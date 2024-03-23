Prof David Wilson and Marcel Theroux team up for north of Scotland Killing Books tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prof David Wilson and Marcel Theroux team up for north of Scotland Killing Books tour

The renowned criminologist and popular author will be in partnership everywhere from Oban to Orkney this autumn.

Prof David Wilson is involved in a "Killer Books" tour this autumn. Pic: Neil Reading PR.
By Neil Drysdale

One has examined the most grisly murders in recent history, including the grievous crimes carried out by Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The other has created a series of acclaimed crime novels during the last 20 years and is a member of one of the world’s most famous literary families.

And now, Professor David Wilson, the renowned criminologist, author, broadcaster and former prison governor is joining forces with novelist and broadcaster Marcel Theroux, the son of novelist Paul and brother of documentary-maker Louis, for a 33-date British tour, which will venture across the north of Scotland this autumn.

The pair have come together as part of Killing Books, where they will talk about works which have motivated murder and how fiction can sometimes become fact.

Prof David Wilson and Marcel Theroux will discuss “Killing Books” on tour this autumn.

The tour, which begins on September 1 at Mareel in Lerwick and travels to multiple venues across the country before culminating in Exeter at the end of October, draws on the pair’s unique insights and unparalleled knowledge of both murder and fiction.

There will be ample opportunities for north and north-east crime aficionados to join the audience at one of the two-hour events.

The duo will be at the Orkney Theatre in Kirkwall on September 3, The Tivoli in Aberdeen on September 19, the Corran Halls in Oban on September 24, the Nevis Centre in Fort William on October 12 and An Lanntair in Stornoway on October 14.

Marcel Theroux will join Prof David Wilson on the “Killing Books” tour this autumn. Pic: Neil Reading PR.

With a 40-year career in criminal behaviour and as the host of many television crime shows, including Channel 4’s In The Footsteps of Killers, Prof Wilson is no stranger to what motivates murderers and the triggers that can be the catalyst for a killing spree.

In conjunction with Mr Theroux – who was praised for his works including A Stranger in the Earth and The Confessions of Mycroft Holmes and, most recently, presented The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV – they will delve into the realm of murder in fiction, characters, plots and locations that have provoked lethal violence in the real world.

A friend along for the ride

Prof Wilson said: “I am delighted to be touring again and am looking forward to once again engaging with the audiences, about true crime, violence and murder.

“And this time I will have a friend along for the ride, who will bring a whole new perspective on the topic.”

Tickets are now on sale from professordavidwilson.co.uk

