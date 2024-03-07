Costa del Aberdeen: Sauna brings the heat to Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Costa del Aberdeen: Sauna brings the heat to Aberdeen Beach

Debbie Thornton provides face masks and fruit platters for people to enjoy in the horsebox sauna at the Footdee end of the beach.

By Rosemary Lowne
Debbie Thornton, pictured, is bringing sunshine and wellness to Aberdeen Beach via her horsebox sauna. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Debbie Thornton, pictured, is bringing sunshine and wellness to Aberdeen Beach via her horsebox sauna. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Laid back, happy go lucky and with a ‘let’s look on the bright side’ outlook on life, Debbie Thornton is a positive ball of energy who never fails to bring joy, laughter and kindness to any situation.

And now her sunny disposition is radiating throughout the community via Seabiscuit sauna, the wood fired mobile sauna she’s opened at the Footdee end of Aberdeen Beach.

Describing herself as a ‘proud Aberdeen quine’ who grew up just a short walk from the beach in Urquhart Street, the effervescent 48-year-old first discovered the therapeutic benefits of saunas a few years ago.

“You get a great night’s sleep, you feel relaxed, and you can have a good chat in the sauna,” laughs Debbie who lives in Pitmedden.

“It’s escapism and the endorphins you get make you feel amazing afterwards.”

Debbie Thornton by her mobile sauna on Aberdeen Beach.
Debbie was inspired to open a horsebox sauna after discovering the therapeutic benefits of saunas. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Ill health inspires wellness journey

Although Debbie is a vision of health and happiness, it was a gruelling battle with her health that led her to opening the sauna.

“I got really ill with my gall bladder and that is what started my wellness journey,” says Debbie.

“I spent about three years going back and forward to the doctor but nobody could work out what was wrong with me.”

It was during a holiday in Barcelona when Debbie became extremely unwell.

“At the time, I was experiencing pain underneath my right breast and above my ribcage and I had also lost quite a lot of weight as I’d went from a healthy nine stone down to an unhealthy seven stone.

“So I ended up in hospital in Barcelona and they gave me an ultrasound on my tummy and told me that my gall bladder needed to be removed.”

Debbie Thornton has opened up a horsebox sauna at Aberdeen Beach.
Debbie says she has the best office views in the world. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Overcoming struggles

Back home, Debbie underwent emergency surgery to have her gall bladder removed.

“After I got it removed I could hardly eat, even one strawberry was a struggle,” says Debbie.

“It took me a good six to eight months to recover.

“I still can’t eat a full meal now so I eat little and often.

“And what I eat I make sure it’s of good nutritional value.”

People from all over the country have enjoyed Seabiscuit Sauna at Aberdeen Beach. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Changing direction in life

The health scare inspired Debbie to take her life in a new direction as she left her career in hair and beauty and began to work in the kitchen at Bonobo, a vegan cafe in the heart of the city centre.

“I loved working in the kitchen at Bonobo, it was amazing,” says Debbie.

“I used to organise various workshops to show people how to veganise different foods which was fantastic as I met hundreds of different people with food intolerances and allergies.”

Life then threw Debbie another curve ball when Bonobo closed last year due to dropping sales and rising costs.

“When Bonobo closed it felt like a death,” says Debbie.

“I was in a grieving process as my heart was in Bonobo and I loved all the team that I worked with.

“I didn’t know if I was coming or going.”

Debbie inside the Aberdeen beach sauna with a fruit platter.
Debbie provides fruit platters, face masks and refreshing non alcoholic drinks for people to enjoy in the sauna. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Dealing with the menopause

To make matters worse, Debbie started to go through the menopause.

“It was horrendous,” says Debbie.

“I’m renowned for my organisation skills but during the menopause I kept forgetting things and experienced brain fog.

“Being forgetful then made me a little bit angry and I’m not that person.

“I’m the laid back, happy go lucky girl who always sees the positive in life, I don’t have a negative bone in my body.”

Slowly but surely, Debbie found things that helped her to feel better.

“I started swimming in the sea at Collieston and I loved it,” says Debbie.

“So me and a few friends started an unofficial swimming club, more like a girlie get together, where we swam, ate cake, drank coffee and have a good chit chat.

“This led to us using the Haar Sauna which used to be at Aberdeen Beach before the guy who ran it moved away.

“I loved the sauna and it inspired me to open one at the beach.”

Exterior of Seabiscuit Sauna on Aberdeen Beach.
Debbie is keen for people to experience the therapeutic benefits of the sauna. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

1979 rice horsebox

After searching high and low, Debbie found a horse box which she and her partner converted into a sauna.

“We found a 1979 rice horse box in London so we got someone to tow it up to Aberdeen,” says Debbie.

“It was a two-year project as I wanted it to be perfect so you can lie down, put a face mask on and forget about the world.”

Perseverance paid off as Debbie opened the sauna in January this year.

“It has been great as I’ve got swimming groups who come regularly and I also get people from all over the UK visiting,” says Debbie.

“The feedback has been so positive.”

Debbie Thornton.
Debbie is happier and healthier than ever. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

To make the sauna experience extra special, Debbie also provides some refreshments.

“I think it’s important to keep yourself hydrated so what better way than with a fruit platter, a glass of orange or some non-alcoholic prosecco,” says Debbie.

As well as face masks and fruit platters, Debbie also does sauna whisks where leafy birch tree branch tips are used for tapping and brushing the body to increase circulation and enrich the skin with therapeutic oils and vitamins.

“The birch has medicinal properties for removing toxins,” says Debbie.

“So you whisk yourself in circular motions going up to your heart and all the properties from the plant are going to go into you and it smells amazing.”

With her health back on track and her sauna proving to be the hottest ticket in town, Debbie feels nothing but gratitude and hope for the future.

“Last year I was in quite a dark place but this year I feel like a much happier person,” says Debbie.

“I feel like my cup is a lot fuller and I can now help other people to fill their cups up so they are happier in their lives.”

Debbie Thornton.
Debbie is a ray of sunshine. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

For more information on Seabiscuit Sauna, check out the Instagram page @seabiscuitsauna or the Facebook page @seabiscuitsauna or phone 07788 497193 or email seabiscuitsauna2023@yahoo.com

Conversation