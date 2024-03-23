Prof David Wilson and Marcel Theroux team up for north of Scotland Killing Books tour

One has examined the most grisly murders in recent history, including the grievous crimes carried out by Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The other has created a series of acclaimed crime novels during the last 20 years and is a member of one of the world’s most famous literary families.

And now, Professor David Wilson, the renowned criminologist, author, broadcaster and former prison governor is joining forces with novelist and broadcaster Marcel Theroux, the son of novelist Paul and brother of documentary-maker Louis, for a 33-date British tour, which will venture across the north of Scotland this autumn.

The pair have come together as part of Killing Books, where they will talk about works which have motivated murder and how fiction can sometimes become fact.

The tour, which begins on September 1 at Mareel in Lerwick and travels to multiple venues across the country before culminating in Exeter at the end of October, draws on the pair’s unique insights and unparalleled knowledge of both murder and fiction.

There will be ample opportunities for north and north-east crime aficionados to join the audience at one of the two-hour events.

The duo will be at the Orkney Theatre in Kirkwall on September 3, The Tivoli in Aberdeen on September 19, the Corran Halls in Oban on September 24, the Nevis Centre in Fort William on October 12 and An Lanntair in Stornoway on October 14.

With a 40-year career in criminal behaviour and as the host of many television crime shows, including Channel 4’s In The Footsteps of Killers, Prof Wilson is no stranger to what motivates murderers and the triggers that can be the catalyst for a killing spree.

In conjunction with Mr Theroux – who was praised for his works including A Stranger in the Earth and The Confessions of Mycroft Holmes and, most recently, presented The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV – they will delve into the realm of murder in fiction, characters, plots and locations that have provoked lethal violence in the real world.

A friend along for the ride

Prof Wilson said: “I am delighted to be touring again and am looking forward to once again engaging with the audiences, about true crime, violence and murder.

“And this time I will have a friend along for the ride, who will bring a whole new perspective on the topic.”

Tickets are now on sale from professordavidwilson.co.uk