Isle of Lewis horror author rates Applecross as the perfect zombie getaway

When holidaying, it is unusual to wonder if the place you visit would make a good post-apocalyptic zombie escape.

Usually it is the remarkable view, the quality of food or the friendliness of the locals that captures our imagination and brains.

While the picturesque Applecross on the NC500 certainly has its skeletons, it is often sold to tourists as a haven, a getaway from life’s busyness and clutter.

It is rarely sold as the perfect zombie-free escape.

But author Christopher Artinian has made a career doing just that after a string of visits inspired a whole series of horror.

Why Applecross?

His book series called Safe Haven is based in a world where a virus turns the dead into “savage predators”.

The first book, Safe Haven: Rise of the Rams, starts with two main characters, Mike Fletcher and his sister Emma.

The siblings live in Leeds but flee to find their gran in north-west Scotland and start afresh.

In the fourth book, a character called Ren is introduced who gets her own series in the award-winning sister series The End of Everything.

Inspired by his holidays with his wife Tina to the Wester Ross town, Chris said he never mentions Applecross by name in his books but admitted: “That’s where I set up their little life and slice of post-apocalyptic safety.

“It came about because we used to holiday in the area and we fell in love with it.

“It’s an area that’s so rich in many things.

“Primarily, it’s quite cut off. When you’re talking about the dangers of what can occur in an apocalypse, with a much lower population, you’re going to have far fewer dangers.

“It’s a perfect place to be self-sufficient. You have what the sea can provide as well… you’ve got woods where you can go foraging. It was just the perfect area.”

Published nine books in one year

A big reader of horror, when Chris started writing in 2017, he decided to stick with what he knew.

After two years of writing and releasing six books, he made himself an ultimatum: to quit his job in security and give his all to writing.

That year, Chris published nine books and worked tirelessly seven days a week.

Since then he has cut it down to a six-day working week and releases a mere six novels most years. But for Chris, it never feels like work.

“It’s not a hardship, I really love what I do,” he said.

“As far as the quality of life goes, as far as everything goes, I’m much happier.

“It’s just become part of my life now. I mean, I bring a book out every two months.

“When I release a book I have a bottle of champagne, which is one of the reasons I release so many because I really like champagne.”

Why do his books make grown men cry?

For a horror writer, Chris’s love for rock music might seem fitting – his passion for jazz and classical music aside.

But his emotional approach to writing by really getting in the character’s heads – and the response it provokes – has left many reeling.

And some readers have made sure to convey their shock to him about it.

Chris said he remembers receiving a funny email from a reader who worked on a building site who had not been expecting to break down on his lunch hour while reading one of his books.

But as an author, he is no different.

One of the more awkward times it happened was when some workmen came round to fit their central heating.

Chris said: “I came out of my office and I was literally in floods of tears.

“I got some very, very strange looks from these very burly workmen.

Chris added: “I don’t see it as a disadvantage getting so emotional. I’m really, really tied up in the characters.

“I like tapping into the emotional lines in the story. If I can convey that on a page and actually get an emotional response, then I can’t wish for any better compliment when somebody is reading my books.”

Worldwide audience still growing

Chris has just published his 40th book in seven years and is marking it with a bottle of champagne and a holiday to Applecross.

While he is not convinced there is a “huge audience for horror” on the Isle of Lewis, where he and his wife now live, there are a few people on the island who read his books, and also readers across the UK, America, Australia, Europe and even a few in Japan.

Chris added: “And the story is still growing and the audience is still growing which is brilliant.

“It came out seven years ago, and people are still wanting to read it and that’s pretty humbling.”

Christopher Artinian’s 13th book in the The End of Everything series was released on February 28.