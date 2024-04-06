‘We are one big family’: Aberdeen Lads Club marks 100 years of helping the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are one big family’: Aberdeen Lads Club marks 100 years of helping the community

The organisation, which helps hundreds of people, is known as the 'Ladzer' and whole families have risen through the ranks, footballing legend Denis Law is among those who spent his early years there

Youngsters enjoy themselves at the Aberdeen Lads Club in Tillydrone. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

It’s an organisation which has helped and supported generations of youngsters in Aberdeen for the last 100 years.

One footballing legend, Denis Law, displayed his entrepreneurial skills in raising funds to set up an age-group team when he was just 13, long before he hit the headlines with Manchester United and Scotland and gained the freedom of his native city.

And fellow international star, Dave Smith, who turned out at Pittodrie and later moved to Rangers, was almost as adept at table tennis as he was with a leather ball.

Everyone is welcome at Aberdeen Lads Club

Both these luminaries – and Liverpool legend Ron Yeats – thrived while they were members of Aberdeen Lads Club, which is celebrating its centenary by highlighting the myriad services it now offers the local community from its base in Dill Road; a venue which has recently received a much-needed refurbishment, allowing staff the opportunity to provide more resources, courses and succour for those at the grassroots.

Oh, and don’t worry about the “Lads” part of the title. Women and girls have been welcome at this group since 1949 and, in many cases, are trailblazing figures who even managed to transcend a pandemic with a steely insistence that the show must go on.

So, let’s take a trip to the place known by all those who frequent it as the “Ladzer”.

Aberdeen Lads Club president, John Struthers, and charity manager Angie Johnston. Pic: Kath Flannery.

The early accounts of the club’s history are replete with references to Sunday services, the Boys Brigade and youngsters, aged from 14 through to 18, being involved in a plethora of pursuits which encouraged their “physical and moral development”.

One journal reported: “Billiards was very popular and many interesting matches were played. Draughts also proved an attraction and it was a common sight through the winter months to see between 20 and 30 lads involved.

A gateway to the world

“Other indoor games which were in demand by the junior members included halma, snakes and ladders, ludo, quoits, bagatelle and dominoes.”

Sporting fun for the Aberdeen Lads Club members in 1965. Pic: AJL.

There was also a tremendous passion for books, soaking up knowledge and “the library” was one of the most well-used amenities. “During the winter session, books were lent out every night and 281 members joined the Club Lending Library.”

All that materalised in myriad young people being furnished with a gateway to worlds they had never encountered before – and, in that regard, nothing has changed.

Denis Law was The King of Manchester United and The Apprentice of Aberdeen

One of the most obvious features of the organisation is how brilliantly it has been maintained and nurtured by those who started there as teenagers and never really left their environs. I met a trio of these redoubtable characters; club president, John Struthers, charity manager, Angie Johnston, and lead practitioner, Shelley Page.

I asked them how long they had been involved at the Ladzer, expecting to hear maybe five, 10 or a dozen years. Not a word of it. Angie has racked up 33 years – and counting. Shelley has 28. And John has a mere little matter of 50 years in different roles.

Volunteers are club’s bedrock

They also mentioned that four of their army of volunteers, who work behind the scenes with a heroic commitment to ensuring that the club survives and thrives, have amassed centuries of duty and remain as mustard-keen now as they were in the Swinging Sixties.

No wonder Angie said: “We couldn’t survive without these people and we are hugely grateful for what they do. It’s maybe a cliche, but we are one big family – and everybody is pulling together in the same direction now as much as ever.”

Shelley Page works tirelessly at Aberdeen Lads Club. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

John talked about the early days in the club’s history, once they had gained the backing of the old council, and the precious support of the local Rotary club.

And, while there have been several different venues in the last century – first at the Gallowgate, then in Woodside (which was destroyed during the Second World War), at Mounthooly (uprooted by the construction of a motorway) and finally at Tillydrone, their basic values and resolve to boost the under-privileged have remained intact.

‘We support a lot of people’

He said: “It’s very, very important to give things to our community and we support a lot of people. Not just youngsters, but families as well, and the doors are open to anyone.

Fun on the bouncy castle at Aberdeen Lads Club in 1989. Pic: AJL.

“We have very strong links with them and we have launched so many different initiatives in recent years. We offer help to those with additional support needs, run a range of adult education classes, training opportunities and, of course, there is nursery provision for those who have employment or are in further education.

“There is also sport. A lot of sport. But it is just one of many things in the mix.”

Angie Johnston in front of the Aberdeen Lads Club crest Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Shelley’s story encapsulates why this club is pivotal in a place with genuine poverty. There are no quick fixes, no easy answers, and particularly in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. But when you are as dedicated as her, these are challenges to be tackled.

She said: “Angie was my son’s nursery teacher, and when the mums used to volunteer once a week, I stuck up my hand and I would come and play with the kids.

Covid was ‘devastating’

“After that, they got me into the relief pool, then I did some volunteering for play schemes, and next I worked in the after-school club, then eventually became the supervisor of it. All the children in the area knew me and, during my time here, I’ve been supported to gain three SVQs, so it has been a pleasure to be involved.

“My son was at the nursery, then moved on to the after-school club and, from around the age of five, he has played for the football teams, all the way through the ranks.

“It opened doors for him and showed the importance of what this club is doing. They gave my son the chance to go skiing, enjoy trips away and other opportunities which he wouldn’t otherwise have had. And it has boosted him as time has passed.”

These youngsters were the winners of the annual quiz night at Aberdeen Lads Club in the 1980s. Pic: AJL.

Angie is one of those robustly down-to-earth customers who reacts to adversity by thinking about everybody else but herself. And that mattered when Covid struck.

She told me: “It was devastating, it was heart-breaking, and we had to close our services, and say goodbye to our families when we knew that they were struggling. But we did whatever we could to maintain links and contact, we organised different activities and phoned them to check if there was anything we could do to help.

A lifeline service

“We arranged shopping deliveries for those who needed them, created an app, organised any news we had on Facebook, and ensured we stayed in touch. And, because we became a hub for key workers, we were able to open again in the summer [of 2020].

“And that is how we operate. We are here for everybody and we have 10 full-time staff and 26 part-time staff, so this is also an important workplace in Tillydrone.”

Ron Yeats was the Aberdeen colossus who transformed the culture at Anfield with Bill Shankly

It’s that and a lot more. When the club members did a survey of how local residents viewed the organisation, the word they heard more than any other was “vital”.

There’s a range of free or affordable childcare, proactive youth engagement and family support services, while the staff run two pre-school nurseries, an after-school club, junior and senior youth organisations and holiday clubs – as well as supporting the families of the children and young people who attend these groups.

There was table tennis glory for these youngsters at the Aberdeen Lads Club in 1987. Pic: AJL.

That’s a big responsibility to shoulder. And yet, John, Angie and Shelley are intent on expanding their horizons beyond Tillydrone in the future.

Considering how they have managed so far, you wouldn’t bet against them.

Further information is available at: aberdeenladsclub.org.uk

Denis Law was a member of Aberdeen Lads Club in the early 1950s. Pic: AJL.

Law’s tribute to club

Denis Law’s family have spoken about how much their dad enjoyed his early years playing football at Aberdeen Lads Club.

The former Scotland and Manchester United player, who remains the only Scot to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or is suffering from dementia, but his son, Gary, wished the club a happy 100th birthday on his behalf.

It’s a tremendous milestone

He said: “Dad always spoke fondly of his time with the Aberdeen Lads Club. Growing up, it gave him the opportunity to play football and help establish a team with other young people who loved the game in the city.

“And so, it is fantastic to see that Aberdeen Lads Club is still going so strong and has reached this tremendous centenary milestone.

“Congratulations to everyone involved.”

 

 

 

