - was left inspired after visiting Applecross with his wife on holiday.

Christopher Artinian in a post-apocalyptic Applecross with a zombie girl and two of Christopher's books including The End of Everything.
Christopher Artinian based his post-apocalyptic zombie series in the Applecross area. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

When holidaying, it is unusual to wonder if the place you visit would make a good post-apocalyptic zombie escape.

Usually it is the remarkable view, the quality of food or the friendliness of the locals that captures our imagination and brains.

While the picturesque Applecross on the NC500 certainly has its skeletons, it is often sold to tourists as a haven, a getaway from life’s busyness and clutter.

It is rarely sold as the perfect zombie-free escape.

But author Christopher Artinian has made a career doing just that after a string of visits inspired a whole series of horror.

Applecross sign coming into the town.
Chris said Applecross seemed like the perfect place to base his character’s safe haven. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Why Applecross?

His book series called Safe Haven is based in a world where a virus turns the dead into “savage predators”.

The first book, Safe Haven: Rise of the Rams, starts with two main characters, Mike Fletcher and his sister Emma.

The siblings live in Leeds but flee to find their gran in north-west Scotland and start afresh.

In the fourth book, a character called Ren is introduced who gets her own series in the award-winning sister series The End of Everything.

Walkers on the sand of Applecross Bay with the village beyond.
Chris said Applecross is the perfect spot to be self-sufficient with wooded areas and the sea. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inspired by his holidays with his wife Tina to the Wester Ross town, Chris said he never mentions Applecross by name in his books but admitted: “That’s where I set up their little life and slice of post-apocalyptic safety.

“It came about because we used to holiday in the area and we fell in love with it.

“It’s an area that’s so rich in many things.

“Primarily, it’s quite cut off. When you’re talking about the dangers of what can occur in an apocalypse, with a much lower population, you’re going to have far fewer dangers.

“It’s a perfect place to be self-sufficient. You have what the sea can provide as well… you’ve got woods where you can go foraging. It was just the perfect area.”

Christopher Artinian on a beach on the Isle of Lewis.
Christopher Artinian celebrates each release with a bottle of champagne.

Published nine books in one year

A big reader of horror, when Chris started writing in 2017, he decided to stick with what he knew.

After two years of writing and releasing six books, he made himself an ultimatum: to quit his job in security and give his all to writing.

That year, Chris published nine books and worked tirelessly seven days a week.

Since then he has cut it down to a six-day working week and releases a mere six novels most years. But for Chris, it never feels like work.

Safe Haven: Realm of the Raiders by Christopher Artinian
Chris said writing six days a week is a dream come true. Image: Christopher Artinian

“It’s not a hardship, I really love what I do,” he said.

“As far as the quality of life goes, as far as everything goes, I’m much happier.

“It’s just become part of my life now. I mean, I bring a book out every two months.

“When I release a book I have a bottle of champagne, which is one of the reasons I release so many because I really like champagne.”

Why do his books make grown men cry?

For a horror writer, Chris’s love for rock music might seem fitting – his passion for jazz and classical music aside.

But his emotional approach to writing by really getting in the character’s heads – and the response it provokes – has left many reeling.

And some readers have made sure to convey their shock to him about it.

Chris said he remembers receiving a funny email from a reader who worked on a building site who had not been expecting to break down on his lunch hour while reading one of his books.

But as an author, he is no different.

One of the more awkward times it happened was when some workmen came round to fit their central heating.

Christopher Artinian
Christopher Artinian near his home on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Christopher Artinian.

Chris said: “I came out of my office and I was literally in floods of tears.

“I got some very, very strange looks from these very burly workmen.

Chris added: “I don’t see it as a disadvantage getting so emotional. I’m really, really tied up in the characters.

“I like tapping into the emotional lines in the story. If I can convey that on a page and actually get an emotional response, then I can’t wish for any better compliment when somebody is reading my books.”

The End of Everything book 13 cover with three people looking at a building in a blood red light.
The End of Everything book 13 was released on February 28. Image: Christopher Artinian.

Worldwide audience still growing

Chris has just published his 40th book in seven years and is marking it with a bottle of champagne and a holiday to Applecross.

While he is not convinced there is a “huge audience for horror” on the Isle of Lewis, where he and his wife now live, there are a few people on the island who read his books, and also readers across the UK, America, Australia, Europe and even a few in Japan.

Chris added: “And the story is still growing and the audience is still growing which is brilliant.

“It came out seven years ago, and people are still wanting to read it and that’s pretty humbling.”

Christopher Artinian’s 13th book in the The End of Everything series was released on February 28. 

Conversation