Costa del Aberdeen: Sauna brings the heat to Aberdeen Beach

Laid back, happy go lucky and with a ‘let’s look on the bright side’ outlook on life, Debbie Thornton is a positive ball of energy who never fails to bring joy, laughter and kindness to any situation.

And now her sunny disposition is radiating throughout the community via Seabiscuit sauna, the wood fired mobile sauna she’s opened at the Footdee end of Aberdeen Beach.

Describing herself as a ‘proud Aberdeen quine’ who grew up just a short walk from the beach in Urquhart Street, the effervescent 48-year-old first discovered the therapeutic benefits of saunas a few years ago.

“You get a great night’s sleep, you feel relaxed, and you can have a good chat in the sauna,” laughs Debbie who lives in Pitmedden.

“It’s escapism and the endorphins you get make you feel amazing afterwards.”

Ill health inspires wellness journey

Although Debbie is a vision of health and happiness, it was a gruelling battle with her health that led her to opening the sauna.

“I got really ill with my gall bladder and that is what started my wellness journey,” says Debbie.

“I spent about three years going back and forward to the doctor but nobody could work out what was wrong with me.”

It was during a holiday in Barcelona when Debbie became extremely unwell.

“At the time, I was experiencing pain underneath my right breast and above my ribcage and I had also lost quite a lot of weight as I’d went from a healthy nine stone down to an unhealthy seven stone.

“So I ended up in hospital in Barcelona and they gave me an ultrasound on my tummy and told me that my gall bladder needed to be removed.”

Overcoming struggles

Back home, Debbie underwent emergency surgery to have her gall bladder removed.

“After I got it removed I could hardly eat, even one strawberry was a struggle,” says Debbie.

“It took me a good six to eight months to recover.

“I still can’t eat a full meal now so I eat little and often.

“And what I eat I make sure it’s of good nutritional value.”

Changing direction in life

The health scare inspired Debbie to take her life in a new direction as she left her career in hair and beauty and began to work in the kitchen at Bonobo, a vegan cafe in the heart of the city centre.

“I loved working in the kitchen at Bonobo, it was amazing,” says Debbie.

“I used to organise various workshops to show people how to veganise different foods which was fantastic as I met hundreds of different people with food intolerances and allergies.”

Life then threw Debbie another curve ball when Bonobo closed last year due to dropping sales and rising costs.

“When Bonobo closed it felt like a death,” says Debbie.

“I was in a grieving process as my heart was in Bonobo and I loved all the team that I worked with.

“I didn’t know if I was coming or going.”

Dealing with the menopause

To make matters worse, Debbie started to go through the menopause.

“It was horrendous,” says Debbie.

“I’m renowned for my organisation skills but during the menopause I kept forgetting things and experienced brain fog.

“Being forgetful then made me a little bit angry and I’m not that person.

“I’m the laid back, happy go lucky girl who always sees the positive in life, I don’t have a negative bone in my body.”

Slowly but surely, Debbie found things that helped her to feel better.

“I started swimming in the sea at Collieston and I loved it,” says Debbie.

“So me and a few friends started an unofficial swimming club, more like a girlie get together, where we swam, ate cake, drank coffee and have a good chit chat.

“This led to us using the Haar Sauna which used to be at Aberdeen Beach before the guy who ran it moved away.

“I loved the sauna and it inspired me to open one at the beach.”

1979 rice horsebox

After searching high and low, Debbie found a horse box which she and her partner converted into a sauna.

“We found a 1979 rice horse box in London so we got someone to tow it up to Aberdeen,” says Debbie.

“It was a two-year project as I wanted it to be perfect so you can lie down, put a face mask on and forget about the world.”

Perseverance paid off as Debbie opened the sauna in January this year.

“It has been great as I’ve got swimming groups who come regularly and I also get people from all over the UK visiting,” says Debbie.

“The feedback has been so positive.”

To make the sauna experience extra special, Debbie also provides some refreshments.

“I think it’s important to keep yourself hydrated so what better way than with a fruit platter, a glass of orange or some non-alcoholic prosecco,” says Debbie.

As well as face masks and fruit platters, Debbie also does sauna whisks where leafy birch tree branch tips are used for tapping and brushing the body to increase circulation and enrich the skin with therapeutic oils and vitamins.

“The birch has medicinal properties for removing toxins,” says Debbie.

“So you whisk yourself in circular motions going up to your heart and all the properties from the plant are going to go into you and it smells amazing.”

With her health back on track and her sauna proving to be the hottest ticket in town, Debbie feels nothing but gratitude and hope for the future.

“Last year I was in quite a dark place but this year I feel like a much happier person,” says Debbie.

“I feel like my cup is a lot fuller and I can now help other people to fill their cups up so they are happier in their lives.”

For more information on Seabiscuit Sauna, check out the Instagram page @seabiscuitsauna or the Facebook page @seabiscuitsauna or phone 07788 497193 or email seabiscuitsauna2023@yahoo.com